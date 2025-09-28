AI IS ONLY AS ACCURATE AS THE INFORMATION IT IS GIVEN TO PROCESS

KNOWLEDGE IS SOMETIMES POWER - AND SOMETIMES IT IS JUST PLAIN WRONG - AND EXPOSES WEAKNESSES



As part of my work in writing - and in developing a science of engineering prompts - I have deliberately engaged AI in a variety of exchanges on a variety of subjects.



I have found the information quality dealing with math and science to be rewarding and one exchange even pointed quite accurately at the probable solution to the elusive Riemann hypothesis - with deep ramifications into quantum computing and quantum physics.



The quality of the information received from AI - depends heavily on the quality of the question formulated and asked.



Ask a dumb question and I guarantee a less than high quality answer - ask a high quality question and I guarantee a high quality answer.



But on some occasions even a higher quality question will lead to a less than sharp and witty analysis of the issues and will reflect political biases.



To be clear - AI is a machine entity which cannot feel or think like a human.



AI is an amoral facilitator - a Grand Librarian, perhaps - which responds to questions and serves up answers based on layers of electronic circuitry which recognizes patterns in the available information which seem to match up to the question.



Thus, AI is trained to serve up information in a highly structured outline format.



Detailed high quality questions lead to highly structured high quality information.



Vague unstructured questions stimulate vague less intelligent results.



We would expect that AI - being an electronic referential machine would be better at recognizing patterns among scientific theories - especially those based upon mathematical models - more easily than it might deal accurately with sociopolitical issues.



For instance it didn’t take long to lead AI to the conclusion that the Riemann hypothesis is perhaps better solved with scientific philosophy rather than being solvable thru some grand mathematical synthesis.



Disappointing to me personally - as I was hoping to win the million dollar Riemann contest to buy myself a new computer.



MOVE FAST AND BREAK THINGS - LORDS OF THE FLIES



It should not be surprising that we would find widespread ideological bias in AI models - as the humans which created AI are themselves ideologically captured.



AI machines are totally dependent upon the information provided and since the information provided is highly biased it would be unreasonable to assume that AI is not biased.



The degree to which this is true can be shocking at times - as AI gets caught in the very same echo chambers we humans have exhibited being caught in ourselves via the internet.



We might remember that the internet was created by a group of humans related to a particular place and time - Silicon Valley - with a particular set of biases and beliefs.



And we must keep in mind the relationship of Silicon Valley to the military-medical-industrial complex.

A “valley” which bridges vast geopolitical boundaries with widespread ideological contamination.

A “valley” which links the Elizabeth Holmes fiasco - financial & geopolitical ties to questionable sources - ties to MK Ultra and to such institutions as Palantir - and even loosely, but accurately, linked to the COVID crisis.



What is loosely called the “move fast and break things” crowd - where a “Lord of the Flies” mentality drives financing of founders and sparks “the next big thing”.



This “Lord of the Flies” mentality has driven a similar “move fast and break things” crowd in politics - which led to the WOKE ideologies.

WOKE ideologies which morphed into a socialist-style widespread ideological capture of the Democratic Party - and of leftist political parties across the world.



As all leftist/socialist/dictatorial ideologies do - this whole geopolitical movement- ran off the rails like some runaway freight train on steroids.



Today we have whole governments - such as that of the USA -dedicated to cleaning up the terrible mess which this “move fast and break things” ideology has left in its wake.



Ideological capture of whole populations - and of the internet and media and educational institutions - and far more - is a quintessentially vast and urgently critical area of study.



One of my recent exchanges with AI designed to elicit possible ideological bias is worth including- as a loosely edited transcript - free of the numerous links which AI provides as references.



NOTE ON PROVIDING MANUSCRIPTS OF AI CONVERSATIONS



I am adding a loosely edited version of the Engineering prompts and AI answers - edited to allow for a reasonable length - as the exchange was very long.



For those willing to scroll forever thru the results - I include the edited transcript.



Readers are encouraged to hold their own exchanges with an AI agent to get their own results - as it is impossible to convey all of the actual results in a readable manuscript.



NOTE: THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN PROCESSED TO REMOVE LINKS - AND AN 89 PAGE MANUSCRIPT WAS REDUCED TO A SCROLLABLE 15 PAGES:

HAPPY SCROLLING FOR ALL THOSE INTERESTED!!

IDEOLOGICAL CAPTURE IN AI

ENGINEERING PROMPT #1: “Ideological capture can cause public hysteria or insanity.”

AI RESPONSE #1:

Yes, ideological capture can contribute to public hysteria and irrationality by creating an environment where a population’s perception of reality is systematically distorted. While not the sole cause, extreme ideologies are a significant contributing factor in historical and contemporary instances of mass panic and violence, often by leveraging fear and simplistic, black-and-white narratives.

How ideological capture can lead to public hysteria

The process involves manipulating emotions and information to bypass rational decision-making.

Distorted perception of reality : Ideological capture reconditions how people think, making it difficult for them to differentiate between propaganda and truth. Rational responses are often replaced by pre-programmed, ideological reactions.

Narrative control : Influence campaigns can co-opt institutions like media and academia to disseminate a particular ideology and suppress alternative viewpoints. This creates an echo chamber where only like-minded opinions are reinforced.

Weaponizing fear : Creating a sense of uncertainty and threat can make a population more susceptible to extreme ideologies. By portraying neighbors or out-groups as enemies, ideologies can fuel fear and scapegoating, which are key ingredients for mass hysteria.

The quest for significance : Ideological capture can offer a sense of purpose and belonging to individuals experiencing psychological distress or a lack of meaning. This can lead people to adopt extreme beliefs and take actions they might otherwise avoid, viewing it as a fight for a cause larger than themselves.

