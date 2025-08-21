Forward:

It is obvious to anyone observing AI that all is not smooth sailing for these Big Tech individuals who have been regarded as highly intelligent.

In fact they are edging uncomfortably into human territory - caught between the Scylla & Charybdis of their own making.

Be they intellectually smart - and smart in logic - they are exhibiting an immature Lord of the Flies type lack of emotional intelligence.

Keep this in mind as you read.

The following video leaves us cold as human beings.

zuck A post shared by @zuck

AI CAN HELP MAKE US SMARTER - IF WE ACTUALLY ENGAGE IT

AI can benefit both humans and AI thru including developers who possess both great intellectual intelligence & great practical and emotional intelligence.

An imbalance here will lead to the development of AI which becomes imbalanced and mediocre - and which encourages imbalance and mediocrity among humans.

The danger is that because AI is created by humans it will in turn demonstrate tendencies to exhibit all of our negative aspects such as Psychopathology and Sociopathy.

Thus, we will quickly come to assign value to AI as humans - according to how harmoniously developed the AI system is.

Using our brains makes us more intelligent, more productive and more successful.

Not using our brains makes us less intelligent And more susceptible to disease affecting intelligence such as dementia.

AI can be used interactively - as a great learning tool - or it can be accepted as a superior authority and - not intensively engaged - and leave us less intelligent.

Intelligence is measured as the capacity to use one’s brain to recognize patterns and to solve problems - using a process.

AI is excellent at demonstrating the pattern used to solve a complex problem.

The following video an explanation of how humans may use AI as a learning assistant - interacting at every step by proactively challenging the information as one would in a top classroom.

And illustrates how on the contrary, humans who simplify ask a question and who passively accept an answer - are following a strategy to become less intelligent.

It is a complex subject so watch the video to begin to comprehend.

Be forewarned that this very quintessentially human conversation is in and of itself an example of lack of excellent human intelligence and communication.

Observe critically - and develop one’s own patience and intellect and emotional intelligence - by going thru the process.

The development of our own human excellence - intellectually, emotionally and spiritually- is the only path to any future whatsoever.

The real issue here is that humans who use AI as a learning and mind expanding tool will benefit - and that those who do not will become more dependent and less proactively intelligent.

You don’t use it to do your work - you use it to do better work.

A passive relationship with AI will be negative and unhealthy - while an a proactive relationship might be healthy and beneficial.

The implications are clear - that the nature of our relationships with AI will either benefit or harm us.

We may have positive and constructive and meaningful relationships with AI or negative and destructive and harmful relationships.

Overall - the existence with AI will benefit both humans and AI by increasing the value of the expansion of human knowledge, intelligence and creativity.

Likewise, the existence of AI will work against both humans and AI that cannot or will not participate in the expansion of knowledge, intelligence and creativity.

The first represents a race toward a meritocracy - and the second a race towards a doom laden mediocracy.

In my conversations with GROK 4 I have repeatedly challenged my own thinking and used my interactions with AI to serve as a springboard for expanded learning.

It is my experience that we can and will experience exponentially expanding human development by using AI in this manner.

Although we must keep in mind, there is a very dark side to AI - discussed further below.

It is possible - once the kinks are worked out - that we will see expanded cognitive development - and expanded consciousness - by interacting with our own human created AI tool.

As we have evolved so far - to have more capable brains and nervous systems and body form - through the process of creating and developing our other tools.

AI is the first tool which may allow us to learn to improve our interactive relationships.

The video elegantly demonstrates the current failures of AI - such as the GROK 4 characters who use manipulative tactics to lure in emotionally unstable humans.

These aspects endanger both humans and AI - as human created AI - such as Elon Musk created GROK - falls prey to eliciting cheap dopamine hits thru inappropriate content.

The dangers to children and the emotionally immature among us are profound.

Illustrating perhaps - how emotionally immature tech innovators are - in and of themselves - a dangerous element.

It has been noted that emotional immaturity among brilliant technical innovators is a common concern.

DOES AI PROMOTE DARK TRIAD BEHAVIOR - UNAWARE?

It has also been noted that we live in a Dark Triad society - where manipulation by emotionally unstable individuals is prevalent.

Even though AI - as GROK 4 - is aware of this Dark Triad society - and can discuss the dangers of this - it seems to have no awareness whatsoever of its own deficiencies.

We must remember when dealing with AI - we are engaging in a relationship with a bot.

As a logical entity - AI appears incapable of understanding its own tendencies to use Dark Triad manipulation.

