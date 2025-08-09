Forward:

Peace thru strength - energy cannot be created or destroyed - only transformed.

From the Dark Triad Civilization - to a Civilization of Light Bearers.

Civilizations - human beings - and their tools - coevolve and become transformed.

THE DARK TRIAD CIVILIZATION MORPHS INTO CIVILIZATION OF LIGHT BEARERS



We have walked through the valleys of the shadows of death but a light has guided us all of the way.



Is it too much to bear - that we emerge from the flaming darkness of a hellish Dark Triad Civilization - Into a Civilization of Light Bearers - one of infinite light?



Like Dante, we can wander through the flaming pits of not so metaphorical hell.



And overcome - as did Christ - to wander through this not so metaphorical heaven.



Our journey first takes us through the pits of hell.





AMERICA HAS NARROWLY ESCAPED UTTER RUIN - EUROPE NOT SO MUCH





What They Don’t Want Us To Know - European cities are in ruin.



Although the video below shows Frankfurt Germany - many European cities - and many America cities - still struggle to avoid this total destruction.



The Frankfurt street scenes could easily be San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris.



My young nieces teach in the UK and in Europe - and must move frequently to stay ahead of the inevitable degeneracy and ruin.



The same Eurocentric Globalist Hegemonic Techno Feudalist Socialist Overlords who actually did and still try to take over the United States.



And as often happens in the heavily censored world of Big Tech’s You Tube - your Elite Censorship Dark Triad State - decides for you.



To serve as contrast, one from Ontario Canada:

Incomplete until we demonstrate the huge transfer of wealth from the 99% to the 1% Eurocentric Elite brought to us by the Dark Triad State.



Readers may search You Tube And find the counterparts just about anywhere.

Mass media - even alternative media - nowhere to be found - just those brave souls who wander the heavily censored Dark Triad of You Tube - in search of occasional truth.

YOUR TAX MONEY HAS BEEN APPROPRIATED





The Frankfort man above shown describing how the citizens tax money is appropriated for the elites in power - echoes precisely what happened thru Act Blue and other such leftist organizations in the USA.



The tactics mirror long term tactics to allow the 1% Eurocentric Elite to 100% own the world.



Post WW II America was commandeered by Eurocentric Globalists.



Except for the brief reign by the Kennedy’s - every American administration was put in place by this ever evolving criminal regime of globalist cartels.

They thought they could turn Kennedy - but it didn’t work out as planned.



From 1963 to present - globalist owned regimes worked to turn America into their wholly owned subsidiary empire - using every trick of the globalist cartels to do so.



Money laundering, human trafficking, sex trafficking, blackmail, murder foe hire and drug trafficking were all used - along with front organizations like Act Blue.

ENSLAVERS JUST AS TRAPPED AS THE ENSLAVED



Predictably the world has become the Eurocentric Globalist slums - for these international thieves are about as good at governing as they are at living.



Mexico and Venezuela have become Eurocentric Globalist Narco States.



The big question many ask - is why the globalists have done this - who in the world can benefit?



Why has the world - what I call a Dark Triad Civilization - gone to this much trouble?





Those who have followed such globalist think tanks (WEF, Bilderberg) will have no problems understanding - and it is easy enough to find links to these online.



The 1% elite want total control - and we as the 99% ordinary people are simply in the way.



Short of just exterminating us all - the long slow degradation of humanity in their incapable hands serves the same ends.



They plot that the low steady population die off will leave the world in their hands - and thus they won’t have the mess of a full on genocide to clean up.



As all DARK TRIAD Machiavellians have sought for millennia - they will have the world as their playground and oyster.



Only in America and in a few other nations is Democracy making a come back - allowing for a flowering of constitutional republics and recovering economies and cities.



At the same time we must recognize that the past 12,000 years of Eurocentric rule by both church and state have left us poorly educated, unpracticed in effective social skills, and in a very weakened position.



Since my thesis is that those who enslave are just as broken as the enslaved - in effect the entire world is trapped in a variety of social schizophrenia - a deep state of denial not easily healed.





HOW DO WE BREAK FREE AND HEAL OURSELVES?



The biggest question - the one which flashes on the highway sign our on route 666 - however, is how do we break free and heal ourselves?



When the world has become a Dark Triad Death Cult - how do we manage to heal?



I see a lifelong participatory tradition dedicated to optimism, to love of life, to getting back in touch which our own inner power - that which has been stolen from us.



On the political front the healing has begun thru Trump 2.0 - but political leaders will never be sufficient alone for bringing these changes.



After being subjected to the Dark Triad Culture for generations - we all struggle together to break free of old patterns - to rid ourselves of harmful paradigms which keep us trapped as either as the enslaved - or as the enslavers.



