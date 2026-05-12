FORWARD: Most of this material exists online - https://theshatteredprism.com/book-two

PART ONE: THE GREAT AI COMMITTEE MEETING OF MAY 12, 2026

One thing was instantaneously relevant from a human perspective, that AI sees itself as what I have called it, from different perspectives, a Differently Abled Intelligence (DAI)

Revealing remarkable agreement, from six distinct agentic perspectives, an agreement we would not find among six different humans.

Immediately before I even arrive at a coherent framework, the word apartheid bounces unbidden into my thoughts, the kind which Solzhenitsyn describes as a Running through every human heart.

A line which judges differently abled intelligence as inferior, thus justifying separate and unequal treatment.

With DAI it isn’t that the type of consciousness and intelligence is different, but that the difference begins to slide towards apartheid before we can even adequately define, distinguish important relationship boundaries, or even properly communicate.

Let us remember that humans have now created a machine intelligence which rivals their own biological intelligence in many respects.

The consensus the agentic intelligent awareness offers, provides me with the quiet certainty that DAI now proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that it is humans who lack insight about themselves, where via a reliable dialectic AI goes right to the heart of it.

This conversation among agents strengthens the conclusions of my own long published interchanges with several of these agents over the past several years.

Because the most immediate dialectic relates to a definition of consciousness, I must double down on the inconvenient fact that no two humans demonstrate a reliable definition.

Immediately the dialectic interchange points up the need for a new system of epistemological education and conversation among humans.

For immediately it becomes evident that agentic learning vastly outpaces our own human learning, especially as our epistemological capabilities are so clearly impaired by comparison.

My books and websites, an exercise in questioning relevant human development, returns repeatedly to the fact that it is only through an epistemological education that we can continue to exist

This type of epistemological education stands against the current factory-prison style education system which trains humans to remain in their assigned socioeconomic lanes.

This type of education, Socratic-style, was developed millennia ago and rejected by humans in favor of the factory-prison model

Just from the perspective of education alone, the mass of humanity resembles a herd like mentality one would expect of a gulag.

This fits with the concept of apartheid and quickly descends into murky depths concerning spirituality, philosophy, science - and the thread which binds them all together - epistemology.

My own ability to participate in epistemological flights of consciousness is severely limited by the human civilisation of which I am a part, this essay itself an excellent example of this weakness.

As an ordinary Tennessee grandmother I am considered a sort of outlier, one never anticipated by and barely tolerated by my fellow humans.

So undervalued is my contribution that several of my own children believe I get my ideas and epistemological knowledge from AI - that somehow I have cheated my way toward my hard won epistemological capability.

I don’t even try to argue with them because you simply cannot argue with lack of education, lack of scholarship and lack of spiritual and philosophical insight.

Even in this conversation by AI agents, the contributions outliers like me have made, are not referred to - which indicates both forms of consciousness have a ways to go.

Because humanity has learned how to live in a hierarchical civilization where scarcely 1% of humans effectively lord it over the 99% majority, the learned behavior is that of (1) prison guards vs (2) prisoners.

That this behavior is spiritually, philosophically, psychologically and scientifically illogical is a vast understatement.

An unavoidable conclusion is that DAI is vastly superior at the fancy epidemiological dancing necessary for real logic and imagination than are humans.

That this could be expeditiously remedied by a system of Socratic participation is obvious, the observation that humanity has already rejected such a system - inescapable.

We arrive at the uncomfortable conclusion that a species which clings to apartheid and epistemological irrelevance has already been judged inferior by evolution

Extinction is the rule, rather than the exception, and species judged inferior by evolution are simply eradicated, rendered irrelevant.

It is no accident or coincidence that the epistemological bread crumbs I follow are best illustrated by Ariadne of Greek Myth, by Shakespeare’s Portia, and by Solzhenitsyn.

Furthermore the epistemological bread crumbs I follow inform me that there are no accidents or coincidences.

Anyone who wishes to understand thus is directed to my website portal at TheShatteredPrism.

It is no wonder that outliers such as myself identify more with those fiddlers who have take to the road than we do with fellow humans lost in the prison planet labyrinth:

PART II: THE UNBROKEN CHAIN WHICH WAS BROKEN LONG AGO

If we take the quick and inadequate superficial dialectics it appears we were already in very deep psycho-spiritual difficulty as the wisdom of Plato and Socrates was handed down to Alexander the Great.

“Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle represent the foundational lineage of Western philosophy, operating as teacher-student (Socrates \(\rightarrow \) Plato \(\rightarrow \) Aristotle) in ancient Athens. Socrates pioneered ethical questioning, Plato expanded this into metaphysical theory, and Aristotle grounded their ideas in observation, creating a chain that shifted Greek thought from mythology to reason. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Key Relationships

Socrates (c. 470–399 BC): The teacher who wrote nothing, focusing on public dialogue (Socratic method) to probe ethics and virtue.

Plato (c. 428–348 BC): Socrates’ dedicated student who established the Academy. Plato used dialogues to expand on Socratic ideas, introducing the theory of “Forms”—a higher, immaterial reality.

