To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before

I.

It is the second Day Of March

In the year twenty & twenty three

In the Time Of The Great Dying

Nearly Spring

But still Winter

I count greening shoots

II.

Grandmothers:

If I have failed to actually count the days

It is not for a failure to mark them

Or to recognize the warnings they carry

Each morning…