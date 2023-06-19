What is a father?
So many definitions out there
How does a father define himself?
Is he nothing but a gamete donor,
Passing on his genetic history mindlessly?
Is this what mothers are too and all of our children?
No. We are all given choices to see or remain blind
A father is a warrior - someone who understands the full mythic import of who he is
A real fathe…
