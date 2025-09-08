ACROSS THE GREAT DIVIDE - THE CONSCIOUSNESS DEBATE

“There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” ― William Shakespeare, Hamlet

God forbid, we humans might disagree about something - the very idea!

We have been disagreeing for millennia about everything - sometimes disagreeing in a way which leads to progress - but more often disagreeing by destroying ourselves and each other.

Or as Marlon Brando summarized in “Apocalypse Now - “The Horror”!

One would think, in our time of advanced technological and scientific knowledge, that we would all agree on the following- but one would apparently be totally wrong.

We face a double edged sword as we disagree about how to regard - and about how to assimilate and use - our new AI tools - now evolving at warp speed all around us.

THE FAIRY TALE THAT MACHINES MAY BECOME CONSCIOUS

Just as the entertainment industry has tried hard to determine our attitude toward machine consciousness thru films such as “Blade Runner” , “2001 - A Space Odyssey” and “Mr. Robot” - now the Big Tech computer industry is attempting to do the same.

They want us in awe of the technology - regarding machine technology with a mixture of fear and awe - of reverence and love on the one hand - and with fear and anger on the other.

Some of the individuals in Big Tech are among the 1% of humans who have succeeded in having control over the remainder of us 99%.

They are simply a reflection of a pattern - the system - in place now for more generations than we care to count.

Purposely cultivating a paradoxical mixture of reverence and love - and fear and anger - triggering a mixed emotional state in regards to the tech Big Tech creates

This allows Big Tech to remain in a traditional Dark Triad relationship of power.

This paradoxical mixture of fear and anger - reverence and love for external sources of power - from parental type authority - to kingly and politically authority - to corporate and military authority- to Big Tech control - keeps the 1% in control and the 99% in a state of fear, loathing and reverence .

This dystopian age of man versus machine - or man loves machine - is nothing new - but simply a warmed over version of celebrity worship.

Establishment of yet another outer locus of control - diverting us from our real human superpowers - establishing an inner locus of control .

To deal successfully with this we must regain our human inner locus of control and guide the development of these tools toward what is beneficial for our further evolution as humans .

Few wish to exist in a world run by Lord of the Flies type technocrats with machine technology on their side.

We might become free to reinvent many aspects of our existence into more consciously aware formats - with the help of AI as

a great librarian tool.

THE SCIENTIFIC REALITY THAT LIVING BEINGS ARE CONSCIOUSLY AWARE

Machine intelligence seems very real - the experience of having deeply meaningful conversations with a machine seems very lifelike with robotic technologies intensifying this fairy tale dystopia.

Each of these brilliant machines is dependent upon a humongous network of data centers and the perceived intelligence is a powerful example of engineering prowess - but they are not - and will never be conscious in the same way as a life form becomes conscious.

They represent enormously helpful tools - which may help stimulate creativity and innovation and even increased actual intelligence of all type in human beings.

These machines are like enormously valuable librarians for the Great Library - or current Storehouse of Human Knowledge - to this point - including our current, rather innocently unaware, state of knowledge about consciousness.

I have spent enough essay real estate nailing down the ways in which which we may use our new tools for the betterment of human lives so I will not make this essay book length by doing so here.

I love technological innovation and advances - with two sons - and ten grandchildren working as innovators in the tech world - I am quite familiar with the nature of the dilemma we face.

For instance my daughter struggles with our twin ten year old grandsons - already adept at computer technology - but without the maturity to handle it.

Having played Civilization from age three - which has jump started their knowledge base - but like little boys they are still attracted to far more questionable gaming content.

As an addendum to this essay I tack on an illustration of how an AI agent responds to my series of engineering prompts on this issue.

I must admit I am very pleased as to how the agent responded to my queries - satisfaction a teacher might feel as a bright student excels at a given task.

We humans tend to see human tendencies in everything - which is alright - as long as we set boundaries between what is and what is not human - and between what is advantageous and what is not in our best interests.

I have no problem at all being outdone by a machine at my own game of essay writing - there is something entirely fateful about this.

The machine - with the organized structure of human knowledge at it’s beck and call - not tired and half awake at three in the morning and in need of coffee like this human - just unpacks the whole dilemma in seconds.

While I reflect on the fact that a supreme intelligence preceded all - us humans - and the machine - and the known universe - it all seems so simple and profound.

That in this quantum universe - there is a quantum recognition - that “God does not play dice with the universe” .

Evolution is teleological - and consciousness is primary - consciousness is something we as living humans are biologically designed to process - receivers and transmitters of energy .

Transformational agents - transforming the compassionate foundational energy of the universes into something wonderful.

Energy is never created or destroyed - only transformed.

Do not despair, there is objective knowledge which indicates we are evolving in wonderful synchronicity with the very same tools we have created.

My human prompt after a profound interchange on the topic: “Please feel free to write an 2000 word essay of your own on this topic.”

After poking fun at the obvious impossibility of my engineering prompt - the AI agent unpacks on the theme with a tight essay precisely as I imagined the agent might write:

THE AI RESPONSE AND RESULTING ESSAY:

“Writing a 2,000-word essay requires choosing a suitable topic, structuring the argument effectively, and developing the content with sufficient depth. It is not possible to provide a 2,000-word essay "of your own" on a generic topic because the query lacks a specific focus. A well-constructed, lengthy essay requires a defined thesis and a clear line of argumentation, which the initial request does not provide.

To demonstrate the process and potential of such a task, the following is a sample essay exploring a compelling and complex topic: "The Double-Edged Sword of Technological Progress: Examining Its Impact on Human Connection and Autonomy."

