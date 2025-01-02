2025 IS GOING TO BE EPIC - AFTER EPIC UPHEAVALS

Forward:

As 2025 begins we have widespread trouble - the world and we are changing rapidly and as our individual and combined spiritual and psychological beneficial evolutionary growth explodes - the world we are beginning to leave behind also seems to be being torn by strife.

We must remember that neither personal or combined positive change can occur without this strife and turmoil - as in so many ways no real and meaningful growth can be accomplished without being willing to leave the past behind.

And right now not only are we personally finding it difficult to leave the past behind - and to stride confidently into the future - but the entire world is.

I will be writing a lot more on how we might accomplish this less painfully - but for now more immediate concerns related to this topic.

Many people are suffering right now - the confluence of traumatic events is extraordinary in scope and in our experience.

We come out of painful years where political & economic divisions stoked anger and frustration and anxiety.

This has been compounded by an epidemic of loneliness - turned into a crisis by the fear and isolation and intense social distancing and sociopolitical division of Covid 19.

And turned into a combined mental and physical health crisis by such politically motivated ideology as gender and transgender ideology, trans humanism and rapid change.

And now many millions of Americans - and many around the world - managed to support and re-elect a President they feel strongly is well positioned to help restore sanity and economic and political health and balance.

But just as things with the oncoming Trump administration appeared awesome - cracks and stresses began to show - forces which even now threaten the promise of the new Trump team.

This was the focus of yesterday’s short post - the painful stressors affecting the Trump team - not surprisingly many of the same turmoil affecting the world.

The real focus of this was the very public troubles of one Elon Musk - or - as he has now changed his name - of one KEKIUS MAXIMUS.

Most of us who still hold onto a shred of sanity or common sense see such antics as evidence of mental and/or spiritual instability - but any further musings on this subject are well beyond this essay.

We must keep in mind that billionaires are not exempt from falling heir to the same psycho spiritual problems many of us human beings face at one time or another.

But although we benefit from having compassion for such a person - we must also be wise enough to understand that someone so affected should not be in a position of power over us.

Taking a political side to support one side against others can be totally the correct decision - or alternatively - can hold us back from positive change.

No matter which side we choose it will never be wrong to hold our leaders to the highest possible achievements on our behalf.

The expression “holding their feet to the fire “ is often used as a way of demonstrating this power we have over the 1% who become leaders.

We must employ skillful free speech - abundant compassion and respect for ourselves and for each other - and great communication skills - to achieve a consensus.

Without consensus - achieving a workable system to defeat the ever present threat of tyranny is simply not possible - as a divided people all too easily become the victims of tyranny.

Given the stresses and turmoil and divisions of the modern world this was predictable and inevitable.

As I pointed out previously - everyone not wearing political rose colored goggles - or suffering from a variety of political derangement syndromes - had to have expected this.

But as we negotiate these severely troublesome times of early 2025 - with physical and mental stresses through the roof - it is in our best interests to concentrate on keeping our own spirits and physical health in peak condition - to be capable of being strong for ourselves and others.

We cannot expect that the positive aspects of these necessary changes of 2025 are going to be possible without the traumatic reality of leaving the past behind.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers as we transition these painfully dangerous times.

TERRORISM AS WE LEAVE THE OLD WORLD BEHIND

As we have had reason to predict - the elite 1% who have ruled successfully over we as the 99% for so long - are going to do everything they possibly can to retain that absolute power.

These chaos agents have more ingenious monkey wrenches they can toss into the civilized insanity than we already have grown accustomed to.

From outright war - to further manipulation of our weather and health - through taking advantage of a variety of crises to render total chaos.

The more prepared and knowledgeable we are - the better prepared we will be to survive these epic temper tantrums of the elite as they lose power.

There is no evil or bad knowledge - just the problem of confronting our own ignorance as we respond appropriately to this knowledge.

Knowledge is always power - as long as we have the character and spirit and intelligence to have mastery over our own reaction to this knowledge we do encounter.

Having the courage and perspicacity to confront truth - and to successfully integrate knowledge - and to take action and respond positively - is really what human endeavor is all about.

This subject too will require a separate essay to contend with.

The good news is that this elite 1% of the fading old world is losing favor as a result of their own rather spectacular failures.