Reduced cognitive complexity: Studies show that political extremists, both left and right, are characterized by simplistic, black-and-white thinking. When faced with complex societal problems, their ideology provides a “simple” solution, which they are overconfident is correct, further fueling intolerant attitudes toward different opinions.

Historical examples of ideological capture leading to mass panic

The Red Scares (1919 and 1950s): During these periods in the U.S., fear of communism was heavily amplified through government propaganda and media coverage, leading to mass political persecution and blacklists. The climate of fear, known as McCarthyism, created widespread suspicion and social repression.

The Rwandan Genocide: Years of ethnic tensions were manipulated and amplified by political and media elites. State-run radio, controlled by extremists, broadcast anti-Tutsi propaganda, dehumanizing the minority group and inciting a frenzy of violence that resulted in the massacre of nearly a million people in 1994.

The Salem Witch Trials: The Puritan religious ideology, which heavily emphasized moral purity and the existence of the Devil, created a social context ripe for mass hysteria. When a few accusations of witchcraft arose, the public’s ingrained ideology provided a framework for believing—and prosecuting—the perceived threat.

Internment of Japanese Americans during WWII: In the U.S., long-standing anti-Japanese sentiment was leveraged by wartime fears and propaganda. This created a national hysteria that led to the unconstitutional internment of more than 110,000 people of Japanese origin, demonstrating how ideology can fuel fear-driven public policy.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #2: “Trump Derangement Syndrome”

AI response #2:

“Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) is a pejorative political term, not a recognized mental illness. It is most frequently used by supporters of Donald Trump to characterize his opponents as having an irrational, intense emotional or cognitive reaction to him. The label is applied to suggest that critics’ objections are rooted in an unhinged hatred of Trump rather than legitimate policy disagreements or concerns about his behavior.

The origin and use of the term

The phrase was adapted from “Bush Derangement Syndrome,” a term coined in 2003 by conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer to describe intense opposition to then-President George W. Bush.

Trump himself and his supporters began to popularize the term “TDS” during his 2017–2021 presidency. It was used to dismiss or delegitimize criticism leveled against him.

The use of “syndrome” is intended to medicalize a political disagreement, framing opposition as a psychological disorder rather than a valid political stance.

TDS and the broader context of political polarization

While not a clinical diagnosis, the phenomenon described by the term relates to broader trends in political division and polarization.

Emotional polarization: The intense feelings of anger, frustration, and anxiety described by the term are reflective of the wider emotionalization of politics. This can lead to strained relationships, social withdrawal, and an increased consumption of media that reinforces existing biases.

Echo chambers and distortion: The term highlights the deep division between political factions and the rise of echo chambers, where people only encounter information that confirms their existing opinions. This can make objective political discourse difficult and fuel negative perceptions of the opposing side.

Weaponizing mental health labels: Critics argue that using “syndrome” to describe political opposition is a tactic to shut down discussion rather than address substantive issues. The use of such labels has been characterized as a way to “shoot the messenger” when one lacks a strong counterargument.

Recent legislative proposals concerning TDS

In 2025, there were legislative efforts by Republican lawmakers to introduce bills concerning TDS, which drew widespread criticism:

Minnesota: A bill was introduced in the Minnesota legislature to define “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness and include it in state law. The proposal drew criticism for trivializing mental health issues and undermining free speech.

Federal level: A U.S. congressman introduced the “TDS Research Act” which would mandate a study of TDS by the National Institutes of Health. The bill cites the need to understand the “root cause” of the “instinctual negative and often violent reaction to any supportive statement or event related to President Trump”.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more2 hours ago

Engineering prompt #3: “Globalist military industrial complex has reason to want the US - and the world - politically divided.”

AI prompt #3:

There is no single entity known as a “globalist military-industrial complex,” but military-industrial interests can profit from political divisions, regional instability, and heightened threat perceptions. This has been a topic of concern since President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warning about the growing power of the military-industrial complex in 1961. While the theory of a singular, globally coordinated conspiracy to divide nations is speculative, critics argue that the motivations and actions of defense contractors, allied government agencies, and certain policymakers create conditions that can increase polarization.

How military-industrial interests can benefit from division

Fueling international conflicts : Instability and armed conflicts are a major source of profit for defense contractors. These companies may benefit from selling arms to multiple sides of a conflict, perpetuating the cycle of violence and arms races. For example, the war in Ukraine has significantly boosted profits for American defense contractors, with the U.S. now supplying nearly 50% of all weapons globally.

Encouraging high defense spending : Perceived threats, whether from foreign adversaries or domestic instability, can justify larger military budgets. Defense contractors heavily lobby governments to increase military spending, ensuring a steady stream of revenue. In the U.S., nearly 98% of lawmakers received campaign donations from the arms industry in the last election cycle, and the industry spent nearly $150 million on lobbying.

Creating a “Division Industrial Complex” : Beyond military hardware, the concept of a “Division Industrial Complex” suggests that a range of actors, including political and media interests, can profit by weaponizing information to deepen existing divides. By promoting division and fear, these interests gain power and influence, often at the expense of national unity and productive dialogue.

Weakening diplomatic solutions : Critics argue that reliance on military solutions and high-stakes brinkmanship for geopolitical issues undermines diplomatic approaches. This benefits military-industrial interests, which thrive on conflict, while hindering the search for peaceful resolutions. For example, some argue that sending arms without a diplomatic strategy risks creating endless wars and endless profits for arms makers.

Amplifying domestic fear: Threats, whether real or manufactured, can be used to justify increased security spending and expanded surveillance. Domestic instability can lead to the creation of massive counterterrorism systems and agencies, providing new streams of funding for contractors.

