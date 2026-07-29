Having began this Substack as as way of dealing with my own grief over what I had viewed, since late 2019, as a a tragic episode of public health totalitarianism in America - this day underscores the tragedy.

As a mother and grandmother I wrote to try to save lives - quite obviously this was of little consequence - as the communication system was already owned and operated by those involved in the public health deception.

I cannot tell you, or reassure myself, with niceties about the end of public health totalitarianism, but I am happy to see the American government standing for humanistic concerns once again.

MAY LIFE & LIBERTY CONTINUE TO GUIDE US FORWARD TOWARD FREEDOM

Today marks a day here in Nashville, of having completed yet another book and having began yet another one. It is a curious thing: this journey into my own exponential Socratic education so late in life.

If it matters at all, it is an example of what an ordinary person can accomplish in about eight years, if properly motivated.

Please enjoy my new ventures into the realm of those problems which seem to be solvable and have answers - a warm hearted strategy - when all seems to be heartbreak.

Here is the essay I wrote this morning and uploaded to end the most recent books (Offloading As An Evolutionary Strategy) and (The Sycophantic Civilization) to bridge the work of the new one (The Crossing Point)

Enjoy the essay written last evening as I listened to the heartening lecture by Sir Niall Ferguson: “How the Nazis Conquered German Universities”.

https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/springboard-for-grace

MAY GOD BLESS AMERICA & GUIDE HER STEPS FORWARD

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