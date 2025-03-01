THE SHOWDOWN AT THE OK CORRAL ON THE POTOMAC

This post begs to be republished after the epic slap down of Zelensky yesterday on Friday, Feb 28, 2025.

Eyes are on America - and for good reason - as it is these United States - and Americans having voted common sense back into office - which now pull us back from a potentially very final days of WW III.

Please pay special attention to the information in the videos provided by the following:

The eyes of the world are once again on America as we move through the rough and tumble politics of rapid fire changes.

American history is not for the faint of heart and old Thomas Jefferson - remembered below - must surely be turning in his grave after the past five years of advanced technological progress by his descendants.

MARBLE STATUE OF THOMAS JEFFERSON

But Jefferson was that most unusual of men - a poet and philosopher and legal mind - and a tough minded leader who managed to finesse the Louisiana Purchase, plan and execute the Lewis and Clark expedition - and reduce the national debt.

Jefferson was also a heroic figure in the American Revolution and wrote the sensitive and often beautiful words of our founding documents while facing certain death if he and his fellow Americans should lose to the British.

I do believe if the tough, uncompromising and poetic Jefferson were alive today he would fit right in and be in the thick of the action.

And most certainly he would be writing here on Substack.

America is now fighting the second Revolutionary War.

The first was fought against British tyranny - and this second one against the tyranny of globalist techno feudalism.

Jefferson was a Renaissance man and would fit in wherever - and into whatever - the times demanded of him.

That is what renaissance men and women do - they create and build - rather than destroy and tear down.

We will see - once all is said and done - just who the renaissance men and women of these years of the twenty first century turn out to be.

One thing for certain is that the globalists and their political handmaidens in America - the liberals or “Democrats” - are not renaissance figures - but represent the techno feudalist forces of modern tyranny

The world is watching - as we Americans have apparently voted in a firebrand - a very unlikely modern day revolutionary - to the role of the new sheriff in town.

And the new sheriff is taking down names - brandishing a whole new breed of deputies - and rocking the proverbial government-as-usual boat.

It is almost as if the new sheriff and deputies have set out to clear the decks and the ramparts of all the former rats and vermin who have been responsible for sinking the ship - or destroying the civilization.

So far the Trump revolution is a populist mandate - with the American people totally rejecting the Woke, Marxist-style agenda of the so-called Democrats - or liberals

And with the vast oceanic rip currents of graft - corruption - and gaslighting of the public in regards to the following - America has little choice but to engage in the massive clean up operation demanded of her.

Whether this is simply a massive political house cleaning - or is a spiritual or philosophical battle - or turns out to be a full on second American Revolution against globalist techno feudalist tyranny - America has little choice if they are to survive.

The full scale and extent of what is described below will only be revealed with the perfect hindsight of history.

But a partial list of what it is we are fighting included the following:

Widespread collusion to hide the lack of fitness of Joe Biden to be eligible to be elected to office at all

Widespread corruption of the Biden family - and associates

Involvement of the Biden family in biological weapons research

Including the Biden regime and associates who have worked on weaponizing Covid 19 and other viral agents with gain of function research and bio-military optimization

Biden regime associations with Big Pharma - including Covid vaccines

Biden regime and associates collude in initiating - and then profiting from - the Ukraine War

Encouraging the brutal repression of - and genocide of - the Palestinians - by US-associated Israeli forces.

Promotion of a Woke globalist response to Covid - with sharply increased profits for those aligned with the Biden regime.

Promotion of Woke DEI - with sharply increased profits for all involved

Promotion of transgender ideology and associated surgical and medical trauma

Promotion of - and profiting from - the surgical removing of - and refashioning of - the sexual organs of children.

Directly destroying the authority of parents to make decisions for their children

Siding with school board bureaucrats over parents and families

Targeting parents who disagreed with woke, DEI and transgender ideology for their children

Promoting the participation of biological trans men in women’s sports

The direct collusion of the Biden regime with online forums and censorship.

