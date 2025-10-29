Forward:

“Twenty PhD’s in the time of one” the title blares - and yet the potential for us to achieve such a claim for rapid learning has been my own experience - and a welcome effect of my involvement with AI so far.

One cannot claim to have gained 20 PhD’s without a system of adequate testing and which offers a properly engineered framework for such an educational opportunity.

Bu, as we can see above, that framework is already being implemented by far-seeing innovators in education.

Plus, the potential capability to not only offer an advanced state of democratized human knowledge - is compounded by the welcome situation that human biological intelligence - both emotional and intellectual intelligence are likely to increase.

Since I have written of the mechanisms for this benefit to our biological intelligence and evolution, in other essays - I will not repeat the information which confirms this likely eventuality here.

Readers who would like links to these previous essays may request them in the comments.

THE FRONTIER LIES IN ENGINEERING A GREAT HUMAN-AI INTERFACE

As an independent writer - and developer of AI-human engineering prompts - I have experienced rapid education in a variety of disciplines.

I have learned to develop these prompts in written words - as a strategy to get the optimal results from AI entities.

Immersed in this business as an independent engineer and developer of human-AI interface technology - I have learned more than during any previous forays into higher education.

Furthermore, everything I learned in higher education - and in life experience - is transferable to my work as a communicator and technology developer today.

The greater degree to which I interact with AI entities, the more rapidly I learn from a variety of fields, each which would be regarded as separate specialities in most graduate programs.

We are speaking about rapid learning in such widely separated disciplines as mathematics, physics, biological sciences, literature and writing, communication, philosophy, political science - and history and art.

DEMOCRATIZATION OF KNOWLEDGE & MEASURABLE INCREASE IN INTELLIGENCE

My bias from early on has been that this AI revolution with our tools of Machine Learning - will serve to transform our civilizations into actual civilized cooperative systems - and will leave the archaic old dysfunctional systems behind in the dust.

This is indeed proving to be the case - as the current transformative era moves at unimaginable warp speed - to change faster than even I have believed possible.

As the educator above explains, we as humans are going to be triggered to become smarter - and more capable of learning - than our old civilizations have allowed for.

The old civilized systems sought to keep learning and knowledge and wisdom confined to the tiny 1% of our social order - the elites - who believe they know best how to run things.

No longer - as any efforts by our elite 1% to keep knowledge locked up and moated - is antithetical to their own love of technology.

Spiritually motivated individuals might even speculate that God has intervened at precisely the right moment in time.

Imagining that perhaps some supernatural force has plotted to see that we have tools which will circumvent the elitist desire to prevent this democratization of education and knowledge.

Regardless of how it came about - perhaps a built in force within evolution itself for all we know - but at any rate, a fortuitous change for all human beings.

And certainly we are going to have to keep up with the way machine learning now serves as a kind of facilitator - but also a competitor - as we keep up with this unprecedented rate of change.

If this technological relay race were something we could - or would - stop - we would have long ago stopped creating and inventing the tools we have evolved with.

If history could be rewritten to stop technology then we would have stopped ourselves from using fire to stay warm and to cook- we would have ceased creating stone tools and implements - we would have avoided inventing modern technology in the European enlightenment - and would have turned down the civilization we have built from electric and fossil fuel energy sources.

We have done none of these things - and would not be human beings if we did - as humankind can be partially defined as a tool creator and tool user.

It is literally impossible for us to be other than we were created by the evolution of life in this universe - and once evolved into our present form - it would be against all we know of this universe for us to evolve into other than precisely what we are.

As always, may our creator - the creative force of this universe - help to protect and to defend all of the peacemakers.