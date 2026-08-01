Forward for August 01, 2026:

This republish has been inspired by a great article on Joseph Campbell, by fellow Substack writer Poetic Outlaws :

Campbell gave us a wonderful gift as we transit our lives to be able to reframe them as a hero’s and heroine’s journey.

Once we see that it is our fear which holds us back, we can transcend that fear, replacing it with compassion for ourselves and for others.

Forward For January 06, 2023

You know it is interesting. I lead a double life and it furnishes a unique view and unique opportunities. While writing and thinking about the problems we face I try to wake up each day ready to re-engage with this world and better understand the ways I might contribute.

First of all I find I am unable to contribute at all if I fail to see that I and my family are what I call grounded. Grounded is an important word around our house and has been for several years.

We moved just in time in Fall of 2019 from our small cramped Nashville rental to a sprawling old house on six acres on a small river. It was far from perfect but we have made it work. Our byword through this transition has been to remain grounded.

Grounded to us means to do the things in each moment that are required to remain in a grounded state. This may mean taking a pack walk with the dogs, swimming and playing outdoors with our family, or exploring new trails along the Natchez Trace. It may mean having fellow musicians over for recording sessions. It may mean engaging in a family music session with our family multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, along with our boisterous, screen-addicted twin seven year old grandsons. Outdoors in warm weather this may combine music sessions with meals, swimming, football, badminton, and water gun battles. Indoors in cold weather it often means combining holidays with music, food and chaos.

It has also meant doing these things when we are sick or well. At times sick people sprawl across the couches, wrapped in blankets. For the late winter holidays of 2019 extended family members had what we presumed to be Covid. Severe chest congestion, fever, body aches, misery. Since then a string of viruses has kept up a litany of different illnesses among us. But we all have suffered that well and continue to.

We are a kind of health nut family and take all of our supplements, get our exercise, practice great nutrition and all the rest. We avoid medical care unless there is a broken bone or some such adequate reason to seek help. Another way of being grounded.

And of course at times grounded means maintenance and housekeeping. Gardening and cooking too. One of our musicians stocks groceries a few days a week. We all spend too much time spent on computers and at our desks.

But the real grounding I experience in this double life is with the music. Although I drum a bit I primarily work in production. Production for me means listening and commenting when necessary. Because I have great respect for the skill of the musicians I mostly stay out of their way. Providing a place for them do do their thing well is my greatest contribution.

So obviously I interact with many different sorts of amazingly accomplished human beings.

One producer friend has spent years on a huge project and is almost always tearing apart his board or another piece of equipment as we talk. He has given us valuable advice on microphones, on gear repair, on studio matters and on music.

The young engineers provide a high level of skill with firm and steady hands in seeing these sessions take shape. A young drummer counts off the sessions and expertly manages holding down the beat. A young bass player contributes his considerable skill and also plays an important role in organization. The brilliant young guitarist does what brilliant young guitarists have always done.

Now we have added a legendary Nashville string player to the mix. He has brought a major change to the way the songs are being fashioned. The skill and insight of the string player has brought new directions for the songs and for the songwriter.

But the critical point here is that each of these individuals has brought a very special and highly valued contribution without which none of this would be possible. It represents the best of how we as humans can come together in interdependence to accomplish something. Every one of these people is a strong individual.

Eventually I will be able to share this music and these musicians with you but since we remain closeted in production it is simply not time yet. No songs are complete or mixed.

It is important to understand these songs have been written on acoustic guitar and have risen from demos recorded on cell phone. Some have been written on piano. But all have developed organically over the past few years through a process of staying grounded and faithful to each song. They have sprung from the midst of our very real lives. They are grounded in our own determination to remain grounded.

As you all know, remaining anything close to grounded over the past years has been more than challenging. I read and write of things I doubt most of the folks I interact with have even thought of. With them I speak music.

Although I have spoken music with all of you we have also shared many forays into other areas. Many or most of these forays would be well outside the purview of the musicians I work with. And that is where grounding comes in most strongly. I’m quite certain their views on things are completely different from my own and those of our family.

Although many of us here hold strong opinions on geopolitics, on health choices and on philosophy, we also live in the real world. Having respect for those who hold other opinions is critical. There is way too much division being promoted.

Just because someone made a different decision on Covid or the vaccines, or voted differently than you or I is insufficient reason to damn that person to hell. Growth and change happen slowly and individuals grow and change at their own rates.

After all a document we hold in high regard, the US Constitution, expresses perhaps its most brilliant insight when describing the unalienable rights granted each of us as individuals - granted not by the constitution but by our creator.

This document was written by imperfect men. It is highly unlikely we would agree with them on much. But the fact is they came together as strong, opinionated and imperfect individuals to write this document and formulate the concept of a new nation. They overcame their differences and made disparate and even antagonizing ideas work together. They gave weight to each state while working to give sufficient organizing power to the federal government.

With perfect hindsight we can argue today over their actions but this can never deflate the majesty of what they in fact accomplished. And they did all this as radical revolutionaries regarded as traitors. They each faced execution if they failed. And they accomplished all of these things while planning and fighting a war with Great Britain.

If we want to build a better world then both sides on this great divide we live on are going to have to give ground and reach understanding. My rate of understanding is not going to be the same as someone else’s. I and others can be mistaken and survive.

Bring grounded means we must learn to live and let live. At the same time there are things which represent outright insanity, threaten any sane adult, and must never be tolerated. But we each know the difference between decisions made from lack of knowledge and understanding and those decisions made out of evil, greed and corruption.

As someone once said “Let he who is without sin throw the first stone.” It seems being grounded would start here and move forward carefully before becoming a stone thrower. Coming together to build a new world is what is important. Many people will arrive at the same sane conclusions if mutually supported to do so. But if stones are thrown we will simply never have the opportunity to find out.

Those of us taking contrary positions to the mainstream must avoid becoming those “I told you so” idiots. The last thing this world needs is a bunch of insufferable, holier-than-thou, “perfect” people.

My own vow is to spend more time understanding why someone holds a contrary opinion to my own and less time damning them to hell because they do. There is a great deal more to this than any of us truly understand.

We have a great deal of work to do to overcome the radical hatred and division being sown. And our work to save our human future from the forces allied against us will continue to demand everything we have and more. But with the worst of times often come the best of opportunities. We in 2023 have many opportunities to live a new hero’s journey. Let us use them well.

Become grounded in interdependence. It is the way we evolved on this Earth and it will serve us well as we move into an uncertain future. This, for now, is our hero’s journey.

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