I have compassion for our political leaders as they find themselves on the forefront of this turmoil over the demise inevitable demise of old world power - and the inevitable rise of more truly powerful leaders who will be men and women of the people - and will be concerned with the defeat of tyranny - and focused on the real well being of the 99%.

And as the tyrannical 1% continue to lose the support we have given them as the 99% - they will throw more and more elaborate chaos schemes into the works.

The deep state chaos agents have no intention of going quietly - and although there is no reason to fear their actions - as fear is counteractive - we must be adequately prepared for having the strength we require to survive them.

We must recognize that many challenges will be thrown in our path as the remnants of the deep state kleptocrats exit the stage in epic and dangerous and unpredictable - and typical drama queen style.

All the clowns we would expect are here to try to make us stumble and fall - with all the tricks we would expect from these military industrial elite snake oil salesmen.

This post is intended to provide some useful information about what seems to be on the drawing boards to lull us into the paralysis of fear, division and anxiety - and to keep us distracted from focusing on our own best interests.

The elite benefit from our panic and anxiety and worry and anger - as they expect us - paralyzed by our own anxiety - to lose sight of our own strengths and personal recognizance.

We can see that there is already an escalation in the usual psychological warfare and in the usual waging of violence and destruction intended to terrorize us.

My point is that those of us who are able to withstand these times of chaos sufficiently to be reading and writing and commenting here are in a position of strength and are capable of withstanding far more than we might imagine.

And it is from this position of shared understanding and knowledge and strength that we carry into the future a human talent for adaptability - and a spiritual and psychosocial ability to overcome chaos.

The onrushing threat of seriously dangerous weather and the advantages which will be taken of this crisis by the elite is of paramount concern.

The threat of power outages - and potential threats to food, water and heat are obvious threats to be prepared for.

The other major threats are those we have grown all too accustomed to expect.

Having the elites and their mainstream media propaganda agencies create additional fake epidemics to sow discord and panic are also obvious.

A less recognized threat comes from a potential combination of tactics by the elite.

Information such as the following may help many of us be more prepared and knowledgeable - information which will never be provided by mainstream sources.

Those of you who have been reading my stack for awhile will already be aware and prepared for much of what the elites can throw at us - and psychological preparedness is always the best method of reinforcing our own knowledge and wisdom - and therefore our survival.

Psychological preparation and emotional and spiritual strength and resilience allows us to survive and adapt and thrive through many otherwise impossible circumstances.

And we are besieged with attempts to make us afraid and filled with anxiety and despair and desperation.

We encounter - and must tolerate - fellow humans filed with rage and anger and despair as they attempt to deal with reality very poorly.

Just a simple attempt to negotiate a shopping center parking lot becomes a struggle to survive as these humans create their own - and potentially our - demise.

The worse the times - and the more negative the circumstances - the more our well being is thrown back upon our own ability to create our own positive psycho spiritual state.

We have previously discussed that these are times of spiritual warfare - thus the main focus of the battles we fight is in within ourselves.

Once we have mastered our own reactions - and have mastery over our own emotional and psycho spiritual state - there is simply nothing at all - and no one - left to fear.

As we learn to allow ourselves to be fearless about letting go of the past and to enthusiastically embrace the future I post a useful prayer for us to repeat.

As we might expect - this prayer comes from among the ranks of some of those most challenged by the ravages of the worst our society can hand out - those affected by substance abuse.

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, The courage to change the things I can, And the wisdom to know the difference.

Serenity Prayer

And we cannot pray often enough to ask God - or the universal consciousness - or our creator - to please bless and to hold safe all of the peacemakers.

Can POTUS Trump prevail and become the leader we all heart fully wish him to become?

YES - that is entirely possible and deserves an unqualified yes - if we as citizens and as leaders perform our own due diligence as described by our founding fathers in 1776 - and as rephrased once again by Abraham Lincoln in 1863:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

And rephrased less than one hundred years later by President Abraham Lincoln as:

Gettysburg Address Delivered at Gettysburg, Pa. Nov. 19th 1863. “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. “But in a larger sense we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us,that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Text of Gettysburg Address

MAGA - ALSO MEANS - MEGA

MAKE AMERICA - AND THE EARTH - GREAT AGAIN

We are much too busy to allow ourselves to fail - we have a whole earth to be saving.

Share

Leave a comment