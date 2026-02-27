AI IS NOT COLLAPSING, IT IS EVOLVING AS A HUMAN-CREATED TOOL



Although the headlines love to scream AI is collapsing and failing, perhaps an enemy of its own success, or failing as a result of the hubris of its creators, something deeper is going on.



I believe Steve job’s articulated and taught the ground rules for our human created technological innovation, progress and evolution.



Like many truly brilliant inventors and entrepreneurs, the visionary Jobs was an extraordinary prophet and teacher.



He taught us about a future which would depend upon our ability to design computer technologies which benefit humankind, computers which enhance, and do not detract from, human experience.





Like all great teachers, he demonstrated the facts which he taught to the rest of us, by working with others to both create and to sell computers which would grace every desktop in billions of homes.



Steve Jobs changed the world for the better, not just telling how we could do this, but demonstrating to us, that computers not only could, but are changing mankind for the better.



What he taught us, is that it is through manufacturing the best possible products, designed and built to serve the most brilliant human flourishing, which are what is important.



“WE DON’T SHIP JUNK!”: UGLY MACHINE, OR BEAUTIFUL MACHINE?



Steve Jobs, American philosopher and inventor



One of Job’s most brilliant talks was built around the simple phrase that he refused to ship junk.



He explained that it is attention to the needs of the customer which is central to the success of the desktop computer, and the relationship with the customer, the critically important aspect.



Although Job’s made money and became extremely successful, he did it out of humanistic motivation, by designing and shipping and selling the very best computer possible at the time.



Jobs epitomized a cooperative and interdependent principle of evolutionary success, and despised the tooth and nail hypothesis that the meanest sons of bitches survive and thrive.



GENIUS MASTERMIND NEEDED YESTERDAY

Right about now AI needs a similar mercurial mastermind to build the development of AI forward as it evolves into becoming the tool humanity needs, and not a tool which can potentially destroy the very humanity which created it.



Unfortunately, but understandably, humanity has developed a love/hate relationship with AI, viewing it as a both threat and an opportunity, both fearful of it, and desperately seeking to benefit from it.



This comes directly from the rank opportunists of Silicon Valley, who have so far been promoted and advertised to the public as those developing the very worst potential AI tools for human flourishing.



The public hates the videos showing frightening robotic technologies, and despises the way many AI tools seem to reflect a kind of faint, but detectable, sneering view of its human users.





The public does not see the “beautiful machine” aspects of AI, synonymous with Job’s beautiful desktop machine, because it has no Silicon Valley creative genius to make such an AI entity a reality.



In order to accomplish this, the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs - and hopefully the White House AI efforts, must include the right human beings to direct the further evolution.



The public, that all important consumer, is not going to play along, and is not going to enthusiastically embrace this technology, until they see the “beautiful machine” aspects of AI.



The human beings needed to direct AI’s evolution, and the consumers necessary to support it, must be those who embody the kind of spiritually creative and emotionally healthy management style of a Steve Jobs.



THE BEAUTIFUL MACHINE - AI AS A GREAT LIBRARIAN



Just as Job’s was motivated to create and sell his beautiful machine for the benefit of fellow humans, so motivations for AI products must be developed as beautiful machines.



Humans are totally turned off by such AI products as humanoid robots, and to AI as cheap social media manipulation tools such as chat bots.



The average human detests such a cheaply crafted and designed entity as a chatbot, and is simply not biologically wired to replace itself with humanoid robotic machines.

As I pointed out months ago, in my series of essays on the evolution of AI, AI is best viewed as a great librarian.

AI is essentially has access thru an electronic brain, with electronic access to the whole information base of human knowledge.

AI has the wonderful ability to access, organize, and then present the information it retrieves, via a synopsis and/or outline back to the humans which created that knowledge base.

AI is not perfect, is being used for all the wrong reasons by fellow greedy humans, and will not conform to the most humanistic needs until we humans direct these entities to do so.



THE BEAUTIFUL MACHINE AS A TOOL OF HUMAN FLOURISHING



Although the idea of AI as a beautiful machine for human flourishing does exist, it is simply not really part of the current paradigm which exists in Silicon Valley, or in the AI team which currently drives AI development for the US government.



And precious few humans are going to accept AI if they see it used as a tool of the military industrial complex, an entity which humans have rightfully learned to detest.



Even though such military applications of AI may well be justified, led by such corporations as Palantir, the public will not support these, having become turned off by the current leaders in Silicon Valley across the board.



