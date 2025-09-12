Forward: This prayer for illumination came to me as I wrote about the tragic death of Charlie Kirk - in the predawn hours of September 11, 2025.

As a mother, a grandmother, a writer - and a patriot I cannot abide the kind of tragic darkness to which our entire civilization seems to have disintegrated into.

Some of our most popular writers and commentators have descended into a kind of Hell scape.

So psychologically affected with TDS - and with political ideology reminiscent of Stalinist Russia - or with Maoist China.

This is a set of circumstances - of ideological capture - that we will refuse to accept here in these United States- now - or ever.

When something of such a geopolitically tragic nature occurs I always look for a reason the metaphorical “Deep State” might have for using a political assassination to distract us from the truth.

In the conclusions below I identify some of the things the globalist idiots who run the deep state might not have wanted us to see.

My TENNESSEE GRANDMOTHER’S PRAYER

I

May our imperfections serve to illuminate our heartfelt intentions May our faith in the face of faithlessness be strengthened Our compassion in the face of hatred be restored Our knowledge raised to wisdom and intelligence in the face of ignorance

II

The wonder in the eyes of our children serve as a lamp in the darkness Fear transformed into the stoic resolve of light bearers The understanding that the foundational supreme power and authority which runs this universe Serves as the lamp of peace and justice which cannot be extinguished

III

The inexhaustible power and glory and source of all things The energy which is never created or destroyed - but only transformed The creator which has never ever played dice with the universe We humans the designated co-creators

IV

Who transform raw information into knowledge Raw faith into real life action Empathy into compassion Tyranny into democracy

V

War and violence into peace Faithlessness into faith Fear and doubt into stoic faith Darkness into light

VI

Our lives into torches That the flame of freedom and personal agency in our hearts Serve as a beacon for those suffering the degradation of tyranny And that even the hearts of tyrants - trapped by their own darkness

VII

Will become freed from the grip of their dark illusions That one day freedom and democracy will reign supreme That one day these times which try men’s souls - and women’s too Will be as energy transformed

VIII

Transformed into the same compassionate power The very same incomprehensible energy and power Which even today owns and operates everything we shall ever know Not man or women or children apart from this.

My first flash was that this had something to do with the amount of sheer success that conservative patriots are having across this world these days - and that the assassination of Kirk was to serve as a warning to all the rest of us.

If that was the intention - it has backfired - and, if anything - just spurned us on to become better and more efficient a what we do.

The second flash was that critical mass in the understanding of how very badly the COVID-19 episode - both weaponized virus and vaccines - were used to further manipulate and control what it is we think and believe.

Maybe not an accident or coincidence - that the following video was recently released which the 1% would like our minds distracted from?

For those who have been paying attention there has been a fall of so called “liberal” governance happening all across the world these days.

Our attention is perhaps being distracted from noticing that what historically has been known as liberalism - has now become ideologically captured by totalitarianism.

We live in a time when democracy, freedom and personal agency has become transformed into Techno-feudalism - most demonic style of totalitarian, Machiavellian, Dark Triad drenched psychopathology.

Both physical and ideological violence has become the trademark of this “liberalism”.

We all know this needs to be brought to an end - as soon as is possible.

And we all know these so called liberals lie, cheat, steal - and delight in causing an increase in depravity and in violence.

Even those liberals who pretend to be Christians - and defenders of respectable faith in a higher power - belie the truth and reveal deeply seated violence lurking in their souls.

None of us as humans are perfect - and yet we all have the capacity to use our intelligence and self respect to mandate treating each other - and ourselves - with humility and with compassion

