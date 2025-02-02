Forward:

This essay takes on a difficult subject - especially in a world which largely now considers the American Dream - and America herself - to be dead or moribund.

This essay takes the stance that neither is America - or the American dream - dead or moribund - but just beginning again - having been taken to the edge of death and back by nefarious forces of tyranny.

There is a Great Idea which serves as the unshakeable foundation for America - and these United States will rise once again to continue to evolve towards that Great Dream of America.

Long live the American Dream - and our own evolution towards being deserving of such a meritorious achievement.

What brings us to tears hearing these songs - is the solemn awareness that we are stronger together - bound by an allegiance to serve a higher purpose than we ever are alone.

It is serving this higher purpose that this essay concerns

It is very likely too long - but dividing into fragments seems wrong.

America is a process - a living process - never finished but a constant dynamic balancing act towards achieving the highest bar of human society and civilization.

AN INFERIOR CULTURE OF DEATH TELLS LIES -

A SUPERIOR CULTURE OF LIFE TELLS THE TRUTH

My first response on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Today - Sunday, February 2, 2025

By this morning “ordinary” people are beginning to come to the conclusion this accident referred to in the above post - was not an accident but very possibly some kind of intentional sabotage.

This horrendous and terrifying thought is the first thought on the mind of many who watched the tape of the military BlackHawk “Gold Top” helicopter - seeming to deliberately - and with precision - slam into just the right area of the plane to catapult it into the icy Potomac.

We keep saying it could have been an accident - the pilot was flying too high - lost his sense of direction - was distracted and did not see the plane in time and more.

With what these NTSB professionals see on a daily basis would cause many of us to break down psychologically - but these guys seem as stable and as capable as they could be.

None of us can have anything but respect for these heroic investigators.

They also must be tough as nails and uncompromising - although often having their arms twisted to believe versions other than the truth.

For there are many examples of air tragedies where we suspect the truth was not the outcome - where the arm twisting of government was applied to change - and then to bury - the truth.

This imposes on the original tragedy - and on the legacy of victims - and on the grief of families - a whole other dimension of tragedy.

I do believe these investigators will be led to the truth - at the very least because President Trump is now in office.

I believe that President Trump also smells a rat here and will refuse anything but the truth.

By now I am sure President Trump has the qualities of a fine detective or general - at knowing certain things immediately - as he has been through years of extraordinary examples of betrayal through repeated character assassination attempts and through actual murder attempts.

Experiences such as these tragic instances sharpens and fine tunes our sensibilities - intensifies our resolve - and allows us to begin thinking outside the box.

Another video which lays out the accident in sensitively done graphic imagery.

Another video of the collision easily found on the internet shows the helicopter driving straight into the passenger plane - in what appears to be deliberate intent.

And - at such an angle as to cause both craft to explode with great force - and to be catapulted forward - the flaming broken wreckage tumbling end over end - into the dark and icy waters of the Potomac.

LEADING QUESTIONS AND OBSERVATIONS

We know the BlackHawk was too high - at least 150 feet too high above restricted range.

We know the passenger plane was right on course and set for a successful landing.

As far as we know the BlackHawk was on a training mission with three aboard - one indeed a dignitary - her actual role here unknown.

There are other possibilities Being voiced:

This BlackHawk - normally assigned to ferry dignitaries such as members of Congress and visiting VIP’s to their destinations.

Originally we learned - there were no dignitaries aboard - now we find out this was in error - an official of the Biden regime was aboard.

And as far as we know the crew was on a “continuity of government” training mission.

What is a continuity of government training mission?

Two articles where Hegseth discusses the top secret nature of the program and calls this flight routine.

https://nypost.com/2025/02/01/us-news/chopper-in-dc-crash-was-on-secret-mission-to-prep-for-attack-on-us/

https://tribune.com.pk/story/2525961/black-hawk-crash-us-armys-doomsday-readiness-mission-under-scrutiny

There are several other concerns not mentioned as yet by the administration:

It is well known that remote control of helicopters has been tried by the pentagon.

https://www.twz.com/8125/shedding-some-light-on-the-pentagons-most-shadowy-aviation-units

Are actual remote-controlled military grade BlackHawks in operation - if so, where - and, if so, what are the details?

It has been mentioned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used in aircraft control.

Is AI used to augment air traffic control - and, if so, where - and, if so, what are the details?

Are remotely controlled passenger planes in operation - and, if so, explain the details.

So now we have proceeded from the easily available information to the information not easily available.

Suddenly we have top secret “continuity of government” - remote control of military helicopters - and even of passenger jets - and Black Ops galore to keep us guessing.

There is far more here than meets the eyes and it will be great when the administration gets up to speed with the formidable questions the American people are asking this morning.

AMERICA THE MERITOCRACY - NOT THIS DEMEANING MEDIOCRACY

If the Trump administration lives up to their lofty goals - they will be telling the truth about many things before they are through.

President Trump - and his administration - have done an admirable job of carrying out the mandate handed them by we, the American people.

