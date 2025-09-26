FOLLOWING ARIADNE’S THREAD

We are broken, wandering lost

Broken hearted warriors in the wilderness

Following a thread we can barely see

Leading we know not where

The thread is known as a resonance we feel

One which cannot be ignored

But which can be ripped asunder

By cutting the Gordian knot

It is a thread which must be followed

Which connects us to a source

Cutting the Gordian knot

Does not set us free

Cutting the Gordian knot

Cuts us off from the source

Blinds us to our own fear, anger faithlessness

Smashes the offending mirror

Following the thread is more difficult

Requires some intelligence and perception

Demands our constant transformation

Heals our heart with pain

We are lost to be found

Broken to be healed

Ignorant to become wise

Terrified to become wonder struck

Mistakenly cutting the Gordian knot

So we can understand the significance of the thread

And see the error of using the double bladed sword

To sever our one true connection

Immersed in darkness so we can see light

Deaf dumb and blinded

So we can hear, speak and see

Destroyed to be free

Neither the cross

Or the crown of thorns is metaphorical

Neither the harrowing doubt

Or the soul-crushing fear

Nothing will come of nothing

For literally, nothing does not exist

Life always finds a way

The universe’s way of knowing itself.

Trust the process enough - to become the process

Not man apart - not man apart from this.

You are the universe and the universe you

The paradox and not the paradox.

Strangers in a strange land

Immortal wanderers in a wilderness

Where the map is not the territory

And the territory is not the map.

Where reaping the whirlwind

As the unexpected consequences

Of the 12,000 years of

Mistaken pattern recognition

Having recursively severed

The tightly woven Gordian Knot.

The way back now

Is to look into the mirror and recognize

Who we become by severing the knot

And who we become by following the thread.

We are reaping the whirlwind

Literally nothing to fear

Don’t fear the storm

Become the storm

