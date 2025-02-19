UPDATE FOR READERS

This update is for everyone - and especially new readers.

I thank my readers for making KW Norton Borders possible as a free newsletter - as writers are nothing without readers.

Knowing a writers backstory - and why they write - is essential to the ongoing plot.

I began my SubStack on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor in 2021 - although I did not publish my first post until February of 2022.

This was more appropriate than I recognized at the time.

As little did I know then how desperately America and Americans were under attack - and how close we would come to a final solution.

My journey on Substack began after quitting Twitter in disgust.

But I had to keep in mind that I was working as a writer in the belly of the beast - working as part of the internet - the very beating heart of the planetary military industrial medical complex.

My writing would be attacked - and subjected to shadow banning - and the more I tried to tell the truth - the more this would be the case.

Every day became a kind of spiritual battle to tell the truth - when the whole world seemed to prefer the comfort of lies.

My motivation for writing was to try to save some remaining truth to share with the few human beings I imagined would survive these years of complete, top-down, World Totalitarianism.

Although I knew this tyranny would be defeated eventually - it was a complete mystery as to how - and why - and by whom it would be exposed.

As a direct descendant of the founding fathers of America I felt the tragedy of how their mercurial intelligence and dreams of a government of the people, by the people and for the people seemed to be perishing.

The tyranny they had fought - had returned like a many headed and many tentacled beast - a nightmare scenario for Democracy.

I began to write publicly on Twitter in late 2019 - to try to warn and educate people about the Covid planned epidemic situation.

First of all I most certainly believe there was a weaponized SARS-CoV-1 virus - one enhanced by the military industrial complex to kill.

Although I link Wikipedia’s description - I also recognize this description is part and parcel of the whole Psy Op and Scamdemic.

From the first I heard of people falling dead from this in China I smelled a rat - suspected the military industrial medical complex of malfeasance.

All of the reasoning I experienced which led to my conclusions are in this Stack - which is a long - and decidedly non linear - account of these Scamdemic Years - 2019-2025.

THE SARS-COV-1 SCAMDEMIC: 2002 - 2005

During the holiday season of 2019 my daughter and our twin grandsons - then preschoolers - were very sick with what seemed to be bad Covid - tearing coughs and lung infections.

They arrived for the Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations to drape themselves across the couches - huddled under blankets and surrounded by pillows - barely functioning.

However - in our immediate family - no one got tested for Covid or visited hospitals - we knew the PCR test was invalid - and knew the best way to die of Covid was to seek medical care.

If you knew where to look - the evidence of a weaponized virus was everywhere - but also evidence they had failed to make it deadly enough for their goal of “population reduction”.

Covid was a giant planetary psy op - and a nearly perfect one at that.

After all, the ability to convince an entire planet of supposedly intelligent humans - that a deadly virus mandated their complete obedience to a totalitarian mandate - was a big achievement for the military industrial complex.

THE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATOCRACY AND COUP D’ETAT

A gigantic criminal conspiracy to own the entire World and all of us on it.

A top down operation involving all world leaders of the past decades and their corporate and institutional fellow overlords.

And orchestrated by the Stakeholder Capitalists of the World Economic Forum (WEF) - a kind of Davos, Switzerland Chamber of Commerce for the ringleaders.

Check out the roster of WEF partners of the past decades since it was organized in the 1970’s and we have a veritable who’s who of those who operate the military industrial complex.

At the end of this article is a partial list of the corporate participants - and this interconnected web of con artists is responsible for why I have called this whole scam - a Corporatocracy.

STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISTS AND OTHER PIRATES

Among these stakeholder capitalists - were those who began to see through - and to reject - and to break ranks with - the criminal corruption of their fellows.

Whether these fellows got religion - or were able to see through the scam they were a part of - they began to trust the voice of reason - and the American system of anti-tyranny - Democracy.

And when all is said and done - often the most enthusiastic enemies of the mob - are ex-mobsters themselves

Presumably, among these has been the Trump family and Elon Musk - all either stakeholder capitalists and/or so called young leaders of the WEF.

As will happen with criminal organizations - thieves will break ranks and turn on each other - or get religion and enthusiastically fight against their former fellows.

And it does not take a genius to see that quite often the most successful mobsters - eventually turn into the best mob fighters.

But trust these former mobsters?

Not as far as we can throw them - which means our work as citizens - to keep them under our constant surveillance - and to hold their feet to the proverbial fire - is never fully accomplished.

That is why Democracy is a process - an ongoing process - one which is always eluding our ability to fully achieve it.

What Democracy demands is scrupulous truth telling - on the part of citizens and leaders - as the enemies of Democracy are secrecy and lies.

To underscore the degree to which we have been victims of the largest coup d’etat - and the largest genocide - which have ever existed - I offer a few gems of truth telling - from fellow writers.

Never in my wildest dreams - would I have predicted just who have become the truth tellers - and who now endeavor to bring truth and the American way back to the world.

But just as the founding ancestors proved - it is imperfect human beings who bring us Democracy - and who know that if we were angels we would not need such a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

May America’s stand as a beacon of truth - and hope - and the return of trust to our social contracts remain.

For the Universal intelligence - or God - or whatever we wish to call this force - the force which is in charge here on this planet - clearly prefers Democracy.

Continuing to tell the truth to power - free speech based on truth - will always be the path towards becoming a meritocracy of Democracy - rather than falling towards becoming a mediocracy of tyranny.

May our Creator continue to bless the peacemakers - and truth tellers.