The tyranny which has been running the world - that Machiavellian - “ends justify the means” mentality - that which dictates that governments know best - and that we the people are stupid and know nothing - is now under attack by this administration.

For the first time in over 250 years we have a government which seems to truly believe we can overthrow this tyranny and not only survive - but thrive.

POTUS Trump has been compared to George Washington and to Rocky - all true enough - but as a student of these men - these founding fathers - I am going to compare him to both the mercurial Thomas Jefferson - and to the super logical, also brilliant, James Madison.

Because all of these men - in their very distinctive ways - served a Great Idea - one which overrides all personal concerns - to drive us toward the establishment of a Meritocracy - and to avoid allowing us to remain the Mediocracy we have become.

According to my genealogy - maybe fiction - and maybe true - I descend from the families of these early presidents and founders - and also of families like frontiersman Daniel Boone - and almost inconceivable - being related to most of the men who comprised the first Constitutional Conventions.

I do not care so much that my genealogy tells me this - rather immaterial, after all - but the thought of it inspires me to a far more relevant truth.

The inspiration is - that these men I am supposedly related to - were hard-nosed realists, rugged individuals - and disagreed with each other about nearly everything.

Each of them was a skilled negotiator - seasoned at questioning themselves and each other about nearly everything.

And skilled at getting their own way about just about everything they sought to gain through negotiation.

This ability to negotiate - and to serve the basics of gentlemanly diplomacy were their bread and butter - as was the use of words and logic to tie their adversaries up in knots.

All politicians and successful people have this in common.

The difference between a diabolical Machiavellian - and a truly great populist leader is as follows.

The Machiavellian seeks to deceive - to weaken and to destroy - sees themself as in competition with “we, the people” - his job to render us impotent - unable to compete on an equal footing with our leaders.

This act of leaders pitting themselves against we the people is an ancient art - one which weakens the fabric of any nation state - and which dooms those nation states to failure.

THE UNIFYING PRINCIPLE OF AMERICA

The founding fathers - and all five of the first presidents - saw themselves not as Machiavellian - but as men of the people.

These men of the people were far from perfect - and obviously had many human foibles - and obviously were forced to concede control over issues like slavery - in order to serve the higher purpose of their negotiations.

Any skilled negotiator knows that certain personal aims must be sacrificed to ensure the success of any deal.

There must be a law of physics somewhere illustrating this principle.

The great overarching lesson to be taken from the back breaking work - and sometimes soul-crushing work - carried out by our founding ancestors is that they believed in - and served - a higher purpose.

This higher purpose - this one nation under god - this America the beautiful - was not a silly patriotic artifact but an overarching principle - the unifying principle which became the higher purpose they all served.

What got the deal done - in the topsy turvy squabbling which was the Continental Congress - was that the participants served a purpose well beyond their petty ambitions and beliefs.

We must keep in mind that all of these men served as traitors to the British government which owned and operated the colonies - and the penalty they faced if they lost - an almost sure thing in 1776 as they stared down the superior force of England - was death.

Death at the wrong end of a rope or worse - they all - to a man - were considered to be dangerous revolutionary traitors.

The system - which has owned and operated our civilizations for so long - hates the entire idea of American liberty and justice.

AMERICA - A THREAT TO TYRANNY - AS LONG AS SHE EXISTS

The men of the 1776 Continental Congress - shared an allegiance to a power so much stronger - and so much more worthy of their attention - than their own petty differences.

And this allegiance to standing for something far greater than ourselves is what still informs the heart and soul of these United States today.

These creator-given unalienable rights - this service to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This shared philosophy - that all men and women are created equal.

And above everything else - the certainty that a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this Earth.

These United States - this America - this place - hallowed beyond our own understanding - and we together serving the highest bar of human achievements.

Our hallowed intentions - to overcome our petty differences to become a force - a nation capable of defeating tyranny wherever and whenever it is found.

And this time tyranny was found within - our resolute determination to root it out and to defeat it - a great and necessary and righteous cause.

And it will be done - and much will be sacrificed to this overcoming - because necessity - always the mother of invention - demands a price.

And necessity dictates that this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth.

As always, may our creator bless all of the peacemakers - and bless our leaders who have the strength, power and courage to meet - and to surmount - these supreme challenges.

Gettysburg Address Delivered at Gettysburg, Pa. Nov. 19th 1863. “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. “But in a larger sense we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us,that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

President Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address

We stand now knowing that tyranny has infiltrated the very structure of our institutions - America - and the Great Idea which is America - stand at the very doorstep of extinction.

The hour has come round - where we either stand forever against tyranny - and for freedom - or forever find ourselves damned to the quite wrong outcome of history.

Herstory - that story of this Great Idea - that which is symbolized by our own American Goddess - the Statue of Liberty.

May she ever - and forever - stand guard to keep the flame of liberty lit in the hearts and minds of the world.

For Thomas Paine was correct - Not an American cause but the cause of all mankind.

BLESS US - EACH AND EVERYONE - AND HOLD SAFE FROM HARM - ALL THE PEACEMAKERS

