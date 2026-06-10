KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Bruce Stephenson's avatar
Bruce Stephenson
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Very nice piece of work, KW! We've encountered many of these same issues and reached many of the same conclusions. A few minor quibbles:

* Was impressed to see you understand that living things process information

* Not all things that process information are alive

* There are instances when non-living things can process, respond to, and record information

You talk about the dangers of reductionisism, with which I wholeheartedly agree, but you don't explicitly mention emergence. The reductionist approach, which has worked so well for science for centuries, sometimes fails spectacularly. This happens when it tries to study an emergent phenomena, because the very act of reducing it to component pieces destroys it. E.g. life is an emergent phenomena (e.g. The Origins of Order - S. Kauffman), which is why vivisection is not a very effective way to understand a living thing ...

Hey KW, you have some great ideas. If your grandma in TN ever wants to chat on (phone?) with this dad in Oregon you are welcome. --- Bruce energyscholar+kw@gmail.com

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