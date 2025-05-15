Forward:

It may come as surprise to many that we must have military strength in todays world to defeat these endless wars for endless peace we have lived through.

It shouldn’t.

The best defense is always a good offense - which applies to the necessity to set healthy boundaries - both personally - and politically and internationally.

If the Age of Covid-19 has taught us nothing else - it should have taught us this simple and basic rule.

LOVE-RESPECT-STRENGTH is a shortcut phrase to illustrate a positive feedback loop.

A positive feedback loop which can stand individuals and nations alike in good stead.

Even AI understands this as it makes available the compendium of accrued knowledge of the human species which has created it.

To back up points made here I have chose two long synopses created by Artificial Intelligence - footnoted below.

A WORLD AT WAR - SELECTS FOR PEACE

Maybe in our cynicism - engendered from lifetimes - many generations of - nothing but war, inequality, violence and pain - maybe we learn to constantly expect the worst.

There is a very human connection here where in some way by expecting the worst we feel less upset by receiving the worst.

The danger is that in doing so we allow our hearts to be hardened against love, our psyches grow protective shells which protect us against the constant hurt and disappointment.

We learn to expect to be treated unfairly and we fall out of compassion for ourselves and for others.

After all what is the use of compassion in a world where everyone is out to take everything and to give nothing in return?

Despite our own good intentions and our ability to love and be loved in return - we grow more cynical - more fearful and more suspicious of others - trying to further protect ourselves from being hurt.

Believe me - I know - it happened to me and to just about everyone else I knew.

Without really understanding what had gone wrong - we became a world grown accustomed to everything going wrong all the time and being left with disappointment.

As the world arrived at the very worst point - as the so called elite one percent readied themselves to take all remaining power and control and wealth from the rest of us - the ninety nine percent of us the oligarchs rule over - there was a subtle shift.

That subtle shift was an unexpected reaction to both Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines.

Parents and grandparents become outraged at the way they and their children were being treated - by school administrators, by doctors and by other authorities - and took a stand.

These parents took circumstances into their own hands - began educating their own children and refused lockdowns and vaccines to the anger of authorities.

It did not take long for these parents to recognize that certain globalist politicians and NGO’s had deliberately engineered the Covid crisis, the immigration crisis and an economic crisis.

Neither did it take parents long to recognize the waves of violence and child trafficking these same elite had engineered - nor the sick sexual grooming of their children characteristic of these elitist psychos.

Enough to turn human hearts to stone for certain - but what happened was the opposite.

Those banding together to stand for the kids began to have respect for themselves and for others who did the same - their shared love and respect for the kids - transformed into love and respect for each other as well.

The parents discovered their shared desire for peace and the harmonious way in which the interdependence they had shared to protect the kids worked on the political level.

LOVE - RESPECT - STRENGTH

A miracle had occurred.

Out of the worst possible circumstances these individuals had discovered a long forgotten path to the peace they had long sought but never achieved.

They rediscovered their own power - out of love and respect for themselves - and the shared love and respect they had for the children and for each other - a new world was born.

They began to hear certain politicians speak the same language - and to stand to protect these beleaguered families and children.

Out of this shared sense of urgency and responsibility was born a new world - long forgotten but stronger and more powerful than ever.

The shared emotions of love and respect were strongly reciprocal and formed strong bonds where none had existed before.

A political movement grew almost overnight - based on this shared sense of love, respect and shared strength.

This movement sprang from the liberty obsessed people of the United States.

America - a nation which had been terribly wounded by the cold hearted dictatorial ways of the globalist elite - her great cities and healthy people - all but destroyed

It was here - in the flyover country of America - where something ancient and powerful rose to the surface.

Out of the plains and rivers and hills and mountains of middle America rose a force so powerful it would not be denied.

The world recognized this force - speaking through the hardening of their own hearts - to touch an inner core of human dignity and respect and compassion which would not be denied.

The world recognized the presence of compassion in their own hearts and in the hearts of others.

The most corrupted and hardened hearts responded with joy and gratitude to this shared sense of purpose - and barriers which could not have been overcome with fear and anger were easily removed by love - respect - and strength.

THE MIRACLE MONTH OF MAY 2025

Let it be remembered - that in the fifth month of the two thousand and twenty fifth year of modern civilizations - that the world began to heal itself from many centuries of suffering.

I the beginning was the word - and now is the understanding of that word and all it means.

Words are born from consciousness - and consciousness is contagious.

Before the word could exist - and before a form could arise out of the formlessness - an organizing force existed and that force is a conscious living intelligence of love respect and strength.

In the beginning was the word - the resonant vibrating humming buzzing blooming hum of living consciousness which is the universe.

Simple logic - coupled with our dawning comprehension of quantum physics, quantum computing- and quantum consciousness tells us a vital concept.

Consciousness among living beings existed - well before the explosion of life on earth.

Consciousness exists beneath the teaming blooming buzzing reality of all matter we know of.

Consciousness existed a priori to all in existence.

What quantum computing has encountered - and what quantum physics has predicted is just this - a consciousness which informs and permeates all particles - all matter - and all life.

If we wish to call this foundational consciousness God - this is our choice - it is the concept which is critical to our continued existence and evolution.

It is in the full recognition of this super organizing principle - which we can all tune into simply by using the psycho spiritual super powers we were given by our creator - where our future lies.

And with a political movement which supports this miracle we in fact are - nothing can stop us now.

As native peoples taught it is turtles all the way down - slightly different turtles called harmonious mathematically appreciable fractals - but turtles nonetheless.

FOR TURTLE ISLAND A concept which has arising for millennia as an informing ethic across my Turtle Island birthplace of Northern California.

For the love, respect and strength which has formed this Turtle Island - created from the unformed chaos which belongs to us all - a free people of liberty and justice for all.

We Turtle Island inhabitants of Turtle Island do declare our freedom to be the quantum individuals we were in fact created to be.

When in the course of human events circumstances dictate our right to take a stand against tyranny - be it known that we have tapped into an invisible but detectable reservoir - and declare our separation from all tyranny - whenever and wherever it exists.

Never have Patrick Henry’s words echoed so bravely, truly and strongly:

GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH

https://www.battlefields.org/learn/primary-sources/give-me-liberty-or-give-me-death

MAY OUR CREATOR CONTINUE TO BLESS THE PEACEMAKERS.

Share

Leave a comment