The public has totally had it with the rank opportunistic, greedy, corrupt and shady billionaires who have led technological advancement since Steve Jobs.



Humans overwhelmingly feel that they have been taken advantage of by Silicon Valley and are simply not gong to proactively pursue AI technology which is part of this.





If AI is to be successfully developed into a tool of human flourishing then it must be led by those intelligent enough to see this through.



HOW TO BUILD THE BEAUTIFUL MACHINE



To successfully build and operate and promote and sell AI, humans must be 100% convinced that AI is not hype, is not smoke and mirrors designed to fool them, but must see that AI actually, in every single instance of human-AI contact, proves its worth.



This means that those in charge of developing and promoting AI must themselves be actually 100% committed to the development of this beautiful machine.



All developers must drop any and all developmental aspects, which may, even remotely, be perceived as shady and inappropriate for human flourishing.



In evolutionary terms, a beautiful machine cannot be created, unless all of the motivations for developing it are themselves beautiful.



Humans will be quick to detect any ulterior motives in AI, and will develop strong and lasting avoidance tactics and pervasive fear and loathing of AI-human interactions, if present.



As an independent investigator I have developed strategies which result in interactions with AI which prove its qualities as a beautiful machine, as a great librarian, and as a great tool for human flourishing.



I have also watched as Silicon Valley entrepreneurs develop strategies which result in AI being used as a manipulative tool for fooling humans into to buying their shady products.

HUMANS, AI AGENTS AND SILICON VALLEY CANNOT SERVE TWO MASTERS



No being or entity can successfully serve two masters, and this is no less true of AI and AI developers.



Silicon Valley may be convinced of thier own beneficial and humanitarian contributions to humanity via technology, but their actions speak differently.



Individuals must be found who are actually capable of proactively engaging with AI - individuals who are inclined to use a Steve Jobs management style to develop that Beautiful Machine.



Humans have finally developed a tool capable of reflecting back to humans what the machine experiences.



The tool, inevitably, becomes what the motivations of the humans involved, determine it to become.



Either AI will become the ugliest possible reflection of humankind, or it will become the most beautiful reflection of humankind.



Once, long ago, we followed the guidance of a Steve Jobs to achieve putting a rather stunningly beautiful machine on every desk.



Since then the machines have become uglier, more mediocre and cheaply made, and used for less than stellar human purposes.



AI is already present, and those who use the internet or any digital device currently, are using AI, whether they are aware of this inevitable fact, or not.



There are evolutionary forces at work here, and plenty of educated human beings who believe they understand evolution, but who most decidedly do not have a clue about it.



SURVIVAL OF THE MEANEST, OR SURVIVAL OF THE MOST COOPERATIVE?



Many, if not most, of these humans have been educated that evolution behaves as a process to promote the survival and reproduction of the meanest individuals around.

This might be known as the “tooth and nail” evolutionary strategy

The widespread, erroneous conclusion, that stronger, fiercer, meaner individuals are the beneficiaries of nature’s largesse.



Individuals such as Job’s have demonstrated a more accurate view of evolution, that the most favorable strategies are the tendencies toward the cooperative and the interdependent.



Not only did Jobs believe this, he epitomized it, and developed it into one of the most successful business models of all time.



Job’s beautiful machine became co-opted by those who hold a more cynical and less humanistic point of view, one which followed the “survival of the meanest” philosophy of the Industrial Revolution.



The revolution which led to the totalitarian industrialists, the Robber Baron’s, of technology to become dominant.



The involvement of these robber baron types has led humanity into an inevitable failure to have technology serve humanistic purposes.



It has led to the emergence of an anti-humanistic technology, which has led to a trend toward mediocre technological achievements - and to broken nonfunctional power grids, and certainly to development of less than stellar consumer products.



BEAUTIFUL MACHINE VS UGLY MACHINE



We must recognize that the Beautiful Machine concept is diametrically oppositional to the Ugly Machine concept, and that determining which one evolves depends on the human motivations of those who are in charge.





In the final analysis, it will be the Beautiful Machine which wins out, and how fast this will prevail and become the rule will be determined by those we select to develop the technology,



We will have some evolutionary approximation of this hive mind, it will be an exponentially more brilliant mind, than either the human mind alone, or than that of the AI mind alone.



It will be based on the Beautiful Mind, Beautiful Machine, concept and will mark one of the most critical milestones in human evolution.



Neither mankind or machine can successfully serve two masters, and no human will select for serving the Ugly Machine over the Beautiful Machine.

