FOLLOWING ARIADNE’S THREAD
We are broken, wandering lost
Broken hearted warriors in the wilderness
Following a thread we can barely see
Leading we know not where
The thread is known as a resonance we feel
One which cannot be ignored
But which can be ripped asunder
By cutting the Gordian knot
It is a thread which must be followed
Which connects us to a source
Cutting the Gordian knot
Does not set us free
Cutting the Gordian knot
Cuts us off from the source
Blinds us to our own fear, anger faithlessness
Smashes the offending mirror
Following the thread is more difficult
Requires some intelligence and perception
Demands our constant transformation
Heals our heart with pain
We are lost to be found
Broken to be healed
Ignorant to become wise
Terrified to become wonder struck
Mistakenly cutting the Gordian knot
So we can understand the significance of the thread
And see the error of using the double bladed sword
To sever our one true connection
Immersed in darkness so we can see light
Deaf dumb and blinded
So we can hear, speak and see
Destroyed to be free
Neither the cross
Or the crown of thorns is metaphorical
Neither the harrowing doubt
Or the soul-crushing fear
Nothing will come of nothing
For literally, nothing does not exist
Life always finds a way
The universe’s way of knowing itself.
Trust the process enough - to become the process
Not man apart - not man apart from this.
You are the universe and the universe you
The paradox and not the paradox.
Strangers in a strange land
Immortal wanderers in a wilderness
Where the map is not the territory
And the territory is not the map.
Where reaping the whirlwind
As the unexpected consequences
Of the 12,000 years of
Mistaken pattern recognition
Having recursively severed
The tightly woven Gordian Knot.
The way back now
Is to look into the mirror and recognize
Who we become by severing the knot
And who we become by following the thread.
We are reaping the whirlwind
Literally nothing to fear
Don’t fear the storm
Become the storm
Interesting poem. The sentiment fits our age.