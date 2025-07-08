This morning I share the work of a fellow Substack writer who dives into the unseen depths of how the war between the European Hegemony of the proverbial Deep State and the rebirth of America is being waged largely through economic revolution.

posted an excellent article on some of these unseen and very critically important changes in the tides.

These are tides many of us will not recognize - as these currents are deeply seated in our society - and where the battles are being waged out of sight - and out of mind - which is the point.

We have been winning as Americans - due to the work of Trump and cabinet - who are all taking their vows to protect and defend the constitution of the United States - from all enemies - domestic and foreign - very seriously indeed.

And as I began pointing our early in my stack here - a civilization based on grifting and criminality will suffer repeated failures of the economy - whereas a civilization based on truth and justice - and on a morally and spiritually just legal system - will build and expand a wealthy and healthy economy.

This set of circumstances has been set into motion by the American people who need to be credited with having had the perspicacity to recognize their failed system - and to therefore overcome it using the foundational American principles they believe in.

Although it is still difficult to envision it is peace and abundance and prosperity which are the goals here.

A chance to build a civilization anew from the revolutionary American principles of “a government of, and by and for the people”.

Should seem obvious - but those who are being distracted by the Epstein and P. Diddy affairs - and they are linked - do not have their eyes on the most important balls - or court.

We exist now at a nexus of time and space where things not previously achievable - are now tangible and within reach.

More on this in the upcoming post to be published later today.