Biden regime coercion of all the mainstream and online media in promoting the propaganda, gaslighting, and censorship - of the American people.

The establishment of veritable medical fascism.

Collusion between medical, government, corporate, education, church and community institutions to deceive and manipulate the American people.

Including wealthy celebrities - and heads of corporations and institutions - who were paid handsomely for their participation in gaslighting, manipulation and deception.

The establishment of veritable educational fascism - with all educational institutions captured by the globalist recommended agenda.

The establishment of veritable climate engineering fascism - with the silly theory that it was actually humans - and not natural cycles - responsible for global warming.

Gaslighting the public as to the intelligence of the widespread application of solar and wind powered systems to obtain electricity for public consumption.

Plans to phase out natural gas - including outlawing gas stoves and use of wood heat and natural gas as fuel

Phasing out of gas powered vehicles and devices in favor of electrically charged battery operated replacements

The active military-style encouragement of illegal immigration. With American manpower and finances used to advertise, encourage and carry out widespread infiltration of the nation by military age males.

Collusion with foreign powers to work with criminal cartels to bring such drugs as Fentanyl into American neighborhoods and into the hands of American children.

Collusion between criminal, corporate, institutional and government elements to carry out widespread human trafficking.

As a result of four years of the Biden regime and globalist associates - the world as a whole is far less safe - far less healthy - and far less stable.

And we stand now as the people of this world in the midst of an engineered - ongoing population reduction strategy - carried out by substances purported to be - and advertised as - vaccines.

The list goes on and on and there is only so much of it we can stomach as we seek to understand the full implications.

And for most of us - and very likely for the man himself - POTUS Trump is a very unlikely revolutionary hero.

It is not that Trump and company are perfect people - devoid of the desire for power and wealth and control - obviously they are as affected by these character attributes as are all other politicians.

The glaring observation here for anyone who has been watching the past few years accurately - is that the opposing side - the liberal establishment was so bad - went so far in the direction of criminal negligence, frank insanity - and disdain for the people they purport to serve - that a powerful swing of the pendulum was inevitable.

If the new sheriff in town - Trump and his posse of innovators - had not existed - someone would have found it necessary to invent them.

But the truth of the matter is this - that the globalist cabal - including the Biden regime - followed an almost step by step guide to launching Donald Trump into becoming the populist hero he has indeed become today.

It is highly ironic that the Biden cabal and associates attack Trump and company as being fascists and worse - causing the use of the term to simply become another impotent term for attacking their political enemies - fascist-style.

But we must give our congratulations to the American people for daring to make POTUS Trump - the new sheriff in town - the revolutionary figure he has become today.

Whether we approve of the many moral contradictions offered by this scenario - given the political reality as engineered by the globalists and the Biden regime - we can clearly see that the American people were given no choice other than the one they made.

The globalist techno feudalists - with their divide and conquer strategy - have brought about an unprecedented level of hatred and fear and anger and division which now separates the American people.

A nation - and a people - divided - cannot stand.

Either we will figure out ways of coming together again - to build and not to destroy - to unite around a common cause - or to fail and permanently lose our former nation state forever,

This is the goal of the globalists - to destroy all independent nation states - to bring about world governance - ruled over by a globalist cabal of techno feudalists.

Once this was the realm of conspiracy theories - and only a very few listened to the real truth of what was happening.

Today it is increasingly clear to all but the very most indoctrinated - that what is written here - is indeed what we are dealing with.

We must proceed - with all due possible speed - away from the globalist agenda - and must build back intelligently - from the considerable damage already done.

Many have observed that this is in reality a spiritual war - and will be decided not by leaders - but by the people - who will demand to seek leaders who are of the people and who work for the people - to serve the best interests of the people.

As Thomas Paine once reminded us all the American cause is not exclusively American - but is ultimately the cause of all mankind.

Thus today the eyes of the world are indeed upon us - as the entire world at this point faces the very same threats from the techno feudalism of the globalist cabal.