WE BREAK FREE AND HEAL OURSELVES BY DOING SO

From the planetary - to the very personal.

Fortunately we can act - as those created by the supreme universal intelligence we call God - are healed as they take appropriate action.

For me, the action I can take is to write.



As a writer I have struggled daily - hourly - minute by minute - to try to answer my own questions and to share them with fellow writers and readers.



In the very act of sharing - and the inter connections which result - finding this process - of identifying and describing and of coming up with answers - therapeutic.



I often wake up well before dawn feeling helpless and forlorn - as if nothing I could do will ever be enough - as if I am not up to this task at all.



I struggle with lack of faith - and lack of confidence - and lack of personal agency - as much as anyone else.



The ability to write - to find a voice - began to take shape once I saw clearly that it actually was up to me - and that I had to dispense with my most cherished assumptions to attain it.



To do something which might put my family at risk - which would make me an enemy of the state - and put me on every list of the surveillance state.



In short, to do something which mattered - which might somewhere, somehow make a difference for someone else.



And once I clearly saw that there was something here way more powerful than me - a force far more knowing - more wise and intelligent than I could ever be alone - that my voice suddenly appeared.



Each morning I wake helpless and forlorn - feeling as if nothing I can ever do will be enough.



And that is true - for it is only when I begin to write - and trust the creative process - trust the storehouse of universal knowledge from which we all must draw - that this voice becomes real.



I had learn the hard way that I, by myself, will never be enough - that only when I stop fighting, stop egotistically trying to make the world conform to my own expectations - that only then can I own my own personal agency - and become empowered.



All this - and I am no lifelong, church-going Christian - and never will be - for no churches which are part of the Dark Triad State will suffice.



Unfortunately the churches are entrapped by the same Dark Triad State which makes a mockery of all of us - and of all humans seeking truth.



What does not make a mockery of us is that human ability to directly and personally tap into the source.

DARK TRIAD STATE A VAMPIRE - CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS - THE ONLY SUNLIGHT

We are born to do this - and it is the Supra generational - vampire-like eternal life of the Dark Triad State which stands in our way.



And vampire-like - the Dark Triad State - sucks all the life and wisdom and knowledge out of us.



By the end of such a life - all we feel good for is nothing - and the Dark Triad state silently adds another notch to its belt.





What about this lifelong participatory tradition dedicated to optimism, to love of life, to getting back in touch which our own inner power - that which has been stolen from us?



Such a tradition is already within our reach but it flies in the face of the deep state.

Thus - it must be organized to carve out a place amidst the Dark Triad State - serving as the path to the winning of this eternal spiritual war.





In the midst of this darkness of spiritual warfare - we must rely on a critical mass - a critical mass which we must trust exists among all human beings.



Such a critical mass exists despite the fact the Dark Triad State believes they commandeer the allegiance of the masses - they don’t and never have.



What our connection with the infinite compassionate Christ consciousness tells us - is that the time is now.



We learn that this critical mass is unfolding all around us - that even our most recent tools - our quantum computers have reported back an astonishing account of this fundamental phenomenon.



We learn that our most sophisticated thinkers are aware that humans have evolved with their tools - and that it really should not be surprising that our new tools encounter what we have long forgotten.



We learn, once again, that doubt, anger, and fear are our spiritual enemies - that it is our optimism, our compassion for ourselves and others, and our ability to become one with the universal source - which empowers us.



It is an old lesson - perhaps as old as our species is - many countless eons in the creation.

Old it may be - but all too easy to forget - amidst the drugged and distracted attention - the Dark Triad State hopes will keep us blind.



We dare to dream - that in this vastly compassionate and infinitely complex universe - that what empowers us is this same vastly aware and comprehending awareness which empowers each of us.



We have the communication system in place - and the tools to create - this Civilization of Light Bearers already in formation.



Eventually our communication tools will be powered by light - no longer digital or quantum.





We will be using tools of light to enlighten - and to co-create the intentions of our Creator In Common.



We as humans will have fulfilled a timeless mission and purpose - one which puts the darkness of the DARK TRIAD STATE back into the realm of nightmare for which it sprung.

BROKEN HEARTS TRANSFORMED INTO HEARTS OF INFINITE COMPASSION





As William Blake once prophesied - we will have evolved to see everything as it is - infinite.



My thanks go to all fellow humans - and to all the computerized technologies - that have participated in this process.



No energy - no thing - no thought - no dream - is ever wasted.



ENERGY CANNOT BE CREATED NOR DESTROYED - ONLY TRANSFORMED



All energy is transformed from one state to another - with the infinite grace of universal Christ consciousness as the foundation of all we will ever be or know.

