Forward:

This essay delves into some of the dangers of - and persistence of - anti-democratic ideology across the world - but especially here in the “land of the free” - these United States.

If indeed - as I and my forebears have put forth - a true Democratic Constitutional Republic is the best defense against tyranny - then why the persistence of socialist ideocracy?

I will borrow the language from a former victim of socialist tyranny - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn:

“If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”



― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

The only logical answer to the problem is to develop - thru Democratic Constitutional Republics - a life long means of facilitating the proactive acquisition of true knowledge.

For a democracy depends upon the wisdom of all men and women - and if human beings are subjected to an education which amounts to the acquisition of ignorance - what chance does such a fragile thing like human freedom and agency have?

In these darkest times when we are being reminded of our darkest impulses - we must propose and originate and create a Department of Knowledge - one to replace the tired old worn out Department of Education.

BEWARE NEW LEFTIST SOCIALIST POPULISM CAMPAIGN

In the following video we have the spectre of right wing socialism taking hold of the failed state of the Weimar Republic in 1932 - as all failed states are vulnerable to such take over.

Whether is right wing or left wing socialism doesn’t matter as both bring absolute power and authoritarian totalitarianism.

Both hate democracy and destroy any elements of freedom and personal agency - destroying any semblance of liberty in a dystopian system of the 1% taking absolute power and rendering the 99% to slave status - imprisoned in gulags.

In the United States we watch uneasily as surrounding nations fall to the socialist inspired globalist plot to destroy and overthrow all sovereign nations - having infiltrated them with a combination of WEF-approved young leaders and with immigrants promoting Socialist and Jihadist ideology.

A perfect set up for totalitarian socialism and for the rise of a world police state which will rival any earlier dystopian gulag system.

For now at least in the USA Trump populism is working - and we must support the common sense balance and harmony this brings - while being aware of all the ideologues in our midst who would destroy it.

America has come perilously close to becoming a failed state - and the majority of the populace is so weakened and fearful and propagandized they cannot afford common sense.

This means that a large number of Americans have already fulfilled the prophecy of history offered by the Weimar Republic - and are dangerously susceptible to leaders like Mamdani.

At the same time they are gong to be incapable of understanding the high stakes winners game being played by Trump 2.0 - as the only news they accept as truth is coming from the socialist owned mass media companies.

If we have any chance of protecting our nation from this fate we must get better at using our “printing press’ - the modern internet and mainstream press - to get the real message thru to the people.

Currently both church and state are bombarding the general public with a propaganda campaign worthy of any Nazi or Socialist or Communist regime.

The first casualty of war is the truth - and in this century of psychological warfare we are already defeated by this reality - having lost so many of the people to the fog of war.

Although I am shocked and saddened when someone tells me they are so happy Mamdani won - as it tells me how successfully they have been indoctrinated - I am no longer surprised.

And the fact someone like myself is no longer surprised is a massive warning.

We, as the “adults in the room”, the advocates of common sense, have won major victories but the one which must be won and won now is the war of public perception and the war of public education and communication.

As long as so many of the regular people remain indoctrinated by socialism we have not won.

When we see religious institutions promoting unrestricted immigration - and when we see the NYC government giving life lessons to American women in now to wear the hijab - then we are perilously close to complete capture.

What is coming from the White House and Trump 2.0 is not enough by itself - and will never be enough - although it is easy to think so when these messages predominate on X.

We must remember that the 99% regular people avoid X and that the social media platforms they use are sending a totally different message.

Our “printing press” - today’s social media - is owned and operated by techno feudalists who stand in opposition to the centrist common sense philosophy of Trump 2.0.

At this late hour in this ongoing war it is just possible to take back the messaging from the hands of our enemy forces - the “move fast and break things” cadre of techno feudalists .

Any power these enemies have to command and persuade must be removed and removed now - as the enemy is inside the gates - brought by the Trojan Horse of the internet and mass media.

Even once we have won this battle we will not yet have won the war.

We must fully and wisely take back the educational and economic and religious institutions from the grasping hands of the globalist techno feudalist oligarchs.

We have seen the danger and now must have heads on a swivel for the next attacks.

The left, determined to get their power back, and coming from a place of weakness and self disgust, they are every bit as dangerous as the Europeans of the Weimar Republic.

After WW I the Weimar was reduced to a failed state - and the psychosocial boomerang which occurred brought us Naziism and Hitler - regimes which returned a sick sense of pride.

European socialism - Naziism - was ushered in by right wing populism - Soviet and Chinese socialism - Communism - by the left - but they both have critical elements in common.

Both Naziism and Communism share the totalitarian ideology in which the state owns the means of production and controls everything.

We must watch for a populist candidate like Mamdani who promises free stuff - free government largesse - much like a Bernie Sanders but a Sanders with populist sex appeal.

Leftists have a psychological blind spot in failing to understand how liberal governments promise everything and give nothing - take power and never share it.

Th history of socialist government should be enough but it never seems to occur to leftists that they all brought the 1% into absolute power and never once did the 99% benefit whatsoever.

Totalitarian leaders appear, promising everything - so vulnerable people really believe that free busing, free childcare, free groceries and similar utopian fantasies are real.

Leftists never see the totalitarianism coming - so seduced by the power of the massive tyranny of the nannie state - they don’t suspect the gulag until it is a reality.

Sure there are free rides and free food and free child care in the gulag - free basic living accommodations for the workers - the enslaved comrades.

