TO TURTLE ISLAND

Forward: I wrote this poem on March 3, 2022.

I republish it in January of 2024 in hopes the poetry gods and goddesses will visit once again.

And at at time when our prayers for Turtle Island grow more intense.

That for all of us - our full faith and credit in the great American - and quintessentially human process - of seeking good governance and leadership - one in which respect for our real spiritual and human roots - may take hold - and hold fast.

Thomas Pain was right - not an American cause - but a cause for all mankind.

DECLARING TURTLE ISLAND

To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before

I.

It is the second Day Of March

In the year twenty & twenty three

In the Time Of The Great Dying

Nearly Spring

But still Winter

I count greening shoots

II.

Grandmothers:

If I have failed to actually count the days

It is not for a failure to mark them

Or to recognize the warnings they carry

Each morning begins in the icy fastness of darkness

Explodes into daylight before I am ready

No amount of coffee can change this

Awake before the day

Sleepy and dreaming of light

The birds too sing of the light

III.

Grandfathers:

But in this nearly Spring I dream of winter

The trees are bright with blossoms

Those that survived this Winter’s killing ground

As I declare Turtle Island where I stand

Counting the Spring snapping turtles

Resting on the old snag in the river

I see there are more than in the Fall

I am satisfied

They survive

The old snag in the river

At the base of the Civil War Wall

Blooms and bursts out leaves

Caught - like all of us -

On a full flood of something

We cannot help but note

Here on Turtle Island

Where we too stand

Free of both rhyme and reason

IV.

Children:

May we set her free once again

Having survived the icy fastness

Of this Winter

She will come back stronger

Bearing the Grace she was intended

To bear forth

To declare this to be Turtle Island

Battered Angel that she is

She defies this flood she was snagged by

Declaring these things which entrap her

To be null and void

Figments only of nightmares

Understanding America

As the place

Where Turtle Island - is