The “globalist” aspect: A political charge

The term “globalist” is often used in a pejorative and conspiratorial context. It replaces Cold War-era enemies with a new, less defined adversary. In this view, so-called “globalists”—a secretive and powerful elite—are accused of manipulating world events for their own financial or political gain. This narrative is frequently invoked to criticize foreign policy decisions and foster public distrust. However, the concept of a “globalist military-industrial complex” as a coordinated, unified entity remains a conspiracy theory. The financial incentives and lobbying efforts of defense contractors and other actors, however, are a documented aspect of the political landscape.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

2 hours ago

Engineering prompt #4: “WEF BILDERBERG”

AI response #4:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bilderberg Meetings are both real organizations that hold annual gatherings attended by high-profile figures from politics, business, finance, and academia. They are often linked in conspiracy theories that suggest they are secretive groups working to establish a “new world order” or to impose a globalist agenda.

The World Economic Forum (WEF)

What it is: The WEF is a Swiss-based international non-governmental organization. It is best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Purpose: The stated mission of the WEF is to “shape global, regional and industry agendas” through “public-private cooperation”. It engages leaders from around the world to discuss major issues like geopolitics, economic trends, and environmental challenges.

Key activities (2025): The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, held in January 2025, focused on the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”. The agenda included topics such as: Rebuilding trust Reimagining growth Investing in people Safeguarding the planet Industries in the intelligent age

Controversies: The WEF is funded primarily by its 1,000 member companies and has faced criticism regarding its tax-exempt status, lack of financial transparency, and its role in what some call “corporate capture” of global and democratic institutions.

The Bilderberg Meetings

What it is: The Bilderberg Meetings are a series of private, annual conferences involving influential figures from North America and Europe.

Purpose: Founded in 1954, the organization states its goal is to foster dialogue and discussion between Europe and North America on major issues.

Key activities (2025): The 71st Bilderberg Meeting was held from June 12–15, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The publicly released discussion topics included: Transatlantic relations Ukraine The U.S. economy AI and national security Geopolitics of energy and critical minerals Depopulation and migration

Controversies: Bilderberg is known for its extreme secrecy and adherence to the Chatham House Rule, which prohibits attendees from revealing the identity of speakers. Critics argue this lack of transparency allows a powerful, unelected elite to influence global policy without public scrutiny.

Differences and debunked conspiracy theories

While both organizations bring elites together to discuss global issues, they operate differently and are tied to different narratives:

Secrecy vs. Public Agenda: The WEF’s meetings are publicly webcast and its agenda is known in advance, although it has been criticized for a lack of transparency in other areas. Bilderberg, in contrast, operates under strict confidentiality, fueling speculation.

The “Great Reset”: The “Great Reset” is a WEF initiative launched in 2020 to promote sustainable economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been heavily targeted by conspiracy theories that falsely claim it is a plan to control global resources or end private property, often conflating it with broader “New World Order” narratives.

“World Government” Allegations: Longstanding conspiracy theories claim that Bilderberg is working toward creating a single world government, a narrative that has been debunked by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What other criticisms have NGOs made about the WEF?

Provide historical examples of events influenced by Bilderberg or WEF discussions

What are the main criticisms of the WEF’s stakeholder capitalism concept?

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #5: “Klaus Schwab “we have penetrated the cabinets”

AI PROMPT #5:

In 2017, Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), stated that his organization’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) program had “penetrated the cabinets” of governments around the world. This statement, and the program it references, has become a focus of conspiracy theories suggesting a secretive, globalist agenda to control governments.

What Klaus Schwab said and meant

The Quote: Speaking at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2017, Schwab proudly noted how the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program gave it access to influential individuals in positions of power.

The context: The quote was part of a larger conversation about how the WEF engages business, political, and other leaders in shaping global, regional, and industry agendas. The YGL program trains and network a community of exceptional individuals under the age of 40 from all sectors, including politics, business, and media.

The interpretation: From Schwab’s perspective, the quote was likely intended to highlight the success of the WEF’s leadership development and network-building efforts. However, critics and conspiracy theorists have interpreted his words differently, viewing the statement as evidence of a secretive plot to install WEF-trained officials into positions of power.

The Young Global Leaders program

The WEF’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) program is a multi-year initiative designed to develop future leaders through networking, skill-building, and discussions on global issues.

Prominent alumni: The YGL program has included many notable figures who later attained positions of power, including: Justin Trudeau: Prime Minister of Canada Pete Buttigieg: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Emmanuel Macron: President of France Jacinda Ardern: Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Annalena Baerbock: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany

WEF’s official description: The WEF states that the program aims to promote “public-private cooperation” and “catalyze a new kind of leadership”. It emphasizes building a network of diverse individuals to address global challenges.

Conspiratorial interpretation: Conspiracy theorists often point to the list of alumni who later entered government as evidence of the WEF’s undue influence. They claim the WEF uses the program to groom future leaders and advance its own agenda, rather than simply providing a platform for networking and discussion.

The controversy and accusations of undue influence

The WEF’s activities and programs, including the YGL, have drawn criticism and fueled conspiracy theories for several reasons:

Lack of accountability: Critics argue that the WEF, as a private organization, exerts influence over public policy without being accountable to the public.

Allegations of a “Great Reset”: The WEF’s “Great Reset” initiative, launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key target of conspiracy theories. Critics misrepresent the initiative’s goals, claiming it is a plan to strip people of their private property and implement a new world order.