Leftists fail to see that either extreme right or extreme left policies both result in totalitarianism.

Right now we have a government which is working hard to achieve real progress and populism by bringing in back the government engineered by the American founding fathers.

Essentially, a government of the people which can successfully stand against totalitarianism.

A government which reaches for peace thru strength, which supports healthy local customs and culture - which advocates for a strong economy and for strong sovereign nations - devoted to trade rather than being obsessed with war.

Leftists - and their right wing counterparts - are driven by impossible Utopianism - both captured by a Machiavellian and totalitarian ideology.

Current American populism, as managed by Trump, works slowly but methodically to advance trade and to prevent war - and begins to achieve the kind of peace thru strength which allows a real foundation to repel tyranny and to support the interests of the 99%.

The interests of the 99% being the interests of all human kind - health, prosperity, freedom, personal agency - and lasting peace.

The American founding fathers were hated for their form of governance - one which threatened the existence of socialist tyranny from the outset - and indeed American Democracy was successfully attacked and destroyed by the preference for socialism disguised as democracy.

SOCIALISM CLOAKED IN DEMOCRACY - WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING

We live with the results of this today - where what the founders intended was reduced to a political system which handed over any freedom and personal agency to the oligarchs.

The answers lie in a massive coming to terms with what has happened and a massive educational and communication campaign to wrestle back the philosophy, religion and politics of the people into a framework which resembles what the founding fathers of America personified.

Nothing less than truth, the whole truth - and nothing but the truth will suffice.

And since nearly everything we were taught is wrong - we have a great deal of catching up to do.

While managing peace thru strength does demand a proactive Dept. Of War - our preeminent need is not for some lukewarm education strategy which prioritizes the teaching of the three R’s and raises test scores.

Although 3 R’s are important - the education system must now be regarded as a division of the Dept of War - where deceptively dangerous and worn out old Cold War ideology must be identified and rooted out of the curriculum.

In the age of AI we have machine technology which can serve up information which easily outclasses the capability of our teachers and curriculum developers to keep up.

Although one of the answers may be to incorporate a properly informed AI to the classroom - we are far from that capability at present - as AI itself has been informed and educated by the 1% oligarchs.

DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE - OVER DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

We need a new kind of creative specialist involved in teaching and administration and in curriculum development and design.

Education, as the usual cold war style, will lead us right back into that nightmare world of ideological capture by authoritarians.

As the Department of Defense was refashioned as the Department of War - the Department of Education must be abolished and replaced by the Department of Knowledge

The day when those who cannot succeed at anything else turn toward teaching must be replaced.

In this day we must begin to assign our most talented individuals and intellects to the design of curriculums and to the dissemination of knowledge.

Dissemination of knowledge not only to our children - but a system designed to prioritize life long learning for all of us.

To achieve the end result which we might imagine as a civilization of excellence and meritocracy - demands a great deal of us.

The old Department of Knowledge - relegated as the old Dept. of Education - to the least important and prestigious department - must become the very most prestigious and important department.

We arrived at this term juncture because the Department of Education was relegated to the least capable individuals - where the most talented teachers were given the least opportunities.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION - DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL FAILURE

A department marked by an institutional bureaucracy of idiocy - and where only the most determined authoritarians could thrive.

A department which guaranteed not education but indoctrination.

A department of national failure - and a department which guaranteed a national race toward mediocrity.

A department of education which guarantees that our best and brightest will fail - and guarantees the least talented and promising will be assigned to own and operate the system.

DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE - DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL SUCCESS

In the new Department of Knowledge no student will be regarded as some little vessel to be filled with information from the anointed authoritarians.

In no school will recess be any longer regarded as the most valuable experience of education.

In no school will being sent to the principal represent a threat but instead an opportunity to exchange great ideas with a great mind.

Obedience to the teachers rules will no longer be the dreaded practice of authoritarian rule over children - but will be transformed into an obedience to what is most conducive to a peaceful and productive and effective environment for the acquisition of knowledge.

In an environment where the true acquisition of knowledge is being achieved - test scores and IQ tests will become almost meaningless - as a thriving, blooming, blossoming classroom of young minds is a miracle to behold.

A Department of Knowledge - views human beings and children with respect.

A Department of Knowledge - prioritizes the achievement of knowledge over the rote memorization of facts

A Department of Knowledge - sees the value and importance of each individual.

A Department of Knowledge - treats each human being as gifted - thus no need for a special education system

A Department of Knowledge - sees that teachers gain as much knowledge thru teaching - as students do thru learning.

A Department of Knowledge - never views teaching as a custodial activity more akin to babysitting than education.

A Department of Knowledge - Democratizes learning and makes such activities as learning and teaching available to everyone - throughout the lifespan.

A Department of Knowledge - sees that the true ability to achieve a democracy depends on the knowledge acquired by the citizens.

A Department of Knowledge - Sees each student as the principle architect of his or her own success.

A Department of Knowledge - sees that the child is a miraculous biological learning process from before birth - thus the need for every prospective parent to be a key facilitator of knowledge acquisition.

A Department of Knowledge - becomes the true engine of a democracy.

The Department of Knowledge facilitates the process of each citizen being put in charge of his or her own God given unalienable rights.

A Department of Knowledge - transforms a bureaucratic nanny state into a living breathing life force - that dynamic and human Democratic Constitutional Republic we know as a government of the people, by the people and for the people - so help us, God.

Share

Leave a comment