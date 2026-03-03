SPEAK SOFTLY, BUT CARRY A LARGE MAGIC WAND

We come to understand that spiritual synchronicity is a quiet victory we experience when our hearts and minds get right with the world.

This synchronicity also happens at a geopolitical level, once there is a critical mass of sufficient power and weight to all of us as fellow citizens.

This is such a time, as we are seeing the saving of the sovereignty of whole nation states, on a massive scale

We watch as one of America’s largest foes, World Economic Forum associated, German Prime Minister Merz, arrives to make a deal.

As I have written before, my full geopolitical faith and credit, goes to the Trump 2.0 Team America, who appears to be taking no prisoners in offering the rebellious globalists a deal they cannot refuse.

There is much that is misunderstood in believing there is a synchronicity between our spiritual courage and our geopolitical courage.

And being misunderstood, we might miss the significance of these times, as the way we have always known this America could redeem herself to the world.

Even when such a synchronicity is in progress, on a day just like today, we might lose sight of the fact that we are all redeemable.

This America has been carrying a heavy cross, and bearing a painful crown of thorns, but on this day she demonstrates that all has never been lost, and will never be lost, save that our courage, faith and compassion cab overcome the very greatest burdens.

The military action against Iran is a terrible price to be paid, but whatever price we must pay to regain this America, the one which the founding fathers believed in, it the correctly chosen path.

Just because we are embarked on a path of the heart, does not mean that sometimes it is all too painful too bear.

WE ARE LOST TO BE FOUND, BROKEN TO BE HEALED

May our creator see fit to bless, and to hold safe from harm, all of the peacemakers.

This Thing Called Spiritual Synchronicity, Which Comes Into Being As Our Hearts Get Right With the World.

May God Bless America - and Hold Her Safe From Harm.