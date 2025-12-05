KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Major Mike Webb
1h

Becoming a "scientist" requires a choice, and moves in the direction of change, because hopefully then you can recognize that a problem exists, and attempt to fashion a reasonably calculated solution to address it, but then you proceed to the most critical step, moving a plan into an action, and even Jefferson as well as Guevara had recognized that all of experience has shown that as a lot mankind is far more inclined to suffer those ills than to grow a pair of balls to do something. Our Section 564 public health emergency is the most recent glaring example.

Stephen Riddell
1h

Wow, as a 'citizen scientist' myself, I definitely appreciate the sentiments expressed here!