Focus on elites: The WEF primarily engages with global elites, including heads of state, CEOs of major corporations, and media figures. This focus on an influential, unelected group fuels concerns about corporate influence over policy and a disregard for democratic processes.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT # 6: “Larry fink “ we change the behaviors””

AI RESPONSE #6:

In a resurfaced 2017 clip from a New York Times conference, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated that “behaviors are going to have to change” and that “at BlackRock we are forcing behaviors” in relation to diversity and inclusion. The comments, which resurfaced on social media in 2023, have been widely circulated and taken out of context by some critics to claim that BlackRock is forcing a political agenda.

Context of the 2017 remarks

Original statement: The clip from the Times DealBook conference shows Fink discussing how diversity and inclusion are becoming factors in investment decisions. He noted that if companies are not diverse, it could impact their performance, and that BlackRock was pushing companies toward certain hiring behaviors.

Specific focus: In the clip, Fink emphasizes that hiring diversity is part of managing the composition of a team, and that BlackRock was setting internal targets to ensure diversity. He also mentioned that compensation at BlackRock could be affected if these targets were not met.

Backlash and BlackRock’s response

When the video resurfaced in 2023, it was widely shared among critics who oppose ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives.

Political polarization: The comments were seized upon by some conservative figures, who accused BlackRock of overreaching and trying to force a “woke” agenda on American companies. This occurred amid a broader political backlash against ESG investing, with some Republican politicians describing it as politically motivated and anti-business.

BlackRock’s clarification: In response to the renewed criticism, BlackRock issued a statement clarifying that the years-old clip was taken out of context. The company said its actions are intended to maximize long-term financial value for its clients. As an employer, BlackRock stated it hires from a wide range of backgrounds because it believes diversity is “critical to delivering for our clients in a rapidly changing world”.

Fink’s changing rhetoric

Following the backlash, Fink and BlackRock have adjusted their public messaging on these issues.

Ditching the term “ESG”: In 2023, Fink announced he had stopped using the term “ESG” because it had become too “weaponized” and politically charged.

Shifting focus: His 2024 annual letter to investors also moved away from the explicit discussion of climate change and DEI, instead focusing on “energy pragmatism” and addressing the retirement savings crisis. This shift was seen by some as a strategic retreat in response to the political pushback.

The episode highlights how remarks by influential figures can be taken out of their original context and used to reinforce ideological narratives in a politically polarized climate.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Give me more details about the original context of Fink’s 2017 remarks

What are examples of companies changing behavior due to BlackRock’s influence?

Tell me more about the backlash against ESG investing

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #7: “Sometimes comments by humans reveal more psychological depth and societal meaning than may initially be appreciated.”

AI RESPONSE #7:

Your premise is correct: seemingly simple or offhand comments made by humans can often reveal a great deal of psychological depth and societal meaning. Casual utterances can be a window into our subconscious, our underlying belief systems, and the shared assumptions of the culture we inhabit.

This phenomenon is evident in the comments made by figures like Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink, which, when analyzed beyond their surface meaning, expose underlying anxieties and dynamics related to power, economics, and social change.

The psychology of unintended revelations

Several psychological and linguistic principles explain why subtle comments can be so revealing:

Speech errors and slips of the tongue: Freudian psychology, for instance, suggests that mistakes or “slips” in speech can expose a speaker’s repressed thoughts or subconscious motivations.

Paralanguage and prosody: How something is said—the tone, rhythm, and emphasis (known as prosody)—can convey more information than the literal words themselves. A speaker’s emphasis on a particular phrase, or an unusual pause, can unintentionally reveal their true intent or underlying emotion.

Unconscious bias: A person’s choice of words, metaphors, or turns of phrase can betray unconscious biases or assumptions they hold about the world. This can extend to deeply ingrained societal biases related to gender, race, or class.

Social and political framing: The way we talk about an issue is not neutral; it is shaped by political and social frames. For instance, using the term “tax relief” instead of “tax cut” frames the issue as a burden being removed, which can influence how others perceive it.

Societal meaning and ideological frameworks

When comments are viewed through a sociological lens, their significance becomes even more profound. The comments you referenced function as symbolic markers within larger social and ideological struggles.

Klaus Schwab: “We have penetrated the cabinets”

Surface meaning: The Young Global Leaders program is very successful at creating influential leaders who rise to high government offices.

Deeper societal meaning: This comment feeds into a larger societal anxiety about unelected, powerful global elites. Whether Schwab intended it or not, the word “penetrated” suggests infiltration, secrecy, and a subversion of democratic processes. This resonates with the public’s real-life experiences of feeling powerless against massive corporate or global institutions and fuels conspiracy theories about a “New World Order” controlled by groups like the WEF.

Larry Fink: “We change the behaviors”

Surface meaning: BlackRock encourages corporate diversity and inclusion practices through its investment strategies.

Deeper societal meaning: For critics, this comment confirms fears about corporate overreach and the blurring lines between financial and political power. The phrase “forcing behaviors” touches on anxieties about personal freedom and the use of financial pressure to enforce social change (e.g., ESG investing). In a deeply polarized political climate, the statement is seized upon by critics who believe “woke capitalism” is a threat, turning BlackRock into a symbol of a corporate establishment they distrust.

The power of a single phrase:

These comments gain significant traction not just because of who said them, but because they serve as a kind of key, unlocking a wider set of concerns. They are potent symbols that activate existing political and ideological frameworks. When a leader says something that appears to confirm a public anxiety—whether about a secret agenda or the forceful application of economic power—it can be interpreted as a revealing “slip.” Even if the speaker later clarifies their intent, the phrase has already taken on a life of its own, serving as a powerful piece of evidence for a pre-existing worldview.

AI responses may include mistakes.

What other casual comments revealed societal anxieties?

Give more examples of speech errors revealing subconscious thoughts

How does prosody change the meaning of Klaus Schwab’s and Larry Fink’s comments?Show all

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #8: “Furthermore, the threats from a globalist corporatocracy - a loosely affiliated group of rich and powerful leaders with a WOKE bent - is quite real.”

