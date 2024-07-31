“A TANGLED WEB WE WEAVE” - July 2024 Updates
“When First We Practice To Deceive” - Year’s End 2022
Forward to the July 31, 2024 rewrite:
This is a light refashioning of an essay I wrote in December of 2022 - back when one of our main concerns was the fabric of the digital web which now rules our world.
Oh What A Tangled Web Weave
This phrase sounds very Shakespearean - but it comes from Sir Walter Scott1:
This full poem is well worth reading to begin to g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.