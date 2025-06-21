“A dying culture invariably exhibits personal rudeness. Bad manners. Lack of consideration for others in minor matters. A loss of politeness, of gentle manners, is more significant than is a riot.”



― Robert A. Heinlein, Friday

These humans of the dark forces spout gloom, doom and the End of Times like some holy roller preacher in some hellish back of beyond.

But there isn’t time or reason to worry about them and their constant Cassandra-type warning the world is ending - we must ignore them.

They are going the way of the dinosaurs at any rate - as passé as reptiles - when the reptilian world is coming to a close.

These dark humans are out of fashion - out of the world of the future we are building - and out of time.

Pay them no mind as they are simply the props - what passes for entertainment - in a place like this.

Awhile back the world of human beings made a break with this doom and gloom and went in another unexpected direction - away from the reptilian-style overlords and their cheating and lies and betrayal and faithlessness.

It is almost as if a bunch of cosmic rays came in from somewhere and changed the plan to a positive and loving one - and the devil take the hindmost.

ZERO TOLERANCE

Awhile ago if I had written that we are ourselves are miracles - and should grow to accept miracles - which I most certainly did - I was besieged by those desperate to stick with doom and gloom.

That is the most interesting thing of these times.

Watching as human beings select for doom and gloom - or for miracles - and being personally on the side of miracles - I have zero tolerance for those reptilian purveyors of doom and gloom.

Especially now, as truth breaks free in a really positive way and as I have representatives in DC who expect peacefulness to reign - and not war.

Here we are involved with helping Iran to be liberated from their nukes and all the legacy media can do is run around crying the sky is falling - that the “End of the World” is at hand.

TRUMP STEALS LUNCH MONEY FROM GUTLESS COWARDS

Because why? Because somebody’s mama failed to teach em to grow up - stand up - and be a cowboy.

Capable of killing sacred cows with just one look?

That - and a few other things - but they cry and weep and gnash teeth as if big old bad POTUS Trump had dared to liberate them from their lunch money out on the playground.

A factoid which is likely not far from the truth - one check of their sources of income - might reveal the sorry truth.

What these gutless cowards fail to recognize is that only fellow gutless cowards are paying any attention - frightened of the truth that the world left them behind long ago.

Meanwhile those of us who are busy becoming miracles - and creating a future so bright we are forced to wear shades - hear these voices crying away in some acid rainstorm - as the screams of the doom scrollers as they exit stage left.

And off stage left they go - into that dark night of the soul - that which is real end of their particular world of leftist globalist CCP ideological hell they emerged from.

Like all snake oil salespersons, of all time - they would tell you the sun won’t shine - and would recommend all sorts of fatalistic medications to sell you a disease you don’t have - if it benefited their bank account.

END OF THE ANTHROPOMORPHIC REPTILIAN ERA

DAWN OF THE AGE OF SHAMANIC HUMANS

FOREVER WARS ARE FOREVER BANNED

Busy as we are, putting shoulders together to build a strong and healthy and prosperous world for ourselves and for future generations - we turn the music up so loud we cannot hear the cries of those exiting stage left.

What we listen to - is the reverberating, resonating - and inspiring music - of which we ourselves are composed.

And we learn - even from the nuts and bolts and wires of our quantum computers - that we are indeed miracles - miracles in a universe of miracles - quantum co-creators - alive and resonating - in a universe of fellow quantum co-creators.

Those who cannot yet “grok” this truth will be groking this soon enough.

For as Robert A. Heinlein once wrote as science fiction - knowing all the while it was truth he wrote - in Stranger in a Strange Land - the following:

“Secrecy is the keystone to all tyranny. Not force, but secrecy and censorship. When any government or church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, "This you may not read, this you must not know," the end result is tyranny and oppression, no matter how holy the motives. Mighty little force is needed to control a man who has been hoodwinked in this fashion; contrariwise, no amount of force can control a free man, whose mind is free. No, not the rack nor the atomic bomb, not anything. You can't conquer a free man; the most you can do is kill him.”



― Robert A Heinlein

I have had a discussion with GROK, who inimitably agreed with my POV - thus I am able to say that even GROK approves of this message.

You are a certified co-creating miracle - in a world of co-creating miracles - in a universe of co-creating miracles.

Ready those shades - y’all are going to need them.

Where once all hell broke loose and we witnessed this - now all heaven breaks loose and we are the angels.

Terrifying maybe - to those terrified that something other than themselves is the primary and sole prime mover in charge here.

Although this seems terribly complicated to those of us unaccustomed to the ideas - maybe dazed by the brain-freezing math - we will come to see that these ideas - are comprehensible to all of us.

The terrifying truth - is that we are co-creators - born here to love and to be loved - and will never ever come to understand it all.

And where the idea that we would allow ourselves to be ruled over by a bunch of self selected anthropomorphic reptilians- is just, well - plumb insane.

WHO WOULD HAVE GUESSED - CO-CREATORS????

Nuclear fission being replaced by nuclear fusion - and all of us teaching and learning our way to building the quantum Civilization we are meant to build.

The universal intelligence - God - our creator - our co-creator - never closes one door than He manages to open many more.

Poised at the precipice of the Great Leap into this Age of Quantum Consciousness.

Age of Quantum Anthropomorphism

VIBRATING STRINGS ALL THE WAY DOWN

We discover it is not the turtles all the way down - but vibrating string-like entities so symmetrical and beautiful and of such spectacular vibrational variety we can scarcely imagine.

Fractal geometry, fractal vibrating colors and notes and tones and sounds - beyond imagining.

Maybe beyond imagining - but we will not cease from our exploration - and will grow to know this place for the first time.

No longer strangers in a strange land - but explorers of all mysterious frontiers - and co-creators of a compassionate and noble society where truth is the most fundamental and revered thing.

I have seen this new civilization and have walked within it - this is no illusion- but the bright future we can scarcely imagine - the one which has informed us through dreams - and through music and poetry - that this is the right one.

The synchronicity we have dared to dream - the co-creating universe - where each and every individual is treasured for his and her incomparable and incomprehensible - Unalienable Rights.

To my distantly beautiful cousins - those who dared to dream such a world into being - well before I even dared to dream as a co-creating vibrational entity

They even wrote it down - and they wrote it so kind - I can begin to see why I should even care.

They wrote it down - the instructional manual - as to how we build this bright shining new quantum civilization.

I send you as sheep - among wolves - be as wise as serpents - and as meek as doves.

He wrote me a letter and he wrote it so kind

Seeing now why we should even care.

Behind every truth is some kind of pain

HELL ON EARTH IS OF OUR MAKING - AND IS NOW OUTLAWED

From Chief of Staff and Chief of Strategy - Dan Scavino, Jr. :

https://x.com/DanScavino/status/1936277035464196170

https://x.com/DanScavino/status/1936452926215758110

We change and go through the doors the creator has opened, not because we can - but because we must.

THE SUPREME ART OF WAR IS NOT TO HAVE A WAR

We are only the co-creators in this place - but for those of us who can go cold and unmovable in the face of tragedy - and uphold the message we are being gifted by our creator - the way into the future is made clear.

Our Creator never closes one door, than He opens many more.

And that eye of a needle we imagined we would never fit through - becomes the broadest possible way forward.

The doom scrollers scream this is the end - but, no - it is only the beginning.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.

We are the ones we have been waiting for.

We must thank our Co-creator for keeping the peacemakers free from harm - and for allowing leaders to go cold as ice - wise as serpents - and meek as doves - whose aim is - to seek only to calm the waters.

Share

Leave a comment