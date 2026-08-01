KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Haag's avatar
Michael Haag
2h

Nice essay. Glad you republished it. Sounds like we’re Nashville neighbors. Might be fun to play music together sometime…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture