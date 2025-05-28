A REAL REVOLUTION - FOR REAL HUMANS

When a revolution is marked by whether we choose to get a vaccine - one which our corporations, governments and institutions pushed upon us illegally and criminally - we have a large clue things are not as they appear on the surface.

When these entities which have dominated our lives must convince us with an advertising campaign to believe a disease is so deadly we must use hand washing, masking and isolation rituals to survive it - something deeper is amiss.

Do we really imagine that if a disease was truly “fall down on the street” deadly - that we would need advertising to cope?

Do we really believe that these measures - along with a defective toxic vaccine which doesn’t work - would have saved a single person in a real “falling down dead” epidemic?

There were enough inconsistencies - including use of the scientifically discredited PCR test - to make just about anyone with two functioning brain cells begin to smell a very large rat.

WHAT HAPPENED TO US?????

Why did a large percentage of the human species on earth go along without question - as if they were a herd of lemmings bent on going off a cliff?

Some psychologists explained it as a mass psychosis - an explanation which ties the loneliness epidemic spawned by social media and by enforced isolation - and some as an ideological capture induced by brainwashing or psychological warfare.

My sense is it was both - a deliberate attempt to throw individuals off balance and off guard - trusting so called experts to have control over their lives.

And, after all - this stuff is designed to drive us humans bat shit crazy - as if we really needed yet another excuse to go off the deep end - life being so damn easy!

Abdicating a normal healthy skepticism and sense of bodily and psychological integrity - to share in a mass consciousness offered by being aligned with others through these rituals and beliefs and vaccines.

Aligned - as people were manipulated to hate others who did not agree that Covid-19 was a deadly threat - and to believe that a refusal to become vaccinated - represented a betrayal.

This is what the deep state does - the purpose of psychological warfare - to manipulate us into taking sides against an “other” - to become angry enough at some “other” - to rise up in violence.

This “other” can be people of another skin color - or religion- or national - or political identity.

Or - as in Covid-19 - we can be convinced to hate other individuals who don’t share the dread and fear we feel from a threat or danger.

This results in a whole groups of humans who hate these “others” out of the fear of a common enemy.

In this instance the common enemy became both Covid - and those “others” who were not fearful of Covid - and who refused to participate in such rituals as isolation, masking, hand washing and vaccinations.

Why would fellow human beings - in the form of the deep state - participate in something so evil - in taking advantage of our fear and anxiety - and of our need for connection?

Because the need for belonging - for connection - is so very powerful in human beings - being carried away by an emotional - but illogical passion - is an easily weaponized trait.

In the example of Covid we were sitting ducks.

A world population - isolated and estranged by social media - and increasingly by technology itself.

It happened that our very loneliness and desire to connect through the faceless entity of the screen had already divided us from the biological and psychological connections we require - things which protect us from such threats.

The palpable - angry and anxious and lonely connections we encounter on social media - were actually encouraged by the nature of the medium itself - and by stressed out tech executives who had also lost sight of human connection.

Mark Zuckerberg described how the deep state personnel came to them to twist arms - and to demand the compliance with the governments - in manipulating human emotions, speech and actions.

Our deep need for connection becomes easily manipulated by deep state con artists.

How then do we prevent such a situation from continuing - especially since it has been a feature of our civilized systems for many thousands of years?

We will need to begin remembering - together - the fundamental things which feed our physical bodies - our mental wellbeing - and our spiritual wellbeing.

With these things we are strong - and not as endangered by this manipulation - living with others in such a way that our bonds are not as fragile - and not as easily broken.

Forging, once again, our bonds of human compassion and mutual respect - and the power of our shared consciousness.

THE NEED FOR HUMAN CONNECTION

We all need a deep sense of belonging - of being home - and of sharing with other human beings a deep sense of our shared love and compassion for each other.

The deep state works against these needs - seeking to divide us from - and to permanently destroy these bonds - so to replace them we will turn to the deep state for our safety and protection.



WHICH SATAN IS THIS - WHO DESTROYS OUR HUMANITY SO EASILY?

Something else is at work - something hard to accept and to imagine - when an enemy seeks to fool us and manipulate our loving and gregarious social nature to do what they want - instead of working toward - and doing - what is good for ourselves and our loved ones.

This something is commonly referred to as the “deep state” - a system of ideological power which has been able to convince us to fight and kill others - by manipulating us to hate and to kill - as if we were robotic servants - for countless generations by now.

We have all been subjected to these manipulations - most of us accepting the Covid rituals and vaccines out of concern for our own safety and the safety of others - and another group rejecting these, also out of concern for ourselves and for others.

This genuine concern was genuine in both sides - and was intended for the common good.

