Forward: On this Fourth Of July in America as a descendent of both the European founding ancestors of America and of the Sioux and the original inhabitants - the Native Americans - a few words.
When I view our founding ancestors I see flawed men and women trying to make the old world better. I honor them for being able to have the wisdom to see the poten…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.