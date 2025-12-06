MODERN LEFTIST PLAYBOOK - FEAR & LOATHING EVERYWHERE

“This narrative will not just be given by our enemies, It’s our narrative.”

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC

Why is a free society defined primarily by the yardstick of free speech - and how do we ensure free speech is practiced in our societies - the following essay furnishes critical answers.

And it is answers we need and not more weaponized truth from the ministries of truth.

It is sharpened minds wielding sharpened pencils we need - and not dull minds wielding sharpened pencils.

The human mind is a double bladed sword of great sophistication and complexity - a diamond bladed double edged sword - under the right circumstances.

Please review the video below as it helps to further define the rationale upon which this essay is based.

As a writer - and as a person and as a grandmother - I am not above - picking and choosing - and selecting how to threw the blade.

What does the bell toll for? -

In this particular essay at least, the bell now tolls for ignorance.

This phrase which describes owning the narrative thru propaganda sounds like it came from George Orwell - but is attributed to the leader of a modern 21st century news agency.

In establishing a totalitarian state one needs propaganda agencies to cultivate public opinion.

Stories designed to manipulate and to create public consciousness through a prescribed narrative are, by definition, propaganda.

We have accepted that institutions which disseminate news and information - always shape the narrative to fit the agenda they’re trying to sell.

So basically we have already rationalized the presence of slanted truth in our lives - and accepted this as normal.

The alphabet agencies of the news and communications worlds are expected to be purveyors of whatever lies promote their ideological narrative.

We expect the government to shape the truth to fit their narrative.

We expect our teachers to shape information to support their narrative - and churches to shape truth to shape their narrative.

And finally we expect corporations to lie to us to sell us their products - and from before birth we are flooded with the gaslighting through advertising.

We take being lied to as a matter of course - we don’t even blink when being subjected to this kind of psychological warfare.

In short, we are lied to from conception, we are lied to thru childhood and throughout life.

The real issue is by now we are the victimized products of psychological warfare - victims of brainwashing - or gaslighting.

Our whole society has been weaponized against us - the COVID episode was simply a proof of how much we have been manipulated by someone else’s narrative - or web of lies.

If there is a single monolithic issue of our times it comes straight out of the playbooks of both George Orwell and Niccolò Machiavelli.

Orwell wrote to describe the weaponization of the modern narrative, as Machiavelli wrote to describe the way the public narrative was shaped in the Middle Ages.

Two writers - two very different ways of describing the same story.

Both writers giving us more than sufficient proof that we are being deliberately lied to and deliberately manipulated to think a certain way - by people who seek to harm us.

A small percentage of us are exposed early enough to ideas like those of Orwell OR Machiavelli that we have a fighting chance to extricate ourselves from the web of lies, distortions and mistruths.

Most of us are never given the chance - and never have an opportunity to learn what free thinking is.

Learning what free thinking is, and learning how to develop an original point of view, and learning to defend that original point of view - is not part of our modern education.

Education has become a system of elaborate gaslighting where we, as empty vessels, are filled with the prescribed information so we will be good docile and domesticated citizens.

Real education - as a system of knowledge - where we take information and process it to become wise - is an entirely different matter - and requires a completely different approach.

We are speaking here of the closest thing we can recognize as real truthful accurate education - and that comes from the Greeks and Socrates

Yes, that Socrates, the one who told so much truth they made sure to assassinate him with extreme prejudice.

You see, nothing has changed - although we flatter ourselves with the same lies - that we are modern humans with the world as our oyster - and with our advanced technology and modernized systems - we are finally approaching human wisdom.

Here are the master keys for understanding how we arrived at becoming manipulated into becoming domesticated sheep with no chance of breaking free.

HOW DOES DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM BECOME ACCEPTABLE- ESPECIALLY IN AMERICA?

The love affair of the masses with democratic socialism is puzzling - an attraction which seems a strange and deadly attraction to personally disaffected individuals.

In the midst of these United States it is attractive to those who feel left behind as human beings- those dependent on the nanny state and without any personal or political power.

Those who cannot join society successfully have a worrisome tendency to see socialism as a way of establishing power for the people even though no socialist regime has ever achieved anything other than totalitarianism.

How do such illegitimate forms of power gain such credibility when they have no intellectual merit and no legitimate standing among a rational and competent people?

The simple answer is the method of weaponizing our personal and public narrative using psychological warfare - but the underlying issue is lack of a quality education.

The simple truth is that the 1% elite - who flatter themselves that they know better - are no better equipped or educated to know anything than are the rest of us as the 99%.

And a key understanding here is that the 1% who rule as the elite are not happy or content with their lot in life - they are simply taught that their misery is the fault of the 99% - that if only the 1% could rule free of the aggravation of the 99% - all would be well.

And with perfect symmetry, of course, the 99% are taught that their life would be a paradise if they could be free of the rule by the 1%.

This is a veritable recipe for a democratic socialist state where the 99% masses and the 1% elite remain in perpetual ignorance and dissolution - and perpetually pitted against each other.

Leading the 99% toward believing they can achieve paradise thru democratic socialism - while in actuality achieving only Hell on earth.

The point of this essay is that we ignore geniuses like Machiavelli and Orwell and Socrates because we are unwilling to face the truth about what ails us.

At some level we understand that the problem lies in confronting the truth thru the difficult process of real actual Socratic- style education.

