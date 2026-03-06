FORWARD:



My story has had nothing to do with this song, and yet it has everything to do with it - as some great songs are able to achieve.



Reality is our best and most faithful teacher.



In the end find the beginning, in the beginning find the end.



Lost to be found, broken to be healed.



In the above video, what these men discuss, is, in a limited hangout version, what I have been writing to you, in daily essays, as it happened, in realtime.



Although it makes me a bit sick to watch these guys butchering the actual story, and acting as if they have a clue as to what really happened, I also wonder where they have been for the past nearly seven years.



As I wrote away, being shadow banned on the internet, my followers beginning at zero, climbing to about a 100,000, and then back to where it is now, enjoying a relatively small numbers of dedicated, wonderful readers.



The truth is, that although I truly care about each and every reader, becoming rich via Substack was never my goal or expectation.



Being shadow banned is precisely what I expected to happen, as the forces which underpin the internet are basically dedicated to distracting us all from forming any kind of truth.



The powers that be which run the internet want us angry, afraid, depressed, and preferably suicidal.



For these powers which operate our world have already established a kind of New World Order, one where the 1% elite will rule, and where we, as the 99%, can work dismal jobs to be capable of paying taxes and to act as consumers to buy their dismal products.



I am not going to seriously melt down seven years of writing to amorphously butcher this essay, but for those interested I will hit the high points of what has happened to us.



I am going to frame it thru my own very personal experience rather than objectifying if with a laundry list of past events.



In August of 2019, our family bought a dilapidated old house, with good architectural bones, located on six acres bordering on a small river in The hills near Nashville.



By late October we had renovations well underway and looked forward to our big plans



The universe, however was not likely to allow us any breathing space, as on Halloween day 2019 my husband and I sat in an oncologists office at Vanderbilt learning of my husbands cancer.



We knew next to nothing of this kind of cancer so we embarked on a super fast self education campaign, called friends who could help, read impenetrable research papers, listened to well meaning, but wrong, advice from many sources.



Within weeks we had jumped into action, visited several oncologists in quick succession, as recommended by knowledgeable friends.



We winnowed down the towering pile of advice from oncologists to a small pile which we could take to our chosen local oncologist.



We were hitting this cancer ground running and neither my husband or I had any intention of losing the battle.



The young woman we found to mange this cure was open to our ideas, eagerly supported my husband’s preference to use new immunotherapy drugs, along with a deadly stew of radiation and chemotherapy, of course.



My husband diligently followed the round of treatments, through these years from 2019, thru all of 2020, when he was found to be cancer free.



I never doubted he would be cured, never even entertaining the thought - and we both stayed focused on the work of renovating the house, and on accomplishing the real work needing to be done.



Through these years we ripped out old windows and doors, replacing them with triple pane energy efficient ones; had insulation blown into the attic, tore out carpet and replaced with wood floors, tore out a rotted porch and replaced it with a sun room.



Most critically however, we plotted how to transform the old house into a recording studio for our youngest son who is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter.



We transformed one bay of the garage, and an existing room over the garage, into what has become one of the best singer songwriter level recording studios in Nashville.



The garage bay become the live room, the upstairs room the recording central, an unconnected room across the house and next to our office, became the piano room.





Although we had lots of expert help, my husband personally threaded lines under and through the house to connect wiring for another live station in the piano room across the house from the garage.





The studio was in various stages of development as the musicians came, songs got recorded, our kitchen became filled with coffee guzzling musicians - our house filled with sound.



The office where my husband and I slave away at our respective work stations was filled with the sound of our songwriter son hammering out song ideas and finished songs alike on the piano in the adjoining room.



Although a guitarist at heart, he had just learned the piano and already sounded like an accomplished professional.



Frequently the musicians invaded our office for various discussions - at times accompanied by workmen helping to rebuild the house - and at times by famous names in Nashville sound who lent their expertise to our project.



All the while I was writing about the various aspects of the New World Order, knowing that the music industry and the Nashville community were not only largely ignorant of what I wrote about, but were also vehemently opposed.



As a writer, I felt like one of Warren Zevon’s Desperados Under the Eaves, or maybe like Anne Frank in her attic room hiding her family’s existence from the Nazis.



I was also devoted to the work of the musicians and served the necessary purposes to see the music through to completion.



Our family received important lessons in trusting the processes, in allowing these things to proceed without allowing ourselves to get in the way.



My husband, myself and our son are impatient people, expecting, and often receiving, instantaneous results - although maybe not the results we anticipated.



The process of trusting the song, and the process it needed to go thru, was agonizingly slow, and was testing all of our impatience to the very limit.



During these years from late 2019, through today in early 2026, I was concerned that what I was writing might cause great harm to come to those I loved, but also knew it had to be written.



Every day I got up to face the dawn, convinced the world was destroying itself, and yet everyday lived to see the following dawn.



These seven long years dragged on, and I coped with every challenging day by writing about it.



My Substack became my own coping strategy and a means of both defining and communicating the truth I observed to fellow human beings.



As my own confidence as a writer, and as a human being improved, the essays began to change, to morph into something more meaningful and interesting.



At the same time, I had become aware of how very sick our human world had become, spiritually, sociologically, geopolitically, and psychologically.



Now that more powerful people have taken this ball, and are running with it, I wonder what their true motivation is and how this rewriting of history will affect fellow humans.



I have learned, the hard way, to counter my own impatience with learning to accept the process.



Have learned to improve my own optimism in the face of failure, compassion in the face of anger, faith in the face of despair.



But today, as the world begins to face the consequences of the past seven years of bad luck, seven years which reflect about 12,000 years of human civilization run amok, I will simply take each day as it arrives, make the best of it, and write about how it goes.



Meanwhile I am devoted to my new work as an AI-human interface specialist having learned to use my writing as articulate engineering prompts to receive great results from AI agents.



And as an offshoot of this have developed two new businesses which might or might not help change the world.



We never know until we try, never understand who and what we are until we take action and put it to the test, never really understand our spiritual human strengths until it has been tested.



Failure is to be expected and embraced - failure is a stepping stone to any worthwhile success.



Where did I learn this?



Not in a church, not from the teachings of spiritual masters, but by using reality itself as the most profound teacher.



It was perhaps my experience as a tiny nine year old which set the stage for this.



As a nine year old I was every bit as impatient as I am today, eager to take part in something real.



Without the help of my parents, I joined the local competitive swim team, as the youngest and smallest member.



This team was supported by powerful families and benefactors in this community and although my parents grudgingly signed the papers and lent the registration fees, I was on my own among sharks.



We had a rather impressive German coach who, for whatever nonsensical reasons, saw hope in my scrawny nine year old efforts to overcome my own inner demons thru sports.



Thru the guidance of this coach I learned to jump off the cold block, to the firing of a starting gun, to race against my peers who were faster, more talented and certainly more confident.



I even learned to belly flop off the high dive, learned synchronized swimming (water ballet) and even earned some third place ribbons in statewide competitive swimming matches.





I believe I became this person: willing to fail, learning to fail better and more spectacularly each time, until one day I no longer failed but accomplished something really special.



I learned to rise above my scrawny nine year old solitary self, by crouching, cold and alone on the starting block, shivering, but primed for a race, as the starting gun fired me into action.



Today the real chilling tales, perhaps told best by the American Blue, stand me in good stead, as my family and I negotiate the wilds of the modern music industry.

The world of music we listen to now spans a massive collection of music types and places of origin.

We listen to such a span of music that few can appreciate it - until they do, that is.

"tale told by an idiot"—that ultimately signifies nothing?

Maybe - but when that tale is all we have it means a great deal.

