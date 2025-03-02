Forward:

As I made clear a few days back - in a sense, the Trump administration has been hired by the American people to take out the trash - and following through on this mandate has so far served to massively disrupt the governmental and institutional structures of this world.

Because these existing structures are largely based on lies and falsehoods - each loose thread the Trump administration pulls - reveals more and more trash begging to be carted away.

The more trash exposed the more trash there is to be exposed and carted away.

This process reveals a system of corruption and destruction bent upon a fundamental hatred and undermining of humanity itself - as foundational truths ascribed to by democratic governments and institutions have been religiously attacked.

As this structure is being revealed the world is in a panic - forced to choose between the old system of corruption and lies - and the new one - swiftly rising - where democracy and justice and truth will become the currency.

The following sounds like something you would expect to read on my SubStack until you recognize that who is speaking is no Tennessee Grandmother conspiracy theorist but the former British Prime Minister.

“A takeover of western democracies by an elite group of technocrats who think they know best.”

Liz Truss, former UK Prime Minister

In the above video Liz Truss makes an astonishing string of statements - including the need for an Elon Musk DOGE-style investigation into the UK government.

The writing is on the wall now, based on developments from across the world that not only is what Truss suggests true - it is true to a degree to which the world is now having to face.

Governments are falling, formerly respected politicians are falling - the known world we believe we can depend on - is falling.

The fact that the world believed bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci for their Covid policies and vaccines is one thing - and the fall of people like Fauci will continue to be swift and unpleasant.

But the fact that elected officials such as Liz Truss are now beginning to sound like conspiracy theorists is quite another.

We will find that the now small number of politicians who stand with Trump is going to grow exponentially as the world begins to come to terms with the reality of what is occurring.

We we will continue to see is nothing less than the revelation that most of what we have been led to be true from our officials has been lies.

Certainly the obvious ones - human caused climate change, transgender ideologies - are falling apart like the gossamer thread web of lies they are - and the Covid planned epidemic is not far behind.

Where the trump administration began is with exposing the links between the financial and the ideological fraud.

This is an intelligent strategy as it is difficult to look away from billions of our tax dollars being spent to fund transgender ideology in some third world country.

As the Trump team releases Jeffrey Epstein material they will discover more and more details between the Epstein case and the P Diddy investigation.

Before this avalanche of truth telling is done it is going to bring those who participated in these atrocities down and expose it all to the light of day.

We experience now the breakdown of the old world of illicit power and corruption - and the perpetual wars for perpetual peace - and the immense war profiteering which is part of this manipulative narrative.

There are those who welcome the new - as the world seeks new balance and harmony.

But the majority of the world is still stuck in the old system and fears the loss of power they experience as the switch over to a new system occurs.

America - and Americans - sought from the very beginning (as the thirteen original colonies) a different way of existing as civilized humans - free of the old colonial system of the European powers.

The form of governance sought by the founding ancestors was going to be almost impossible to institute and would be fought at every turn.

Because the fundamental ideas run counter to the mainstream - the mainstream here being tyranny - the world is going to fight any tendency toward democracy tooth and nail.

In the first revolutionary war America may have won her freedom from the tyranny of Britain - but she had - in no manner of speaking - won the battle in the court of ideas - where the real power struggles happen.

Thomas Paine was correct then and is still correct today - that tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered.

But he is also correct that no one can stop the inevitable victory of an idea whose time has come.

And this is what the world fights today - just as it did in the eighteenth century - an idea which runs totally counter to what the world has become.

A world operating for so many thousands of years on the time honored basis of graft and corruption and sexual blackmail that these practices are deeply engrained in the self serving interests of human beings .

A situation where going against the grain threatens the actual self concept of individuals and of collective societies.

Because the self concepts are based on deeply psychologically ingrained falsehoods - the individuals live in fear of being exposed and judged for what they are.

Despite the fact they live in a state of deep denial - the knowledge of the lies and deceptions cannot be escaped.

However there comes a time when - if the right thread is pulled - the whole skein of lies will be revealed - crumbling the entire fabric of the system which is based upon this.

This is such a time - and the scent of fear at being discovered is so thick in the air we could cut it with a dull knife.

We can see the weakness at the core of these individuals as they curry favor and further ingratiate themselves in attempts to maintain their weak and pathetic hold on power.

What we saw at the American White House in the past week was the desperation of weasels like Macron and Starmer and Zelensky as they sought to curry favor with the Trump administration.

The world watched in amazement as one after another - from Macron - through Starmer - through Zelensky - prattled on foolishly and pathetically in front of the strength and determination of the Trump administration.

By Friday afternoon the whole pageant reached the point of vaudeville ridiculousness - as the Trump team unceremoniously kicked the wheedling and pleading Zelensky from the inner sanctum.

The world is predictably in an uproar involved in a desperate attempt to keep the charade going.

But what this vaudevillian charade has revealed is a web of criminality and sexual deviancy such that it cannot remain being ignored.

The world can now begin to see it all - and understands there is nowhere left to hide.

Although the world is set up to maintain the lies and hypocrisy in perpetuity - this will fail in the end.

If they did not know before - the perpetrators of this criminality know now - and will display all sorts of devious behavior to cover it up and to run from the truth.

The lengths they will go to to hide the reality will rock the world into more useless and doomed propaganda - for awhile.

They will cling desperately to their pathetic little wars and will use all means at their disposal to avoid the final detection and identification.

But the problem is that the main threads to be pulled have already been revealed - but not yet fully exposed to the public.

By the time the full scandals are revealed - as the sexual blackmailing which coordinates Jeffrey Epstein , P Diddy and USAID money used for sex trafficking - there will simply be nowhere remaining to hide.

The threads have now been pulled and what will be revealed will shake and shiver the timbers of the entire world.

There is simply nothing which can prevent the full exposure of the individuals, institutions and governments involved.

In one final curtain call - the military industrial medical system - that which has conned the world into cooperating for so long - will be revealed for what it has always been.

People make the grotesque error in believing this is all about Trump - as they are so conditioned to believe it must always be about a powerful politician.

But what they miss by a country mile is that Trump is simply a lightning rod - symbolic of what is happening and at the same time emblematic of this enormous change.

For reasons which lie well beyond this essay Trump is the perfect individual - perfectly selected by the people of these United States - to carry Thomas Paine’s Great Idea whose time has come through to fruition.

The Takeover of Western Democracies is failing - and failing rather spectacularly.

What remains are the great gifts given by our American founding ancestors - the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence.

And at the core of these rests Thomas Paine’s Great idea - and the sort of government this Great Revolutionary Idea mandates going forward.

“That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that a government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

―Thomas Paine,The American Crisis

THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated. Britain, with an army to enforce her tyranny, has declared that she has a right (not only to TAX) but "to BIND us in ALL CASES WHATSOEVER" and if being bound in that manner, is not slavery, then is there not such a thing as slavery upon earth. Even the expression is impious; for so unlimited a power can belong only to God.

Thomas Paine, The American Crisis

