A Piercing Of the Veil - A Change In Consciousness
William Blake's The Tyger, Hemingway's A Clean Well Lighted Place and Our Cosmic Reality
TECHNOLOGY AND THE RISE OF A CULTURE OF DEATH
There are many examples throughout literature and art of the veil of consciousness being pierced - in fact it is difficult to read great literature without seeing the veil between our everyday consciousness and reality being so pierced.
However it is the poetry of William Blake which I think of this morning fo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.