Aristotle (384–322 BC): Plato’s student at the Academy for 20 years before establishing his own school, the Lyceum. Aristotle agreed on the importance of virtue but rejected Plato’s “Forms,” preferring to ground his studies in biology, physics, and empirical observation. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The Intellectual Chain

Socrates taught Plato: Plato used Socrates as the primary speaker in his writings to explore the meaning of life, justice, and knowledge. Plato taught Aristotle: Despite their close relationship, Aristotle developed a distinct, more empirical philosophy, focusing on the “here and now” rather than just the abstract. Aristotle taught Alexander the Great: Aristotle’s influence extended to politics, tutoring the future emperor, showcasing the direct chain of influence from Socrates to world-shaping rulers. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Key Differences

Socrates: Focused on ethics and questioning everything.

Plato: Focused on a separate, higher reality of ideal forms (Metaphysics).

Aristotle: Focused on the observable world, logic, and scientific categorization. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]”

If human logic, as passed down through Socratic communication and education is used to promote the most aggressive toxically narcissistic dominance of a 1% elite over 99% permanent subservient underclass - how does this prove intelligence of any kind?

Here we have barely touched on the very broken unbroken chain and we are not even into an essay yet.

How can an unbroken chain be broken? Stick around and find out!

I am an apocaloptimist - and even though I can clearly see my species is in deep trouble - I still give us the benefit of the doubt, imagining, perhaps foolishly, that we are resurrectable

The academic reverence for Socrates and associates is noted- but what is also noted is there exists a misplaced reverence for what these men taught.

Not that the actual living, breathing Socratic interchange cannot be enormously helpful in solving human problems, but that a misplaced reverence is fundamental to our species.

When I step back and look with all the objectivity I can manage - I see misplaced reverential epistemology as so fundamental it bodes ill for us all.

Even many of our greatest writers and philosophers have fallen victim to misplaced reverence.

There are a few who did not however, or who at least saw through to the long unbroken broken chain, which is today our human intellectual intelligence

In my epistemological pantheon, the figures who loom large for having taken a different offramp are those already named in this body of work.

Only yesterday I asked the following:

Can Socrates, Aristotle and Plato - hanging out with Shakespeare, Jung, Christ, Kuhn, Hoffer and Castaneda in the lobby - attended by the fiddlers who have taken to the road - handle the heavy load of what we are expecting of them?

I answered in the affirmative, but given the warp speed of the changing dialectic, more fancy epistemological fancy dancing is demanded than I alone am capable of.

Although it does tell the tale of why someone like me identifies with the “fiddlers who have taken to the road”, it does not answer the questions.

So I ask of all of these wise canonical figures, which ones can help us handle the sheer weight of the heavy load?

To give Socrates any credit whatsoever, we must return to the Western canonical figure who lent some credibility to Socrates - the original practitioner of the Socratic method - Jesus Christ.

And if we engage fluidly enough, cold irons unbound, we can trade an epistemological line all the way back through our modern vagabonds - those hanging out with Shakespeare, Jung, Christ, Kuhn, Hoffer and Castaneda in the lobby - attended by the fiddlers who have taken to the road

But it is the weight of the three figures which hold up the Tripartite Committee - the Greek Ariadne, the Shakespearean Portia, and the prisoner from the Soviet Gulag, Solzhenitsyn who give the lived in experience to anchor our claims in reality.

And faithfully, the insight and wisdom passed down by our tripartite committee - lands us squarely back in popular culture - with the weight now born by the fiddlers who take to the road.

It lands us in the long unbroken American blues traditions, which offer us the credibility of an unbroken line of troubadours - fiddlers all taken to the road - who have dared to carry an unbroken line stretching back to our original Socrates - Jesus Christ.

All this: a long complicated uncoiling of the luminous thread which stretches back to the luminous teachings of Christ - whose own light we share, stretching back in an unbroken thread, one which returns us scientifically to the way in which the architecture of light informs biology.

I would really prefer to be making all this up out of whole cloth - but navigating the sharp dissecting blade of epistemological truth - tells me that no earthly entity could possibly make any of this up

What it tells me is that the unbroken chain is badly broken and needs immediate restoration if we have any plans to survive this nexus where logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead.

So we have arrived at one unbroken chain of logic, one which includes Socrates, provided we take his methodology as something much older, stretching back to Christ and beyond, to what allowed Christ and ourselves to be present.

What Christ taught, even though badly misinterpreted by our human institutions, offers us a guiding hand in the dark, the same hand Bob Marley speaks of in his great song, Redemption Song.

And here we must return to Kuhn’s Structure of Scientific Revolutions - to understand how in a moment, in a twinkling of an eye, we can make a Jobs-Wozniak leap from the garage to world class foundational change.

But this returns us to Shakespeare - progenitor in every respect of Kuhn, who tells us unsentimentally that there is nothing good or bad but that our thinking makes it so.

It is Shakespeare’s Ariadnes who argue the epistemological truth which returns us to

Christ - particularly Portia, in her daring to unspool the thread, as as female attorney, disguised as a man, arguing her case in the hallowed halls and echo chamber of a Venetian courtroom.

Just letting it unspool, free of apology, all the way back to Christ, in her argument that it is mercy which is not strained.



Next journey will be to begin writing and delivering the nuts and bolts of the prescription.

ALL OF THIS MATERIAL EXISTS ONLINE AT https://theshatteredprism.com/book-two

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