A Clockwork Orange - Technocratic, Techno - Feudal - Utopia
Living the Techno-Fascist Dream - 2020 - 2025
From the long ago yesterdays of 1979 a video straight out of our current totalitarian nightmares.
We enter a nightmare world of psychological warfare as we speak - with the recent nightmare of the Burning of LA - and now the poisoning of Northern California by the Moss Landing fire.
I appropriated this video from a post by fellow Substacker- please read his original post - it is in French -but should translate upon hitting the title.
The degree of psychological control which can be effected on us all - is well known after several decades of technocratic control through social media.
We live now in “A Clockwork Orange” type dream world - a real barn burner for the furthering of the agendas of totalitarian-minded social architects.
I am standing on the side of we human beings against these techno- feudalist architects of our doom - and have faith we will turn this around before we reach extinction.
May our creator bless and hold safe all of the peacemakers!
UPDATE ON MOSS LANDING FIRE:
https://open.substack.com/pub/sagehana/p/evacuation-orders-in-effect-in-moss?r=boqs0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false