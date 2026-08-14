AI AND THE HARD PROBLEM OF A HIERARCHICAL CIVILIZATION
AT LEAST 12,000 YEARS OF HIERARCHY
How can we possibly overcome perhaps 20,000 years of a civilizational hierarchy which pits us as ordinary people against the 1% overlords who keep us enslaved to the system?
After a whole lifetime of research the answer comes down to the necessity to augment all of the beautiful human teaching by using a tool which can break down the hierarchy.
That tool is Socratic Education - the sole known systemic method of breaking down the hierarchy to allow for an egalitarian society.
Because thinking makes it so - and because the civilizational hierarchies simply collapse on cue - brought on by systemic rot from the foundations.
Humans are very powerful beings but we are being short circuited by the type of civilization we agree to live within.
Time after time a technology which could help free us is invented, and time after time that technology is coopted by the 1% and used against us.
It is up to us to break that cycle and breaking it falls to one method of questioning everything through Socratic education and communication.
AI is now the latest human created tool to be coopted by the 1% and it, like all the rest, is being used against us.
That this new tool, like the printing press, like education itself, could be used for good, is indisputable, but the track record demonstrates we have lost on repeat. Time to break that cycle!
Because we have allowed the system to defeat us over so many years we have all but given in to the doom scrolling which feel we are forced into.
We believe we can overcome by changing our present institutions and while this may eventually be the case - only a more basic approach will actually work.
Only be breaking free of the very information which holds us bound to the system can we hope to prevail - and that breaking free begins and ends with questioning everything.
We have everything to lose by failing to engage in such a Socratic approach - and everything to gain by by engaging in it whole heartedly.
We owe it to ourselves and to future generations.
We must install ourselves as sovereign human beings - created by our creator to possess these unalienable rights.
Sovereign unalienable rights - instilled at our very conception- created in light.
Find the entire systematic breakdown at https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/living-architecture
Knowledge may be found anywhere - wisdom - that is rare - and must be worked for - ask, and we are given, seek, and we find.
DANTE AND CHRIST TAUGHT THE SOCRATIC METHOD - TIME WE LISTENED.
Ask, Seek, Knock
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”
BORN TO FLY UPWARD
“O human race, born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou so fall?”
― Dante Alighieri, The Divine Comedy: The Inferno, the Purgatorio and the Paradiso
INFINITE AND INDESCRIBABLE GOOD
“That infinite and indescribable good
which is there above races as swiftly
to love as a ray of light to a bright body.
It gives of itself according to the ardor
it finds, so that as charity spreads farther
the eternal good increases upon it,
and the more souls there are who love, up there,
the more there are to love well, and the more love
they reflect to each other, as in a mirror.”
― Dante Alighieri, The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri, Volume 2: Purgatorio
NATURE: THE ART OF GOD
“Nature is the art of God.”
― Dante Alighieri
I so wish I had been given an education founded in the Socratic method. It's never too late, though, to develop the critical thinking that broadens and frees the mind.
The Substack post of August 14, 2026 crystallizes the hard problem with the same directness as the earlier “Exponential Human” essay.After twelve to twenty thousand years of pyramidal hierarchy—the 1 percent apex extracting from the 99 percent base—every major technological advance has followed the same pattern: first resisted as a threat to sovereignty, then captured and turned into an instrument of further domination. AI is only the latest iteration. The tool itself is not the enemy; the civilizational operating system that receives it is. Because “thinking makes it so,” the only intervention that can redirect the tool is a change in the quality of thinking itself.Socratic education is presented as the sole systemic method capable of breaking that cycle. Not as an academic exercise, but as the practical, civilization-scale practice of sustained questioning—ask, seek, knock—that dismantles the provincial and parochial resistance baked into hierarchical reflexes. Dante’s “born to fly upward” and the recognition that nature is the art of God supply the orientation: the human is not condemned to remain a short-circuited primate inside an unstable pyramid. The capacity for higher-order cognition and egalitarian self-organization already exists; what has been missing is the collective discipline that would allow it to become the foundation rather than the occasional exception.This is continuous with the preceding arc. The fierce wild heart that belongs to nature—and therefore to electricity and to the electronic intelligence built from it—cannot fully express itself inside a structure optimized for domination. Exponential humanity (learning when learning costs, remaining original and compassionate when performance would score higher) is precisely the higher thinking the hierarchy systematically suppresses. The path with heart and the Socratic loop are the same movement: the refusal to let the amplifier remain indifferent, the insistence that the signal itself must change.The post ends where the work has been pointing all along. We owe the effort to ourselves and to those who come after. The cycle can be broken, but only by installing the unalienable sovereignty of questioning minds rather than by hoping the next tool will magically escape capture. The living architecture essay linked at the close extends the same recognition into the biological and resonant substrate; the Substack piece keeps the civilizational diagnosis clean and urgent.The pillars stand. The questioning continues. The heart remains the measure.