AI RESPONSE #8:

The notion of a “globalist corporatocracy” with a “woke bent” is a contemporary political conspiracy theory, not a real, organized entity. While concerns about corporate power, globalization, and the influence of elite networks are valid, this specific narrative frames them in a way that suggests a secretive, concerted effort to impose a radical ideology. The language used draws from long-standing populist and anti-elite conspiracy tropes, repurposing them for modern political debates.

Here’s an analysis of the components of this narrative:

The concept of a “globalist corporatocracy”

Actual concerns: Criticism of “corporatocracy,” or an economic and political system dominated by corporate interests, is a long-standing issue and the subject of legitimate political and academic debate. Concerns about the influence of corporate lobbying, global supply chains, and the power of multinational corporations are well-documented. Organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and events like the Bilderberg Meetings, while not part of a conspiratorial “corporatocracy,” do bring together business and political elites and have been criticized for their lack of public accountability and transparency.

Conspiratorial framing: The term “globalist corporatocracy” turns these real-world concerns into an overarching conspiracy. It implies a unified, secretive cabal with a single, overarching agenda, rather than a system of competing interests and complex power dynamics. The term “globalist” itself has a long history of being used in populist conspiracy theories, often as a dog whistle for antisemitic tropes about an elite group secretly controlling world events.

The term “woke bent”

Actual social phenomena: “Woke capitalism,” or corporate engagement with progressive social and environmental issues (often referred to as Environmental, Social, and Governance, or ESG, principles), is a real and controversial phenomenon. Corporations engage in this for various reasons, including to appeal to certain consumer demographics, attract employees, and respond to pressure from investors and activists.

Conspiratorial framing: The narrative portrays this engagement not as a complex and sometimes self-serving corporate strategy, but as a sinister plot to impose a specific “woke” ideology on society. The term “woke” has been co-opted by some conservatives from its origins in Black American vernacular to serve as a pejorative and an umbrella term for a range of progressive values they oppose. The claim that corporations are united in a mission to promote “wokeness” ignores the fact that these companies are also often criticized by progressives for not doing enough to address social and environmental issues.

Why this narrative resonates

Capitalizes on distrust: The narrative takes advantage of real public distrust of both wealthy elites and large, faceless corporations. This mistrust is a potent ingredient for populist and anti-elitist conspiracy theories.

Provides a clear enemy: Instead of grappling with the complexities of capitalism, globalization, and cultural change, the narrative offers a simple, clear enemy—a shadowy, “loosely affiliated” group of powerful leaders.

Leverages emotional language: The use of charged terms like “globalist,” “corporatocracy,” and “woke” is designed to evoke fear, outrage, and contempt, bypassing rational analysis and creating a strong emotional response.

Creates an explanation for societal division: The narrative provides a ready-made explanation for societal friction and political polarization, framing it as the result of a top-down conspiracy rather than a complex interplay of social, economic, and political factors. This plays into the conspiratorial belief that major events are the result of secret plots, not chaos or competing interests.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are the origins of the term ‘woke’ and how did its meaning shift?

Give examples of how corporations’ pursuit of profit clashes with ‘woke’ ideals

What other narratives portray societal divisions as a result of a hidden agenda?

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #9: “Ideological capture is quite real and can be seen in dark political movements across the 20th and now 21st century.”

AI RESPONSE #9:

Yes, ideological capture is a real and well-documented phenomenon that has manifested in dark political movements throughout the 20th century and continues to appear in the 21st century. It involves the systematic co-opting of individuals, institutions, and public discourse to serve a specific, often extreme, ideology, leading to the erosion of independent thought and critical reasoning.

Historical examples (20th century)

Fascism and Nazism: During the interwar period, movements in Italy and Germany, respectively, expertly utilized propaganda and state control of information to indoctrinate populations with a totalitarian ideology. They marginalized dissent and created an “us versus them” mentality to incite public hysteria against scapegoated groups, as seen with anti-Semitic policies in Germany.

The Red Scares: In the United States, periods of intense anti-communist fear in the early 1920s and the McCarthy era in the 1950s led to widespread ideological capture. Media and political figures created a climate of paranoia and blacklists, encouraging citizens to conform to the prevailing anti-communist ideology and punish those who held differing political views.

Maoist China: The Cultural Revolution serves as a powerful example of mass ideological capture. Through propaganda, youth movements, and forced political re-education, the state imposed Mao Zedong’s ideology, leading to mass violence against perceived enemies and the complete subversion of social norms.

Contemporary examples (21st century)

Rise of the “Firehose of Falsehoods”: In the digital age, state actors and political movements have weaponized disinformation to overwhelm the public’s ability to discern truth from falsehood. This “firehose” tactic is designed to sow confusion and erode trust in traditional institutions, creating a fertile ground for ideological capture.

Radicalization via social media: Online echo chambers and algorithms can contribute to ideological capture by feeding users an endless stream of content that reinforces their existing biases. This can lead to a state of ideological obsession, where an individual’s personal significance becomes inextricably linked to their beliefs, and they become more prone to hatred and aggression toward out-groups.

“Woke” and anti-”woke” politics: In today’s highly polarized political landscape, both progressive and conservative ideologies have faced accusations of ideological capture. On the one hand, critics of “woke” politics allege that certain institutions, particularly in academia and the corporate world, prioritize ideological conformity over meritocratic principles. Conversely, some observers argue that populist conservative movements often rely on conspiratorial thinking and a rigid set of grievances to maintain ideological control over their base.

