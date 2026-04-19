AI & the Second American Revolution



Everything we need to know as we find ourselves within this Great Second American Revolution - precisely 250 years after the first one failed, as we were not able to build a Socratic way of communicating soon enough.

Today we are building the most meritorious possible education and communication systems - the twin illumination which allows freedom and personal agency to flourish.

As the American founding fathers knew 250 years ago, their American system is the sole form of governance known to serve as an anti-tyranny platform.

Happy Birthday America!

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