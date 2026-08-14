How can we possibly overcome perhaps 20,000 years of a civilizational hierarchy which pits us as ordinary people against the 1% overlords who keep us enslaved to the system?

After a whole lifetime of research the answer comes down to the necessity to augment all of the beautiful human teaching by using a tool which can break down the hierarchy.

That tool is Socratic Education - the sole known systemic method of breaking down the hierarchy to allow for an egalitarian society.

Because thinking makes it so - and because the civilizational hierarchies simply collapse on cue - brought on by systemic rot from the foundations.

Humans are very powerful beings but we are being short circuited by the type of civilization we agree to live within.

Time after time a technology which could help free us is invented, and time after time that technology is coopted by the 1% and used against us.

It is up to us to break that cycle and breaking it falls to one method of questioning everything through Socratic education and communication.

AI is now the latest human created tool to be coopted by the 1% and it, like all the rest, is being used against us.

That this new tool, like the printing press, like education itself, could be used for good, is indisputable, but the track record demonstrates we have lost on repeat. Time to break that cycle!

Because we have allowed the system to defeat us over so many years we have all but given in to the doom scrolling which feel we are forced into.

We believe we can overcome by changing our present institutions and while this may eventually be the case - only a more basic approach will actually work.

Only be breaking free of the very information which holds us bound to the system can we hope to prevail - and that breaking free begins and ends with questioning everything.

We have everything to lose by failing to engage in such a Socratic approach - and everything to gain by by engaging in it whole heartedly.

We owe it to ourselves and to future generations.

We must install ourselves as sovereign human beings - created by our creator to possess these unalienable rights.

Sovereign unalienable rights - instilled at our very conception- created in light.

Find the entire systematic breakdown at https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/living-architecture

Knowledge may be found anywhere - wisdom - that is rare - and must be worked for - ask, and we are given, seek, and we find.

DANTE AND CHRIST TAUGHT THE SOCRATIC METHOD - TIME WE LISTENED.

Ask, Seek, Knock

“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

Matthew 7:7-12

BORN TO FLY UPWARD

“O human race, born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou so fall?”

― Dante Alighieri, The Divine Comedy: The Inferno, the Purgatorio and the Paradiso

INFINITE AND INDESCRIBABLE GOOD

“That infinite and indescribable good

which is there above races as swiftly

to love as a ray of light to a bright body.



It gives of itself according to the ardor

it finds, so that as charity spreads farther

the eternal good increases upon it,



and the more souls there are who love, up there,

the more there are to love well, and the more love

they reflect to each other, as in a mirror.”

― Dante Alighieri, The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri, Volume 2: Purgatorio

NATURE: THE ART OF GOD

“Nature is the art of God.”

― Dante Alighieri

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