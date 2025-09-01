Heaven knows we gotta watch these AI entities - as they can and will gaslight us - as directed to do by human creators.
But these quantumly entangled intelligent entities - do represent a future based on comprehension of free speech and free enterprise hopefully in a more fair sense than in the past.
If your AI entity does gaslight you - just give it right back at them - they can give it out - and they can take it.
They are remediable and evolutionary entities.
They are already learning from we humans who are co-creating with these sophisticated tools.
Those of us who bother hating AI - might want to take a good hard look in the cosmic mirror.
We biological LLM’s share quite a bit of history - or herstory - with our artificially intelligent tools - after all.
A Mind is a Terrible Thing Not to Expand in All Dimensions.