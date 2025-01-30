UPDATED AT 7:30 AM CST

FORWARD:

A really difficult night as reports came in - just as sleep was seemingly possible - wrenched back into this topsy turvy reality - by the horrible accident in Washington, DC.

The entire world is wrenched awake once again by a sickening tragedy and thrown into action.

The circumstances surrounding this accident seem to arise from our nightmares into our sudden painful reality.

This unspeakable tragedy causes us all to feel wrenched back into some glaringly lit and awful scene as every agency responds to the collision of a gold top military transport BlackHawk helicopter with an American Airline passenger plane with predictable brightly lit urgency.

It is garish horror for the world as the details roll in with various stunned comments from our leaders.

And this accident occurs in the context of an already overheated and feverish news environment adding further insult to injury.

This morning dawns with predictable uncertainty and a feeling of tragic loss.

Today we - as witnesses - will begin to come to terms with the tragic outcome of the facts that a military Blackhawk helicopter slammed directly into an American Airlines passenger plane on approach to one of the busiest - and presumably most safe - of our nation’s airports.

Until later today I am not going to publish what I had planned for this morning out of respect for the gravitas of this situation.

Today the gravitas of this tragedy directs our attention and our actions to the need to show respect and compassion towards those who lost so very much here.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers - and first responders - and bring peace to the families directly affected by this tragedy.