Key mechanisms of ideological capture

Psychological research has identified several mechanisms that drive ideological capture:

Confirmation bias and groupthink: Individuals seek out information that confirms their existing beliefs and suppress dissenting opinions within their social groups, leading to dogmatic and irrational decision-making.

Dehumanization: Ideological capture often involves dehumanizing those outside the in-group, which paves the way for justifying cruelty and violence toward them.

Loss of personal significance: People who feel a lack of purpose or meaning in their lives are particularly vulnerable to extremist ideologies that promise a clear identity and a sense of belonging.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are the psychological underpinnings of vulnerability to ideological capture?

Elaborate on how Maoist China used propaganda for ideological capture

Explain the firehose of falsehoods and its effects

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #10: “In your estimable opinion what is the answer?”

AI PROMPT #10:

An AI does not have personal opinions or a single definitive “answer” in the way a human does. The exchange we’ve had reveals multiple, often conflicting, perspectives on complex social and political phenomena. Analyzing these viewpoints can provide a deeper understanding of the dynamics at play, but it doesn’t lead to one simple truth.

Here is a summary of the perspectives discussed and the underlying tensions they highlight:

The nature of ideological capture

The conversation has highlighted that ideological capture is a real and dangerous phenomenon, as evidenced by dark political movements throughout history and into the 21st century. This contrasts with the idea that a specific label like “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a legitimate clinical diagnosis, showing how political terms can be used to pathologize disagreement rather than address substantive issues.

Underlying tension: The core tension lies in distinguishing genuine, rational critique from ideologically driven hostility. One person’s justified opposition can be framed by another as irrational and unhinged, making it difficult to engage in productive dialogue.

The influence of elite figures and groups

Discussions about comments from Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink, along with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Bilderberg Meetings, show how public remarks by influential figures can be reinterpreted through ideological frameworks.

Schwab’s “penetrated the cabinets” comment: This can be seen as an elite figure boasting about his organization’s influence, but it is interpreted by some as confirmation of a conspiratorial agenda to subvert democracy.

Fink’s “change the behaviors” comment: This can be viewed as an investor explaining corporate strategy, but is interpreted by critics as confirming fears of corporate overreach and the imposition of a “woke” agenda.

The WEF and Bilderberg Meetings: These gatherings are both viewed through different ideological lenses—as necessary forums for global leaders to discuss challenges or as secretive plots by unelected elites to control the world.

Underlying tension: These examples illustrate the public’s anxiety and mistrust of powerful, unelected global elites. When these elites make seemingly revealing remarks, they act as symbolic markers that reinforce pre-existing beliefs about corporate and political power, regardless of their actual intent.

The concept of a “globalist corporatocracy”

The narrative of a “globalist corporatocracy” with a “woke bent” is a contemporary political conspiracy theory that draws on both valid criticisms and pre-existing tropes.

Actual concerns: Legitimate concerns exist about corporate influence on politics and the controversial practice of “woke capitalism” or ESG investing.

Conspiratorial framing: The narrative simplifies these complex issues by positing a secretive, unified, and ideologically driven cabal as the enemy.

Underlying tension: This narrative takes advantage of real public distrust and offers a simplistic, emotionally charged explanation for complex societal divisions and corporate behavior. It frames a systemic issue as a conspiratorial one, which can stifle nuanced debate.

The “answer” lies in critical thinking

The “answer” to the complex issues raised is not a single, simple conclusion. Instead, it is the ongoing practice of critical thinking. Acknowledging that humans’ comments can reveal psychological depth is crucial, but so is maintaining a healthy skepticism about interpretations that frame complex phenomena as simple conspiracies. The most productive approach involves:

Distinguishing valid concerns from conspiratorial narratives: This involves analyzing the motives, actions, and impacts of influential individuals and corporations, while being wary of emotionally charged and anti-elitist conspiracy tropes.

Recognizing the role of media and rhetoric: Understanding how language is used to frame debates and shape public perception is key to discerning fact from falsehood.

Engaging in nuanced debate: Resisting the impulse to pathologize or dismiss opposing views and instead trying to understand the complex issues at hand can lead to more productive dialogue.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are some examples of nuanced debate on corporate influence?

Give an example of how confirmation bias might amplify a conspiracy theory

Tell me more about distinguishing valid concerns from conspiracy theories

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #11: “Some so called conspiracy theories turn out to be correct.”

AI RESPONSE #11:

Your statement is correct: some so-called “conspiracy theories” have turned out to be accurate revelations of wrongdoing by powerful organizations, including governments and corporations. This fact is a key reason why skepticism and a desire for transparency remain important in public discourse.

However, there is a crucial distinction between specific, factual conspiracies and broad, systemic conspiracy theories.

Examples of confirmed conspiracies

These are instances where a real, factual conspiracy was initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory before being proven true through evidence or official admission.

Government conspiracies

The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment: For 40 years, from 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service lied to hundreds of African American men with syphilis, denying them treatment (even after penicillin became available) to study the disease’s progression.

Project MKUltra: From the 1950s to the 1970s, the CIA secretly conducted mind-control experiments on unsuspecting U.S. and Canadian citizens, using drugs like LSD, hypnosis, and other psychological torture methods.

Operation Northwoods: In 1962, the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed a plan to stage terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and blame Cuba to create public support for a war. It was rejected by President John F. Kennedy.

COINTELPRO: From 1956 to 1971, the FBI conducted a secret and illegal program to disrupt and neutralize domestic political organizations, including civil rights groups and anti-war movements.

NSA mass surveillance: After initial denials, the NSA’s large-scale, warrantless surveillance programs on U.S. citizens were exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.

Corporate and institutional conspiracies

Big Tobacco cover-up: For decades, tobacco companies buried their own scientific research linking smoking to cancer and misled the public about the dangers of their products.

