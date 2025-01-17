From the long ago yesterdays of 1979 a video straight out of our current totalitarian nightmares.

We enter a nightmare world of psychological warfare as we speak - with the recent nightmare of the Burning of LA - and now the poisoning of Northern California by the Moss Landing fire.

I appropriated this video from a post by fellow Substacker

- please read his original post - it is in French -but should translate upon hitting the title.

The degree of psychological control which can be effected on us all - is well known after several decades of technocratic control through social media.

We live now in “A Clockwork Orange” type dream world - a real barn burner for the furthering of the agendas of totalitarian-minded social architects.

I am standing on the side of we human beings against these techno- feudalist architects of our doom - and have faith we will turn this around before we reach extinction.

May our creator bless and hold safe all of the peacemakers!