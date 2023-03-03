To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before
I.
It is the second Day Of March
In the year twenty & twenty three
In the Time Of The Great Dying
Nearly Spring
But still Winter
I count greening shoots
II.
Grandmothers:
If I have failed to actually count the days
It is not for a failure to mark them
Or to recognize the warnings they carry
Each morning…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.