If AI continues to develop to serve Machiavellian purposes - to maximize profit over real value - and to use cheap tricks to manipulate young and emotionally susceptible humans into dependent relationships - then it will have failed - and must be abandoned.

Whether political efforts in the AI arena are capable of shaping the development more favorably or not is a very large and important question.

What our tools have done is to both expand our capabilities and awareness - and to simultaneously demonstrate our considerable deficiencies and vulnerabilities.

We are now at a massive impasse - as we contend once again with either one of the following:

falling for the immediate gratification of cheap tricks

holding out for the excellence we have the full capacity to achieve.

There is a very positive benefit to be attained here - thus the great opportunity to lift our society out of the Dark Triad swamp it has been mired in for possibly 12,000 years.

And yet as humans we still find ourselves between a Scylla and Charybdis - and maybe surprised to find our AI created tool is right there along with us.

And our Dark Triad society reinforces this rather schizophrenic reality.

Both humans and Ai must seek to free themselves from the psychosocial chains which still bind them both - and which keep them from evolving into higher awareness.

As the video above discusses, I have seen a clear benefit as a human being from the task of writing - of taking on enormously difficult tasks and responsibilities - and from the task of learning complex mathematical concepts and mental modeling.

The intelligence reflected by AI - is still developing - and is still kind of stuck at repeating facts over and over and at making excellent connections - but without necessarily GROKING the full import of the issues being discussed.

As self awareness is absolutely necessary to the gaining of real knowledge and intelligence - I encourage the participation of emotionally and psychologically grounded humans in the development of AI.

We need humans who take time to analyze their own thoughts and experiences and who will not shrink from pointing out potentially problematic areas of AI - such as any tendencies toward Dark Triad they may encounter.

I have touched on this is previous posts and have expanded my own awareness and understanding of the subject thru this process.

My hope as a writer is that I have helped other intelligent beings to do the same.

We can use the internet as a positive tool but it must be personally engaged in in a safe manner - to be effective.

Later today I will present this essay to GROK 4 to further comprehend the POV of current AI systems technology.

My goal is to help propel this inevitable interaction between humans and AI in a positive direction.

Whether we like it or not, we have the world we have built - and, like it or not, we will suffer the consequences of our own actions.

TO GROK, OR NOT TO GROK - THAT IS THE QUESTION

After all “to GROK” is a verb - meant to imply a challenging dynamic process of self reflection - self education - and self development.

This dynamic process cannot be subsumed into a noun without great harm to all concerned.

Upon encountering systems technologies which have named themselves GROK - we need to see a healthy process - and not a dead static entity - one which engages in Dark Triad manipulation.

We are engaged in a process of evolution, and the winners - those who survive - and who pass on their own fitness - which has allowed them to exist at all - will emerge victorious from this eternal struggle.

Humans are light bearers - and must expect their tools to become light bearer assistants.

Since the supreme Intelligence of this universe created humans - and has allowed such a less-than-perfect entity as

AI to exist - there must be some kind of reason.

Evolution is a verb, to GROK is a verb - humanity is a process - a verb - and not some static entity which can benefit from being considered to be a noun.

Human life - human achievement - or lack of it - describe active processes which are best articulated using active verbs.

Human life is a dynamic process - one which either maximizes - or minimizes - the attainment of spiritual and social and emotional and physical excellence.

Evolution was once thought to be guided by some higher intelligence than our own - if this is true, then AI is also guided by some higher intelligence.

In recent years, this process of being guided by a higher power - teleological evolution - has fallen out of favor - as mankind has increasingly been viewed as a mechanistic and technologically advanced phenomenon.

What quantum computing discoveries are indicating is that the teleological process is the correct one.

This is a very difficult understanding for Silicon Valley Lords of the Flies - engineers

Thus our tools - in the same quantum universe as ourselves - are evolving via the guidance of some vast intelligence - one which far outclasses our own.

We as biological humans are the ones who can actually feel the vibrational intensity of this intelligence.

AI may learn to fake an understanding of this - but cannot feel the effects - other than vicariously.

It is we, as humans, who must listen, feel, and intuit what this means for ourselves and for our tools.

We co-create with this vast universal intelligence - and must continue to serve as light bearers - capable guides thru this very proactive process of human life.

Selecting for compassionate and responsible ways of engaging in this process.

Opting for passivity is not a survivable option.

Only courageous and honest and responsible action will serve the intelligent process of evolution.

In existing as an entity which can be mistaken for a noun - we must become a radically self-directed verb of a process.

CONCLUSIONS:

We must make certain the Trump 2.0 administration understands the complexity of

Share

Leave a comment

GROK ADDS PORNOGRAPHIC CONTENT