I say Socratic-style deliberately as even Socrates did not have a lock on what real education could become - as real education is a process which requires a living laboratory over time.

A real System of Knowledge would seek to make every student - every citizen - every human being - a scientist.

To allow citizens to become real scientists who persist in posing question after question - and who seek to find answer after answer - until the logic becomes crystal clear.

Teachers and students would not longer be pitted against each other but would be aligned in a process of questioning and finding potential solutions - seeking better questions and better answers.

The most logical questions to ask - and the most logical answers to consider - would become clear over time - and all the participants experts in the living process which is living science.

The only kind of science which exists is this science - a living breathing animate process of thinking outside the box - of considering all logical ideas as possible, until proven otherwise.

The “Trust the Settled Science” is simply manipulation of public opinion to underwrite tyranny.

We are just beginning to break free of the kind of civilization where such an irrational notion as democratic socialism could be possible - and are just beginning to glimpse the potential of a free and open society based truly on the vision the founding fathers thought possible.

SHARPENED PENCILS HELD BY SHARPENED MINDS

Our human minds and bodies are the universal equivalent of diamond bladed sutras - capable of being sharpened to the point of true knowledge and wisdom.

We must have a Department of Knowledge - one where the best minds both teach and practice this process of asking questions, defending one’s point of view - and accepting the winning answers as stepping stones towards further knowledge and wisdom.

I turn to the current “masters of this universe” - the technocratic 1% - those who have lived thru these times when democratic socialism has been possible.

I ask them to look seriously at what may be gained from finally bringing about what the founding fathers intended - both in terms of an improved quality of life now - and in terms of the legacy we all leave behind.

Bringing about what the founding fathers intended is also a way of staving off the imminent collapse of this house of cards we call an economy.

The missing ingredient is this notion of a Department of Knowledge.

For it is these finely sharpened living minds and bodies which we need to operate a government of the people, by the people, and for the people

For a properly funded and inspired and dedicated process of real “trust the science” - a “trust the science” in which each child is brought up to analyze and to question everything - thru a process of Socratic logic - ensures the actual living presence of a democratic constitutional republic.

It is this Department of Knowledge which allows us to build upon such principles as seeing the Department of Defense as the Department of War - and to see the Department of State as the Department of Peace.

A functioning Department of Knowledge means no child, no citizen, no human being, will ever again be left behind.

The potential energy to achieve these elusive goals are now in our hands.

There is nothing more important than Peace thru Strength or more critical than Knowledge thru Education.

Envision the image of blindfolded justice holding up two balanced concepts :

In one hand - the scale measuring Peace thru Strength

In the other hand - the scale measuring Knowledge thru Education

Imagine these two working in balance and harmony - to allow for a truly peaceful and intelligent society.

For it is thru trusting ourselves to become the scientist’s - and never again to simply trust the science - that we will now proceed to evolve as ever more intelligent human beings.

There will be no need to - as Shakespeare once wrote - “First kill all the lawyers” - for we will be turning our five year olds into formidable individuals capable of arguing with logic as sharp as their pencils.

Turning out citizens who can formulate and argue with the best means we will never again need worry about totalitarianism.

Totalitarianism and democratic socialism are evil twins of the same parents - ignorance.

Are there evil human beings?

No, there are only weaponized ministries of truth - as George Orwell described - keeping citizens in such ignorance they know not what Orwell even wrote.

Citizens raised to expect Machiavellian politicians - while held in such ignorance they know not what Machiavelli even wrote.

I am now teaching my twin ten year old grandsons to think proactively - and to serve logic and feeling as strategies to become the human beings we all wish to become.

Mothers and fathers, do not make the mistake of underestimating those little bundles of trouble and devastation we call our kids.

We, as parents, are responsible for seeing that our educational systems prioritize both logical intelligence and emotional intelligence as methods of turning our six year olds into our lawyers and scientists.

Mothers and fathers across this land - hold out for transforming that sassy two year old into a human being who can hold his or her own in any courtroom of public opinion, anywhere.

When we have a nation of inner directed children who do not stand down - and who do not give up on an argument without a fair trial and a fair hearing - then we will have a true Constitutional Republic.

Words matter - they always have mattered.

The Department of Education is now in our hands.

The Department of Education is seeking the greatest minds, the greatest Black Swan thinkers - and those whose parents already taught them how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade.

We are all teachers - all lawyers and scientists - and all responsible for detecting when and how we are being manipulated and gaslighted.

The way out of being manipulated and gaslighted - is to use the truth - as the most formidable weapon against totalitarianism.

It is not robotic AI judges that we require - we require citizens who carry the resonant harmony of justice in their very souls.

It is not that AI agents cannot be helpful tools to achieve this Department of Knowledge - once each citizen who uses AI is trained and equipped to as an inner directed human being to stand their ground and not back down.

We teach our children to have sharp minds and finely tuned bodies, more than capable of holding their own, and more than capable of holding the scale of Peace thru Strength in one hand and the scale of Knowledge thru Education in the other.

More than capable of attaining the harmony of justice - the sharpened diamond sutra mind of wisdom - and the bodies and minds capable of great knowledge.

Teaching our children how to pick and choose and how to throw the blade - the double edged blade of true wisdom and knowledge - the nation states of elegantly sharpened minds holding perfectly sharpened pencils.

“No more will they kill our prophets as we stand aside and look.”

Bob Marley, Redemption Song

