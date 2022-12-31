Truly my aim is not to make y’all sick. However when I see the tangled web which has us snared I can’t help but share any facts which help illuminate the existence and purpose of it. It is both sickening and sick making. This is a years end wrap up of the death dealing toxic effluvia of some very sick minds.
Despite these long years of dismantling the co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.