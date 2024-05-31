"A Dying Empire Led By Bad People." The Kids Are Waking Up!
Good News - Our Generation Z Fellow Humans Are Getting It!
I would say with some degree of hopefulness that we as humans are going to be alright.
An I stay with my original faith that America will be important in shaping the future.
As many of you know I have been an apocaloptimist for all of these terrible years from 2019 - 2024.
I have tried to keep in mind both the words of founding fathers like Thomas Paine -…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.