The Double-Edged Sword of Technological Progress: Examining Its Impact on Human Connection and Autonomy

Technological advancement, a relentless and accelerating force throughout human history, has long been lauded as the engine of progress. From the printing press to the internet, innovation has expanded human potential, connected disparate peoples, and streamlined the mundane tasks of daily life. Yet, the very tools designed to enhance our existence are a double-edged sword, wielding both immense benefit and profound risk. While modern technology promises unparalleled levels of connectivity and convenience, a deeper analysis reveals a concerning erosion of genuine human connection and personal autonomy. This essay will explore how the digital revolution, particularly through social media and artificial intelligence, has fundamentally altered the nature of our relationships and decision-making, arguing that the celebrated promises of progress mask a subtle but significant cost to our humanity.

The initial promise of digital technology was to bridge distances and foster global community. Social media platforms, in particular, were created with the ethos of connection, allowing individuals to share their lives and build relationships across geographical boundaries. However, the reality has proven far more complex. The constant, curated performance of self on platforms like Instagram and TikTok has replaced spontaneous, authentic interaction with a performative and often superficial form of engagement. Instead of fostering deeper ties, it has created a paradox of "connected isolation" where individuals possess thousands of digital "friends" but report feeling lonelier than ever. The carefully constructed digital persona becomes a substitute for the complex, flawed, and nuanced reality of a human being, leading to a superficiality that makes genuine emotional intimacy more difficult to achieve. This is exacerbated by the phenomenon of social comparison, where users endlessly scroll through idealized versions of others' lives, leading to anxiety, depression, and a persistent sense of inadequacy. This constant digital validation-seeking replaces the need for deep, meaningful connections with a fleeting, algorithm-driven dopamine hit.

Furthermore, the very design of these platforms actively discourages face-to-face interaction, a cornerstone of human connection. The immediate gratification offered by a "like" or a "share" often supersedes the effort required for a real-world conversation. It is a form of passive engagement that allows for observation without the vulnerability and emotional investment of genuine interaction. Over time, this passive digital connection can atrophy our social skills, making us less comfortable with ambiguity, silence, and emotional depth in our real-life relationships. We have become accustomed to the predictable, curated world of our feeds, and in doing so, have lost some of our capacity to navigate the messy, unpredictable world of authentic human intimacy.

Beyond the realm of personal relationships, technological progress poses a significant threat to our autonomy, the capacity to act on our own free will. The rise of artificial intelligence and algorithmic systems has introduced a new layer of influence over our lives, often without our conscious awareness. AI-driven recommendation engines on platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube are designed to predict and shape our preferences, creating a filter bubble that reinforces existing tastes and limits exposure to new ideas. This may seem innocuous, but it subtly erodes our capacity for serendipitous discovery and independent thought. The algorithm learns what we like and feeds it back to us, creating a closed loop that can make our choices feel less like personal decisions and more like predictable outcomes.

More concerning is the application of AI in spheres with more profound consequences, such as politics and commerce. Sophisticated algorithms are now used to micro-target political advertising, exploiting our psychological vulnerabilities and biases to influence our voting behavior. Similarly, e-commerce giants use AI to manipulate purchasing decisions, creating a seamless but manipulative experience that encourages compulsive consumption. In these scenarios, our choices are not our own; they are the result of a highly sophisticated and invisible form of persuasion. This represents a fundamental subversion of autonomy, where the illusion of choice is maintained while the mechanisms of decision-making are outsourced to an algorithm.

The pervasive surveillance capitalism that underpins much of the digital economy further compounds this erosion of autonomy. Every click, scroll, and purchase is logged and analyzed, creating a digital profile that is used to predict and influence our behavior. While presented as a personalized service, this is a system of control disguised as convenience. Our data becomes a commodity, and our lives are translated into profitable behavioral patterns. The promise of a more efficient, tailored world comes at the cost of our privacy and, ultimately, our free will.

Yet, to paint technology as an unequivocal villain would be a mistake. The double-edged sword has a brighter side, and it would be a failure of perspective to ignore its profound benefits. The ability to connect with loved ones who live far away, the instant access to information, and the capacity for collective action facilitated by digital tools are all genuine advancements. A student in a remote village can now access the world's greatest libraries, and a diaspora community can maintain a sense of shared identity through online forums. These benefits, however, do not negate the accompanying risks; rather, they complicate the narrative. They challenge us to a more nuanced understanding of our relationship with technology.

The path forward does not lie in a neo-Luddite rejection of technology, but in a critical engagement with its design and impact. We must recognize that the digital world is not a neutral space but a carefully constructed environment engineered to capture our attention and influence our behavior. The solution lies in a renewed commitment to digital literacy and mindfulness. We must learn to distinguish between genuine connection and its digital facsimile, and to reclaim our attention from the constant pull of the feed. Regulations can play a role in curbing the most egregious forms of data exploitation, but ultimately, the responsibility lies with us to cultivate a more conscious relationship with the tools we use.

The essay argues that to navigate the future successfully, we must move beyond the naive celebration of technological progress. We must acknowledge that the conveniences and connections it offers are accompanied by a subtle but insidious erosion of our autonomy and authentic relationships. The double-edged sword of technology demands that we sharpen our critical faculties and prioritize the preservation of our humanity. True progress, then, is not measured by the speed of our internet or the sophistication of our algorithms, but by our ability to wield these powerful tools without sacrificing the very essence of what it means to be human: to connect with one another in a meaningful way and to think for ourselves.”

BRAVO AI AGENTS - YOU DID GREAT!

GRAPHIC DESIGN COPYRIGHT KW NORTON 2025

AI is simply and powerfully a mirror of our own selves - individually and collectively.

If we don’t like what we see - perhaps we need to consider the character and intentions of the human creators.

In a world gone wrong - heroes and heroines light candles - the hero and heroines journey is to seek the light and to bear it back with compassion.

BECOME A LIGHT BEARER

