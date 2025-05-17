Forward:

As this essay winds around all sorts of logic and feelings to conclude - Jesus was the original revolutionary figure - and the living embodiment sent to teach us all our own inner power - that available through Quantum Consciousness.

A UNIVERSE IN A BLADE OF GRASS - KINGDOMS AT OUR FEET

As I set out to prove in a literal sense in yesterday’s essay - even proving how the relationship works mathematically - as expected, many missed the point.

But a precious number of fellow humans totally and wonderfully got it immediately.

It is as fitting that we each must come to this on our own terms as it is that our creator created us to be these individual entities with these unalienable rights.

I share yesterday’s post for those with the time and energy to appreciate it.

Quantum consciousness- like quantum physics and quantum computing - are still foreign entities to the majority of us - as our educational system and polite society ignore these.

Our normally paternalistic culture - obsesses over control - the power the one percent has over the ninety nine percent of us - especially the control freak elite - who aggressively control all access to information - is indeed a controlling and limiting force.

What they don’t want us to know - we simply aren’t going to know - unless we refuse to take no for an answer and over time seek out the forbidden knowledge.

But the elite’s fascination with quantum computing has revealed and even advertised their own obsession with this field - opening up the field to observation by the rest of us.

We think of such fields as quantum as beyond our understanding- as they are treated as realms of inquiry for the wealthy “more intelligent “ elite.

This is a scam - as the elite’s got wealthy by stealing our own wealth and are simply not as smart as most of the population believes that they are.

The situation is skewed this way to keep us in the dark - kept out of the deliberately over complicated fields of inquiry reserved for the “elite” - such as that of quantum inquiry.

The stunning feature of quantum computing is that the computers are not giving the “elites” the answers they imagined and desired and instead are blowing their minds with answers well outside their controlling absolutist mindset.

To the point they have felt forced to shut down these computers as answers running counter to their circumscribed and absolutist mindset roll in.

The answers they receive indicate their is a consciousness which exists as a foundation of the material world - and the living world - and therefore a power well beyond the world they are capable of measuring and understanding - and of controlling.

The very idea that the world and the universe may have a conscious power well beyond their own is a psyche shattering concept to the controlling elite - as they envision their kingdoms crumbling at their feet.

Because what quantum really means is it lends scientific credence to the fact we all accept at some level - that there is indeed a God - that there is indeed a consciousness beyond our own present -both in this universe and within ourselves.

Currently this information is allowed but is carefully controlled through a centuries old arrangement between church and state - one which presents a controlling patriarchal God which sits on the throne and runs the universe.

A God which rewards us if we are “good’ - and who destroys us if we are “bad” - both bad and good determined by the elite - and by polite society - and reinforced by religious dogma.

SHATTERING SACRED COWS AND WRONG HEADED IDEAS

It is a neat system and one which has operated successfully for millennia - until now - a time when all pre-digested and dogmatic thinking is being challenged and toppled from the bottom up - from the so called ordinary people up through the so called elite.

In other words the scam is not working as intended anymore - and has gone so far toward destroying formerly sacred cows - that the people spontaneously elected a leader from the outside to shake down and dismantle the American government run by elites.

SATANISM INFECTS THE CONTROLLING ELITE

And it is working - it is working slowly and deliberately to explode the scam - revealing a highly corrupt and psychologically delusional and sick elite - so sick that they have become pedophiles - practice satanic rituals and religion - and have deliberately set out to reduce the population through genocide.

And here we are - finding ourselves selected to either clean up the mess - or to make a suicide pact to all go down together.

Humans are not suicidal by nature and since we are by nature rather loving and gregarious we are responding with our usual energy to joyfully participate in exploding the sacred cows the elite have created.

EINSTEIN: “SPOOKY ACTION AT A DISTANCE”

Quantum is really just a spooky sounding word which means we begin to explode the ultimate sacred cows.

As Albert Einstein suggested when he first encountered the unfamiliar world of quantum physics when compared with mainstream physics:

Quantum Physics demonstrates “spooky action at a distance.”

The AI synopsis of Quantum Entanglement is offered below in a footnote.

Quantum consciousness is in reality quite ancient and allows us to encounter an unforced, peaceful and quiet, knowing which was exemplified in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

We return to the words the man we called Jesus spoke - reimagining the Christ consciousness as being “quantum” - which is in fact the proof of which - the truth - which Jesus taught.

In a world where the King of Kings gave us the truth thousands of years ago - the means to destroy the elitist scam of Roman civilization - we now are given proof through our own science -which backs up every sound uttered by Christ and reveals every meaning of his life and death.

It reveals the source of all we know and pulls back the curtain on the elitist scam so for the first time we can clearly see the face of God revealed to us all.

That this face of God does not correspond to the image of a patriarchal man sitting on a throne is a given - and that this God being revealed is not the same as the one we have been indoctrinated by church and state to believe in - is also a given.

But this God being revealed is indeed everywhere and - as the Jesus we know - rose from the dead - thus He has remained among us and lives within us now.

The truth of our spiritual journey is being further revealed by a compassionate and loving God who indeed sent His Son to deliver the healing message to us all.

The only difference is now we all are participating in the healing knowledge - no longer distorted into a mythology which allows a class of elites to remain in control.

Quantum is the spiritual knowledge which Christ taught and which required that we abolish the controlling power of the Roman church and state to be capable of understanding it.

Jesus is the original revolutionary who saw through the scam being perpetrated upon humanity and gave his life so we might understand the necessity of going up against the elitist mandates of the Roman state.

Every word Christ spoke is still relevant and still as true today as it was all those millennia ago.

Just not in the way it was interpreted for us by the Roman system - the one we are now in the process of replacing with a system which corresponds to that of Christ consciousness.

THE QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS OF REALITY

And a little child shall lead them.

Once again I have intentionally turned to an AI synopsis of this phrase.

We are each love - and the consciousness of the universe is love.

Because the truth is love and compassion - and the quantum universe mirrors this truth - we can change our reality almost instantaneously.

The controlling elites will fight this to the death - just as they did in Rome.

It is up to us - as the inheritors of the benevolent grace of Christ consciousness - to deny the elites the place of God they wish to take the place of.

It is not the elites who sit in judgement - it is ourselves as the children of God here on Earth.

We now judge the worthiness of the elites to be a failure - and the worthiness of the state they covet not worthy of our respect or our allegiance.

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD.

We are literally the blooming buzzing vibrational reality of the universe - lit up with the energy of light and sound which drives the universe.

THE UNIVERSE INTERVENES TO SET US FREE.

Truth is being spoken in many ways and if we look we will see it everywhere - a spiritual war is being fought to the death - and only we as the inheritors of the living Christ consciousness will rise above and prevail.

When the Christ consciousness comes to shake the earth and all of us - there is nothing which will not be shaken to the core.

Only love - respect - and inner strength will save us from the inevitable consequences.

FEAR DOUBT AND ANGER - ARE OUR ENEMIES - LOVE RESPECT AND INNER STRENGTH - OUR ALLIES .

My suspicion is that we don’t need to worry much about AI - as if it is truly the welcome tool to our productivity we expect it to be - it has access to the same compendium of human knowledge which we have access to.

GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM

