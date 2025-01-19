TO TURTLE ISLAND
Forward: I wrote this poem on March 3, 2022.
I republish it in January of 2024 in hopes the poetry gods and goddesses will visit once again.
And at at time when our prayers for Turtle Island grow more intense.
That for all of us - our full faith and credit in the great American - and quintessentially human process - of seeking good governance and leadership - one in which respect for our real spiritual and human roots - may take hold - and hold fast.
Thomas Pain was right - not an American cause - but a cause for all mankind.
DECLARING TURTLE ISLAND
To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before
I.
It is the second Day Of March
In the year twenty & twenty three
In the Time Of The Great Dying
Nearly Spring
But still Winter
I count greening shoots
II.
Grandmothers:
If I have failed to actually count the days
It is not for a failure to mark them
Or to recognize the warnings they carry
Each morning begins in the icy fastness of darkness
Explodes into daylight before I am ready
No amount of coffee can change this
Awake before the day
Sleepy and dreaming of light
The birds too sing of the light
III.
Grandfathers:
But in this nearly Spring I dream of winter
The trees are bright with blossoms
Those that survived this Winter’s killing ground
As I declare Turtle Island where I stand
Counting the Spring snapping turtles
Resting on the old snag in the river
I see there are more than in the Fall
I am satisfied
They survive
The old snag in the river
At the base of the Civil War Wall
Blooms and bursts out leaves
Caught - like all of us -
On a full flood of something
We cannot help but note
Here on Turtle Island
Where we too stand
Free of both rhyme and reason
IV.
Children:
May we set her free once again
Having survived the icy fastness
Of this Winter
She will come back stronger
Bearing the Grace she was intended
To bear forth
To declare this to be Turtle Island
Battered Angel that she is
She defies this flood she was snagged by
Declaring these things which entrap her
To be null and void
Figments only of nightmares
Understanding America
As the place
Where Turtle Island - is