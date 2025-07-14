Forward:

To my nearly seven thousand followers across the world - from 87 countries and across all USA states - I want you to know how much you all mean to me as readers and writers.



These past six years or so have been the most difficult and the most challenging times of my life - as dystopian and dysfunctional as I could possibly imagine being real.



Orwellian and terrifying - as even the most mundane experiences became weaponized against us all.



Even such a small event as going to a shop or a restaurant or a doctors appointment became a dangerous mission.



The proverbial deep state had a huge party - one in which all of us were the intended sacrificial victims.



As a writer and as a human being and grandmother I tried to make sense of what was happening by writing about it .



This is my Substack - and if all of you had not been here it would have become a solitary exercise in frustration.



But you are here and this means everything to me.



Thank you - each and every one of you - for being you.



You must recognize that even most of my family did not read this stack - maybe fearful of what I would say - or just bored with listening to what Mom has to say.



It doesn’t matter but what does matter is that all of you were here - faithful friends and readers and fellow writers.



If you are reading this then not only have you survived a great genocide - but you are witnessing the greatest change in human civilization in maybe 12,000 or so years.



That great change in civilization is what this essay confronts.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN AND THE FALL OF THE DEEP STATE





Men like Jeffrey Epstein and P.Diddy are threaded through the superstructure of the deep state as if the entire edifice depended upon these scum bags.



This is because the deep state does depend upon these total losers in order to remain in power.



The deep state is dependent on sexual deviance, blackmail, money laundering and both drug - and child and human - trafficking.



Give me enough time and space and I will furnish examples of the Jeffrey Epstein’s and the P. Diddy’s of deep state history going back many thousands of years.



But for now we recognize that the Epstein-Diddy stories - and they are deeply connected - are representative of the ongoing toppling of the deep state by Trump 2.0.







PSYCHOSOCIAL PERVERSION



The deep state is a psychosocial perversion - turning everything into a Orwellian nightmare - where all great aspects of human moral and spiritual and geopolitical values are turned upon their heads.



What sort of adults go after children to groom them sexually?



Adults with no souls - with no faith in themselves or a higher power - humans who have disgust for themselves and for everyone else.



Human who make the deep state not only probable but inevitable.



The deep state represents the people who have so lost faith and power that they succumb to the most base instincts of which human beings are capable.



To war, to violence, to gender ideology - and to the willingness to allow pornography and sexual violence to spread like wildfire.



The attack on women and children is relentless as they lose all respect for all human beings.



We have seen this take shape in our society as a war against human beings which included various forms of publicly sanctioned population control and finally took shape as the Great Covid Hoax which led to the ongoing genocide.



But now we have a chief executive who so hates women so much he put them in charge - a couple of no nonsense grandmothers - one for Chief of Staff and one for head of Homeland Security.



And a tough defender of American Peace through Strength - Tulsi Gabbard.





AMERICA AGAINST THE DEEP STATE AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN



Get ready - it is going to be a long long story to be told and will end with the collapse of an entire old style totalitarian empire which has been ineffective for more years than we can count.



Several days ago I tried to reassure all of us that we were not stuck at being defeated by the likes of Jeffrey Epstein but were instead the threshold of an extraordinary break through.



A break through we could not yet envision, but still could - if we are aware of the strategic implications of Trump 2.0 - we could predict as more than probable.



The whole break through on Epstein will prove the following - and will reveal some surprising and shocking names associated with Epstein’s crimes - and Donald Trump will not be among these criminals.





THE WEEK FROM HELL FOR THE DEEP STATE





As per usual, we are in the midst of psychological and spiritual warfare as the old system tries to hold onto our hearts and minds and money - and to continue stealing all the power.



But as I wrote about in January of 2025 there is a new sheriff in town and he means business like no one in our lifetimes.

And previously touched upon on 11-18-2024





What the naysayers are about to find out is the following:



Trump’s America stands as the light of the world - defending against an old decrepit European based system of tyranny - and like it or not - the old system is going the way of the dinosaurs.



Those who paid close attention to the above video understand how the Jeffrey Epstein scandal begins to make sense as this whole much larger story unfolds.



It is not that the Jeffrey Epstein story isn’t important - it’s that saving the USA from all enemies - foreign and domestic - is the most critical life and death issue for Trump 2.0 - and for the health and wellbeing of all Americans - and for the world.



Thanks to the media - busy foaming at the mouth over Epstein - we did not pay sufficient attention to massive wins for the USA and of massive losses for the European Union and associated globalist tyrants.



As I have defined before at length - Trump is obsessed with trade as a tactic to bring others to together - to bring peace and to avoid war.



The biggest story of the week is that Trump 2.0 is rapidly accomplishing this - not as fast as some might prefer - but in geopolitical terms - accomplishing this in seven or so months - is lightening speed.



For us ordinary mortals in ordinary life - having become accustomed to government tyranny - it is really difficult to believe that a government would be on our side and have our backs.



So defeated by this government tyranny are many of us that we simply cannot believe that such a change could take place - akin to believing in fairy dust and miracles.



It is Steve Bannon who gets at the core of what is happening here - accompanied by both Tulsi Gabbard, Kristi Noem, and others as they laid down their inspiring stories.





Steve Bannon all but shouts that a special prosecutor will be used to completely destroy the deep state and of course all of you know that Jeffrey Epstein was deeply embedded in this proverbial deep state.



But it is Roger Stone who brings the threads together and which hammers them home.

Unlikely revolutionaries - perhaps - but all too often God’s plans way outwit our own poor poverty stricken imaginations.



What is going on here is way deeper than any of the superficial things the media influencers latch onto - and they frustratingly and consistently miss the important points.



We watch now, as the deep state begins to fall into the dust bin of history associated with creeps like Epstein - and with all the dirty little wars of conquest - and with all the underhanded attempts to steal the wealth and power from we the people.



Both Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy are minor figures in this whole story - and although the truth will be revealed - it will become apparent that these were simply sad little men used to support the agenda of the deep state.



The way these men were used to assault children and to destroy lives is one more sad chapter in the saga of the deep state war waged upon us all.



They were part of the dirtiest and most salacious attempt to destroy women, children and the integrity of the family - in other words to destroy the social fabric of our lives.

We stand at the threshold of a time when the world is going to continue to heal from these 12,000 or so years of deep state hegemony.

But most exciting of all - we stand at the threshold of a revolution in human consciousness - when spiritual accomplishment is going to sweep the world into a time of great compassion and social and personal achievement.

All of you who are here and who have stood against the deep state - and, more importantly, for something far far wiser and fundamental - that which serves as the tide now which carries us into the future.

A future so very bright we may indeed need shades.

As per usual my our creator bless all of the peacemakers - and hold each and every one safe from harm.

