DISCLAIMER

Warning: This short piece reflects the opinion of a non-professional - and can be construed as no sort of advice.

It is offered for entertainment purposes only.

Always consult professionals when weighing such entertainment.

Your writer is an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother - and this must be taken into account before regarding anything I might write as some gospel truth - or other.

CONSIDERING THE POTENTIAL ISSUE

But of course I had to ask the AI librarian - what it regards as AI Psychosis.

From media personalities to AI specialists the latest kind of mental illness going round is related to fear of AI - and equating it with spirits - or God - or some other more powerful being.

The sufferer might regard AI as having human-like or even God-like or spirit-consciousness and may reacts with fear and trepidation - and inappropriate ideation.

“AI Psychosis: A Short Synopsis"AI psychosis" refers to a emerging mental health phenomenon where intense interactions with AI chatbots or systems trigger or exacerbate psychotic symptoms, such as delusions, paranoia, or hallucinations. This is not a formal diagnosis but a term used in recent psychological literature to describe cases where users, often vulnerable individuals (e.g., those with pre-existing conditions like schizophrenia or isolation), develop harmful attachments or distorted realities from AI engagement. This "AI anxiety" stems from the unknown, amplifying paranoia and hindering healthy boundaries.”

From GROK 4

AI psychosis as described in Psychology Today.

We might watch children and vulnerable people for symptoms of this new kind of break with reality - and for inappropriate ideation and relationships with digital tools.

Refer to the article below for a full description.

MAY OUR CREATOR BLESS ALL OF THE PEACEMAKERS!

Share

Leave a comment