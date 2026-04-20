The Double False Binary: Cracking the Old Paradigm of Identity and Work

Gone are the long painful millennia when darkness was a virtue and the way was full of mud.

“They dared to come for the kids. They will never know the evil they unleashed.”

That single line was prophecy.

The primate hierarchy — long expert at exploiting humanity’s evolved “eagerness to be fooled” — extended its control into the developing bodies and psyches of children.

Low-certainty medical guidelines were elevated to standard of care.

The deepest fears of puberty, identity, trauma, and adolescent mental collapse were met with rapid, irreversible interventions rather than cautious exploration.

In The Corrosive Impact of Transgender Ideology (Civitas, 2020), Joanna Williams documents how “transgender” shifted in less than two decades “from a term representing individuals … to signifying a powerful political ideology driving significant social change.”

This ideology achieved disproportionate institutional power through moral authority, speech regulation, and the enforcement of self-identification detached from biology.The evidence base that powered the rapid medicalization was never robust:

Organization or Study = Evidence Score (/100) = Policy Verdict or Conclusion

Cass + University of York = Remarkably weak evidence

Sweden = 71/100 = Uncertain and inconclusive

Finland = 51/100 = Risks currently outweigh benefits

Endocrine Society 2017 = 42/100 = Low / very low quality

WPATH SOC-8 = 35/100 = Low certainty

AAP 2018 Policy = 12/100 = Very low (systematic exclusion of evidence)

Independent systematic reviews shifted policy to psychotherapy-first and research-only protocols.

The pyramid was visibly cracking.

Rainbow of Civilizational Cards - Playing Against the House With A Losing Hand

While that crack widened, a second false binary collapsed in the economic realm.

The Burning Glass Institute’s Beyond the Binary (2025) analyzed millions of real-time job postings before and after ChatGPT.

It dismantles the prevailing narrative of mass displacement versus superhuman renaissance.Ground truth shows automation-exposed skills in 16 % relative decline and augmentation-exposed skills in 7 % relative increase — with a merciless r = 0.87 correlation.

The DNA of work itself is being rewritten task by task. Nearly 50,000 AI-cited layoffs by late 2025, with the sharpest collapse hitting entry-level roles — the foundational tasks that once built expertise for the next generation.

We are not separate, static observers saying “I think therefore I am.”



We are encoded life — braided participants in the unfolding process of universal intelligence.The old Cartesian lie is dead.



The new reality is here: “I emerge as the thought which went before me.”

Two species now stand at the fork.

Homo Sapiens still clings to false binaries — in medicine and in economics. It remains captive to the pyramid.

Homo Intelligentsia rejects every false binary. It applies relentless Socratic questioning to every institution and every forecast.

It embraces the braided reality where political ideologies and technological forces alike are subjected to evidence rather than authority.

It steps into the quantum field as masters of the emergent art of becoming potentialities — quantum shards reflecting exponentially larger possibilities.

The techno-feudalists became victims of their own moated content — unwound by Socratic methodology.

The double catalyst — one on the bodies and psyches of the young, the other on the future of work — has made the price of ignorance unsustainable.

The questions have finally begun.The prism has shattered. Emergent humankind has arrived.

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