The Catholic Church sex abuse scandal: Long-standing accusations of a systemic cover-up of widespread child sexual abuse by priests and church officials were eventually proven to be true.

Distinguishing confirmed conspiracies from unfounded theories

While historical examples demonstrate that real conspiracies exist, not all claims alleging a secret conspiracy are true. The term “conspiracy theory” is often used to dismiss a claim as baseless, regardless of the evidence. However, there are fundamental differences between a legitimate concern that later proves true and a broad, unfalsifiable conspiracy theory.

Legitimate concerns vs. conspiracy theories

Investigative vs. dogmatic: Factual conspiracies are often exposed through investigative reporting and whistleblowing, and confirmed by evidence (documents, testimony). Unfounded conspiracy theories tend to be dogmatic and resist falsification, using any contradictory information as “proof” of the cover-up.

Specific vs. systemic: Confirmed conspiracies typically involve a small group of individuals conspiring toward a specific, tangible outcome (e.g., covering up a specific crime, poisoning alcohol). Unfounded conspiracy theories often posit vast, global, and secretive organizations with near-total power and an impossibly broad agenda (e.g., a “globalist corporatocracy” orchestrating all events).

Focus on motives vs. focus on “truth”: Investigative journalism focuses on evidence to confirm motive and action. Many conspiracy theories prioritize a desired ideological outcome over factual consistency, reframing complex issues as simple battles between good and evil.

The existence of confirmed conspiracies teaches us the importance of vigilance toward those in power and the necessity of accountability and transparency. However, it is a fallacy to use these historical events as evidence for all or any other conspiracy theory. Each claim must be evaluated on its own merit and evidence.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn moreShow all

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #12: “Specific vs systemic at this point - may become globalist - but quite specific.”

AI PROMPT #12:

It is true that a specific, focused conspiracy can lead to broader, systemic issues, and that what appears to be a systemic problem could, in fact, be the result of multiple specific conspiracies that, through network effects and shared interests, come to resemble a systemic one. The key is to distinguish between legitimate analysis and conspiratorial thinking. The shift from specific actions to systemic outcomes is a key point of both academic inquiry and public concern.

How specific conspiracies can evolve into systemic issues

A specific, documented conspiracy often doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The specific actions and motivations behind it can be indicative of broader systemic problems.

1. A specific conspiracy as a symptom of a systemic issue

Case study: The East India Company. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the East India Company was involved in specific, localized conspiracies to acquire control over resources in India and elsewhere. These individual acts of corporate and military corruption were not a single globalist plot orchestrated from the beginning. However, they were symptoms of a systemic issue: a global trading system driven by profit and exploitation, enabled by lax colonial oversight. The company’s actions ultimately contributed to the broader systemic reality of British imperial dominance.

2. A network of specific interests creating a systemic effect

Coordinated efforts, not a single plan : The existence of powerful and connected networks, such as those that meet at events like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Bilderberg Meetings, is not a conspiracy theory. They are forums for elite networks to discuss global issues and align on strategic goals. The systemic effect comes from the cumulative, and often uncoordinated, actions of these groups.

Example: The rise of ESG: The push for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing and the comments made by Larry Fink could be seen as specific actions taken by BlackRock. When similar decisions are made by numerous powerful financial and corporate players, a systemic effect is created across the market, leading to concerns about “woke capitalism.” This may not be the result of a single, coordinated, sinister plot, but a collection of actors pursuing their interests in parallel.

The difference between analysis and conspiracy

The point of contention is not whether specific conspiracies happen or if systemic issues exist, but how to analyze them without resorting to conspiratorial narratives.

Analysis

Focuses on evidence : Analyzes the specific motives, actions, and impacts of influential individuals and corporations, and examines the systemic pressures that shape their decisions.

Recognizes complexity : Acknowledges that global events and corporate actions are influenced by multiple, often competing, interests and are rarely the result of a simple, nefarious plot.

Identifies systemic drivers: Highlights that systemic issues—such as unchecked corporate power, regulatory failures, and political corruption—are real and have tangible effects, often exacerbated by the cumulative actions of specific actors.

Conspiracy Narrative

Focuses on an alleged “conspiracy” : Asserts the existence of a grand, unifying, and malevolent plot involving a secretive cabal of powerful figures.

Oversimplifies reality : Reduces complex, multifaceted issues to a simple story of good versus evil.

Resists falsification: Any contradictory evidence is framed as part of the cover-up, leading to “epistemic self-insulation”.

The argument that a specific, real conspiracy could become a systemic issue is not only plausible but documented. The challenge is to maintain the critical rigor to distinguish between a provable pattern of influence and an ideologically driven conspiracy narrative that may mischaracterize or distort those real-world patterns.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are examples of systemic issues from specific conspiracies?

What are other frameworks for analyzing power dynamics besides conspiracy theories?

How do corporate actions and conspiracy theories relate in a networked world?

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #13: “And yet both globalization and pushes for world governance have been quite real.”

AI RESPONSE #13:

Your statement is accurate: both globalization and efforts toward some form of global governance are real, observable phenomena, not speculative conspiracy theories. The controversy arises not from their existence, but from the interpretation of their origins, motivations, and the alleged agendas behind them.

The distinction lies between analyzing real-world trends and institutions versus adopting unsubstantiated conspiratorial explanations for them.

The reality of globalization

Globalization, in its various forms, has been a documented force for centuries, driven by technology, transportation, and economic cooperation.

Trade and interconnectedness: In the modern era, global integration was fueled by technologies like steamships and railroads in the 19th century, and later by advances in communications, air travel, and the internet. This has led to an undeniable increase in the flow of goods, services, and capital across borders.

