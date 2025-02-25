Forward for February 25, 2025:

This post was first published on Saturday, February 22, 2025 - a mere three days - and yet much has changed already.

As we watch, the old Machiavellian world of lies and manipulation experiences death throes - and in the place of it - something else rises into being.

A surprising new world of reciprocity - and of truth and cooperation - struggles to into the light.

But this newborn world is fragile and struggles to be appreciated.

The death throes of the dying world are distracting as doom scrollers beg us to fall for their click bait.

Click bait which tells us our nations are dying and that we have now succumbed to Trump-style fascism - when the opposite is the truth.

After all it is so much easier to curse the darkness rather than light a candle - and so, because it is easier, many will continue to use darkness to attract those who are unwary.

But this time - when we have begun to win - can seem overwhelming.

The dying old world is insanely angry at having been exposed.

The voices of mainstream media - still acting as propaganda for the opposition - rise to fever pitch to try to defeat our efforts.

It will be up to us to keep our eyes focused on a return to the rule of law - and to supporting our American leaders as they work to allow diplomacy and a return to reciprocity - begin to take hold - and to restore balance.

February 22, 2025 Essay as published:

TAKING OUT THE DEEP STATE TRASH - ONE ART OF THE DEAL AT A TIME

Forward:

This essay will be difficult for new readers as there is simply no space here to build the cases I have carefully built in this stack over several years.

At some point as time allows I plan to edit my writing here into a book for easier reference to the material.

It is my hope that we all come to understand what has happened to our world - and to become capable of building a world dedicated to truth and common sense for our children.

That is what this SubStack is dedicated towards.

TRUMP 2.0 - LEADER FOR A PLANETARY EMERGENCY

Nearly all of us recognize by now that we are in the midst of a planetary emergency - one which is threatening our existence like never before.

We need strong leaders now - able to make effective decisions - especially the kind the Trump administration is making - with the speed with which they are proceeding.

In Trump 2.0 we get to see a seasoned veteran of real estate and politics at work - at the top of his game.

I cannot think of another political leader in history who has shown this particular ability - and given the number of opportunities to flex his power to exact such a change.

For we face now an epidemic of weakness - weakness bred by one of this shocking descent into progressive ideological nonsense.

Although we cannot expect much to be done quickly to alleviate the problem - a task which will likely take many decades - the Trump administration has moved as quickly as possible.

When I compare where we were as human beings in early 2020 until now in early 2025 - I cannot help but feel tremendously encouraged by the difference.

This may sound strange - with the world falling apart into such chaos - but it is always better to be closer to solving a problem rather than be immersed in making that problem worse.

And even though the world is in vast disarray - now that truth is coming out - we are coming closer to finding the solutions.

We always knew that when the truth of all this began to come out that the world would have difficulty coming to terms with it.

Beginning to tell the truth after many years of lies and deceptions is difficult to say the least.

The perfect leader for the perfect time is rare indeed.

It is critically important to remember that President Trump is a baby boomer - born after one of the worst episodes of totalitarianism ever in the 20th Century - and yet fated to grow up amidst a totally different kind of totalitarianism.

The kind of totalitarianism this generation grew up with was underhanded - skillfully camouflaged by the globalist propagandists.

THE MANY HEADED, MANY TENTACLED BEAST

The military industrial complex grew fattened like a monstrous parasitic empire during this time.

And this globalist empire spawned a so called deep state such as the world has never seen.

What we discover now is an interconnected system of enormous globalist military industrial scams like the world has never seen.

Right now, efforts to eradicate this are limited what the Trump administration is carrying out in America - as the remainder of the world remains paralyzed by shock.

THE TIP OF THE TIP OF AN ICEBERG

The total scope of the planetary deep state globalist regime remains shrouded in mystery for most individuals.

If you have read my work over these years you have a better idea than most.

So far in the USA, we have seen only a small percentage - maybe about two percent - of the total scam as it has been reflected just in the US.

The scams were so blatantly idiotic that we see such things as celebrities paid millions to promote the Ukraine war - and the campaigns of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris - and to promote the January 6 insurrection lies.

The transgender scams - and the seriousness of not being able - or willing - to clearly identify a person’s sex - and trans humanism - were just ideological icing on the cake for these scammers.

And above all the Covid planned epidemic has been the scam of all scams to allow the globalists take final power and control.

The way corporate entities likes BlackRock - and self described think tanks like the World Economic Forum (WEF) - were able to take control of the economy and the public narrative are now legendary.

The globalists built vast wealth by taking advantage of the Covid situation.

I wonder when - or if - the Trump administration will uncover the many billions of dollars - the federal government kickbacks - which poured into hospitals for Covid treatment?

The many headed and many tentacled beast - once it becomes this large - must be attacked and defeated in small targeted and manageable steps.

I cannot provide a syntheses of all the things I have described over the past two years as this situation has unfolded - but it is all there for those who wish to seek it out.

What I can tell those who are just catching up is that this stack has touched upon these factors in great detail - as a kind of non linear analysis of these times.

And what I can say is that the Trump administration is right on about their identification of progressives as those who have brought the world to ruin - especially the WEF-Davos crowd.

Such a huge attempt to take over the world will not be remedied anytime soon - but progress is better than no progress at all - and seeing the truth break out - even only 2% of it - is better than no truth at all.

