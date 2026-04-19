KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
AI & the Second American Revolution
0:00
-20:16

AI & the Second American Revolution

How the First Revolution Made the Second One Necessary
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Apr 19, 2026


Everything we need to know as we find ourselves within this Great Second American Revolution - precisely 250 years after the first one failed, as we were not able to build a Socratic way of communicating soon enough.

Today we are building the most meritorious possible education and communication systems - the twin illumination which allows freedom and personal agency to flourish.

As the American founding fathers knew 250 years ago, their American system is the sole form of governance known to serve as an anti-tyranny platform.

Happy Birthday America!

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture