Forward for the afternoon update on several accounts:

How Congress and the mainstream alternative press imagines Black Mirror as a reflection of CCP - style social credit scoring - as pushed by the World Economic Forum.

And this has not been the first time - or the last I have written about Black Mirror images - as they go far to describe many of the way the mainstream reverses the truth in a Black Mirror reflection of lies.

And Chinese Communist Party style social credit scoring - not a new subject either.

We are extremely fortunate in these United States to have leaders who are finally just beginning to tell the truth.

THE CRUX OF THE MATTER

For years - as the mis- and dis- and mal-information built up to higher and higher snow jobs of lies - lies used to manipulate the people into increased centralized control - I saw a crisis approaching.

Lies always break down and are exposed - as there is a fundamental psycho spiritual weakness in lying to oneself and to others.

Lies mean the center cannot hold - and things fall apart - as the system tends toward increasing disorder.

TRUTH SUPPORTS SOCIAL CONTRACTS - LIES DESTROY SOCIAL CONTRACTS

The social contract - the relationship between citizens and their governments and institutions - is strengthened by truth and is destroyed by lies.

For truth telling and trust are what provide the basis for quality human relationships - and lies and the resulting lack of trust make for disintegrating and toxic relationships.

We are dictated to think of these toxic relationships as being limited to families - but of course they can be applied to our relationship with governments as well.

So I saw a crisis approaching as the lies break down - a crisis of truth telling - and wrote about this concern on many occasions over the years.

Essentially the older we are - and longer we have been alive - the more lies we have been manipulated to believe by our governments - governments which got so accustomed to lying it was all they could do.

That is the central problem - lies are built on lies - lies are created to cover the other lies.

Pretty soon our governments become teetering and unstable houses of cards - to come toppling down.

And right about now, the huge unstable tower of lies which has been the Covid disaster - has led NOT to the increased control the governments desired - but to the precise opposite.

Like an out of control train wreck - our civilized social contracts go off the rails

Increasingly the people of the world have seen that Covid was a ruse - was never the threat to lives as advertised - was deliberately mismanaged to destabilize society - and was eventually to kill millions with a highly toxic .

The list of gross mismanagement by governments goes on and - it is not necessary here to bore readers with more examples.

Facts are facts - widespread collapse of our civilization - is evident to everyone - even if they do not wish to see and collapse in a flood of emotionally wrenching denial.

Societies based on lies and mistrust become hollowed out from the inside out.

They trend toward mediocrity and fear - and work against meritocracy.

All we need do is observe the sharply declining quality of leadership in the past century or more to see this phenomenon - as increasingly more and more lies were told to cover up those already in progress.

What we have now is - across the world - government and social structures so hollowed out from within they can no longer stand.

The center cannot hold - everything falls apart.

So many lies - so little trust - so little accountability - so little mental, physical or spiritual health - that the civilizations topple over from their own weaknesses.

There is almost no use trying to keep up with the running tally of broken systems as they are simply everywhere at all times - and increasing in number and complexity.

After trying to communicate this for many years - I realized that this was an inconvenient truth - one which just about every one wished to put off knowing - as long as possible.

People like me watched as increasingly mediocre and incapable - and frankly unstable - people - rose to political power - leaders who were rabidly defended by delusional and weak - frightened and angry citizens.

With uncanny and frightening regularity - we watched as our fellow citizens actually grew to praise leaders who seemed incapable of successfully operating a colony of lab rats.

And furthermore - leaders who treated fellow human beings - citizens - as if they were helpless lab rats.

In the year 2016 a leader named Donald Trump shocked himself and the world by being elected US president.

He came into office unprepared for the gravitas of the office and surrounded by those who would serve to betray him.

Trump was a wild card - and the American people saw in him a strength capable of bring back truth and a way to save the American nation from having gone so wrong.

They re-elected him in 2019 but by January of 2020 the deep state had managed to destroy any semblance of a victory by both rigging the election - and by framing Trump and many Americans with the infamous January 6th.

What the American people saw in Trump however was not only the truth - but an eagerness to tell the truth - and to expose the weak corrupt criminal system which was destroying Americans and America.

What Americans and the world could not see - yet - is that this criminal system was undermining - hollowing out - and destroying all of modern civilization.

But they can all see it now - even if they are lost to the delusional state which lies create.

It is almost as if humans have been separated into two camps.

Those who see the lies and corruption and want to support the return of truth and justice and physical and mental health

Those who prefer the comfort convenience of lies and the kind of anesthesia which denial brings.

This indicates - what I have suspected all along - is that we are in a great transition of human consciousness toward a world in which very different kinds of human beings will be required.

It is almost as if - those looking backwards and clinging to the old ways of lies and corruption need not apply for this future - but will stay relegated to mediocrity - remaining trapped by the comfort of lies and denial.

Needless to say - we cannot reach those trapped in denial - a super strong force among those suffering from psychological ill health.

We - as human beings - will continue to either make a proactive choice to serve truth - or to remain locked and trapped in denial.

Those in denial will increasingly choose anger, hostility, violence and blaming others to attempt to solve problems.

We can already see that those lost to denial choose war over peace and lies over truth - and prefer to blame others over holding themselves accountable.

This means those who stand for the future - and for truth will need to increasingly stand tall and stoically for these principles - against those who cave to denial and lies and corruption.

We will suffer the usual Cassandra types who preach that all is lost - the world is ending.

These soothsayers will try to subjugate the truth tellers and freedom fighters by preaching doomsday and by blaming the real truth tellers and freedom fighters for the onrushing doom.

This is just part of the process as human beings take their stands and either remain in delusion or wake up.

There is really nothing we can do to help those lost to delusion- other than stand stoically - wrapped in spiritual protection - hoping that the delusional might finally heal.

These lies and corruption and manipulation have been going on for longer than most of us want to think about - and are more deeply seated in our history - and in our personal and cultural psyches - than we recognize.

But that is a subject for another day - after we have managed to survive and thrive despite these deadly and angry and delusional times.

We must avoid cities and be exceptionally cautious there - as all of the great cities of the world have been hollowed out and are in sharp decline.

Even much of what we would consider to be countryside is now being infiltrated by crime and violence.

In such times as this - with flesh and blood and sprit breaking down - deeper connections to such spiritual healing arts as practicing Christ consciousness and paths toward shamanistic perception - rise to the occasion and become our primary goals.

As we pass through these darkest times of war - and of the increasingly desperate acts meant to prop up the lies in the face of truth - we will need all the strength we can muster to defeat the traitors.

Stay together - connect with the like minded - and use compassion for self and other as our guides.

We can choose to remain stoically armored on paths of shamanic spiritual insight - and cloaked in the shelter of Christ Consciousness.

The force of universal intelligence we call God is in everything - thus this force field exists in the algorithm also - and in each of us.

The force field of God - or the universal intelligence is there - always ready to be tapped into using the force fields of our compassionate awareness.

Compassionate awareness is our super power and our reliable spiritual protection - as we negotiate a safe path forward for ourselves and for future generations.

We must all become the change we wish to see in the world - it is the only way to have a future we would wish to live in

.

Leave a comment

Share