But the hatred and anger which divided us was not genuine - in the sense of being natural and authentic - but deliberately inspired by the psychological warfare.

To this day - almost six years later - we are still allowing ourselves to be divided by the same misunderstandings and mistakes.

The horrible truth of the Covid episode is that the deep state lied to us - and deliberately manipulated us into not only hating each other - but into actions which did not protect from Covid - and which harmed us all.

It is a good example of how a Constitutional Democracy is meant to protect us from the over reach of our governments - which all too easily morph into the deep state.

And, as all wars are bankers wars - the victory never goes to the people - to us and our loved ones - but the victory goes to the deep state alliance of governments, institutions and corporations - the “bankers” - which controls our wealth and take our power.

The nature of government is to overstep and to take our power - and reading the work of Machiavelli can teach us just how this happens - the mindset which creates this problem.

Power over others is an aphrodisiac - a tantalizing goal for certain psychologically insecure people - and becomes absolute power quite easily.

It might be said that today’s world is addicted to this aphrodisiac - to the extent that prime examples of this are exemplified by the Jeffrey Epstein and Sean P Diddy Combs monstrosity.

An ostentatiously perverse example - of how far the need for connection and belonging may be exploited.

In the instance of Covid-19 this deep state - through ideological operatives called Non Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) - in reality, simply an additional level of coordinated deep state propaganda and corruption specialists.

This led to the creation of an Orwellian Situation where many began to suspect that just about everything we had ever been taught or socialized to believe was wrong.

This is a perfectly rational response - and largely true - as this deep state benefits from creating a domesticated and obedient population - one which will not rock the boat - and which will not defy the deep state’s power and wealth and control.

THE CHALLENGE - TO REINSTATE OUR HUMAN CONNECTION

As I have written about repeatedly - the benefit for all humans on planet earth is to remember what we may have lost sight of through such a traumatic experience - and to rebuild our human connections - together, in whatever rational - and spiritually elevated - way is open to us.

Many are choosing to come together politically to create change - and engaging in spiritually uplifting ways of sharing our connection as well.

Politically we have two distinct polar opposites

We have one fighting the deep state by reinventing these United States - and by remembering why we have a USA - the political and spiritual goals of our funding ancestors.

The need for us to come together as one nation before we can change ourselves or the world - an opportunity to become a healing force and to participate in the greater good.

The other is to participate in fighting against this - to engage with hatred and anger in fighting against each other - and to strengthen the power and control of the deep state in the process.

This is understandably not a spiritually uplifting way of moving forward - and serves only to set us back with each violent act and emotion.

THE SILVER LINING IN THIS APOCALYPSE

In reality, there is a silver lining being handed us by the painful Covid episode - and this represents the best opportunity to heal and to rebuild our human connections.

My own family was just as torn by the Covid era as any other - and I work to rebuild the broken connections as I live and write.

We have been hurt - our hearts and souls broken - but the universe never shuts one door - but it opens many others.

We have many doors open to walk through now - to leave any anger and hostility and frustration behind and to stride confidently into the future we can only build together.

It is our shared human connections- our love and respect and affection for each other - which creates the world we all wish to live in.

I am building that world - and categorically reject a world based on hatred and fear and anger.

I choose whatever positive steps can be taken now - from our brokenness - to rebuild - and I support others whom I both feel - and know - are choosing the same path forward.

Reality is a great teacher - and it seems the universe is out to teach us a very big lesson.

I am choosing to be a fast learner from this lesson - and will join enthusiastically with others who are, as well.

It is not often the universe offers such a massive opportunity and it is one not to be ignored.

For now our efforts will be imperfect - and marked by mistakes and missed opportunities.

But our progress forward together - in reinvigorating and reinventing the many beautiful ways by which we can connect - is the imperative goal we must share.

It is difficult to trust moving forward - as we must place our trust in other fallible human beings to do so.

But if we cannot trust we cannot gain anything or move forward whatsoever - so trust we must - or accept defeat - an unthinkable choice.

On this path of logic and feeling we call life - a rare opportunity this is indeed.

Finally we share in a real heartfelt and mindful revolution - one all human beings are needed for.

It is in the nature of the universe that all of us are born here for a reason - and perhaps we are living through a time when making that reason - not into some fantasy - but shaping it into a solid living and breathing reality - is our destiny.

I am in - my family is in - my heart and mind are in - how about YOU?

Seize the Day - or as they exclaim in French - carpe diem.

If we are fortunate, life offers us opportunities to discover why we are here in the first place.

WE ARE INDEED FORTUNATE.

DARE TO BE THE CHANGE WE WISH TO SEE

