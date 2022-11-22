A TIME IN THE GREAT DYING - PART I
Today on the 59th Anniversary of John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination I reflect. Reflect on the significance of this day from a far wider perspective than I was given all those years ago. Although my first words as I watched the assassination on live TV in horror were - “they got him” - I could not have really known…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.