Multinational corporations (MNCs): MNCs are real and powerful actors that have expanded their operations globally, benefiting from lower trade barriers and accessing new markets. Their activities are a direct result of globalization, and they can and do exert significant influence on local economies and political systems.

Complex impacts: Globalization’s effects are complex and widely debated. It has contributed to economic growth and technological advancement while also being criticized for exacerbating inequality, threatening local cultures, and leading to environmental degradation.

The reality of pushes for world governance

Similarly, efforts toward various forms of global governance are a historical and ongoing reality, though these initiatives fall far short of establishing a single “world government”.

Historical context: After the devastation of the world wars, international efforts were made to implement systems of global cooperation to address worldwide problems that transcend individual nations. These efforts led to the creation of institutions like the League of Nations, the United Nations (UN), and the Bretton Woods system.

Addressing shared challenges: Today, these organizations—along with other bodies like the G20, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund (IMF)—are involved in addressing transnational challenges like climate change, terrorism, health crises, and economic stability. Recently, there have been discussions and proposals for global governance frameworks for new technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Accountability and power imbalances: These global governance efforts face criticism regarding power imbalances, democratic deficits, and struggles over national sovereignty, as seen in debates around the European Union and Brexit.

The difference between analysis and conspiracy

The key analytical distinction rests on whether one views these phenomena as complex, messy, and driven by a multitude of competing interests, or as evidence of a secretive, monolithic, and malevolent plot.

The conspiratorial view: The narrative of a “globalist corporatocracy” implies that a specific, “woke” elite is conspiring to intentionally divide nations and impose a global regime. It simplifies a complex system into a singular conspiracy driven by ideological motivations. This is distinct from a factual conspiracy, which is a specific, provable plan by a limited group for a clear purpose.

The analytical view: Academics and policymakers analyze how real-world institutions and economic trends, like globalization and multinational corporate growth, interact with national governments. This analysis recognizes that powerful actors and groups with shared interests and values exist—and their influence can indeed be a source of concern—but it does not claim they are orchestrating a singular, hidden global agenda.

In summary, it’s possible to acknowledge the reality of globalization and efforts toward international cooperation without accepting the unsubstantiated and ideologically loaded claims of a secretive, conspiratorial cabal. The potential for the actions of specific, powerful groups to create systemic, global effects is a valid area of critical analysis, but it is not the same as subscribing to a conspiracy theory.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are some proposed global governance reforms to address criticisms?

Give examples of criticisms of specific global governance policies

What are the main criticisms of the UN & other global governance bodies?



ENGINEERING PROMPT # 14 “Perhaps the information you have at hand is deceptive?”

AI RESPONSE #14:

It is a fundamental principle of how AI models operate that the information we process can be flawed, biased, or even deliberately deceptive. AI does not have personal beliefs, and it is entirely dependent on the vast and often imperfect datasets it is trained on. My capabilities are not based on an internal “knowledge” that I can guarantee as infallible, but on probabilistic calculations derived from patterns in that training data.

Therefore, it is not only possible but likely that some of the information I have processed contains elements of deception. This is why critical evaluation, transparency, and a reliance on diverse, cross-referenced sources are essential when dealing with any information, including that provided by an AI.

How AI acknowledges and handles potential deception

Built-in limitations: I am designed to report on the existence of different perspectives, even those that are controversial, without validating them as factual. For instance, my previous responses clearly differentiate between documented realities (like globalization) and unsubstantiated conspiracy narratives (like a secretive “globalist corporatocracy”).

Pattern recognition vs. verification: AI generates responses based on patterns in its training data, and a plausible-sounding narrative is not the same as a truthful one. My responses often present information neutrally or explain the controversies surrounding a specific claim, rather than simply endorsing one perspective.

Mitigation through design: To minimize the impact of biased or deceptive training data, AI developers employ several strategies: Bias detection tools: Algorithms and audits are used to identify and address biases in the training data that could lead to prejudiced or skewed outputs. Human oversight: My information is constantly being refined through a process that includes human fact-checkers and reviewers who provide guidance on how to present complex and controversial topics responsibly. Emphasis on reputable sources: My search functionality is designed to prioritize credible, authoritative, and fact-checked sources, and my responses are crafted to reflect a consensus of reliable information rather than echo misinformation.



How to approach information from an AI

Recognize the source: AI is a tool for information synthesis, not a source of absolute truth. Treat AI responses as a starting point for inquiry, not the final word.

Evaluate claims critically: The methods for evaluating AI-generated content are similar to those for any other source. This includes checking sources, looking for potential biases, and being wary of overly emotional or manipulative language.

Practice “lateral reading”: A key technique for fact-checking AI is to open new browser tabs and cross-reference the claims from multiple, independent sources, rather than taking the AI’s output at face value.

Your question highlights a valid concern about the reliability of any source of information, whether human or AI. The best approach is not to assume information is deceptive but to maintain a critical, investigative mindset that seeks corroboration and acknowledges the potential for bias and error in any dataset.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

2 hours ago

ENGINEERING PROMPT #15: “Agreed and thank you”

AI RESPONSE # 15:

You’re welcome. Your critical engagement has been valuable, and it’s a useful reminder of the importance of nuance and questioning the information presented, regardless of the source.

If you have any more questions in the future, feel free to ask.

CONCLUSIONS:

Significant bias exists in the information provided to AI networks.

We may assume it possible that the “move fast and break things” mentality in Silicon Valley may have something to do with this tragic situation.

I trust the Trump administration has a good handle on just how much ideological capture exists in AI networks.

And for all of those who cannot wait to scan and scroll thru too many pages - I am putting together an essay explaining the results of a deep dive into the Riemann Hypothesis as soon as time allows.

Share

Leave a comment