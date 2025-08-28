FORWARD

This very long logic string was triggered with AI simply to check my own imaginings in the essay I composed for this morning.

The flow of information was a revelation - and a welcome opportunity to understand the logic stream of artificial intelligence when encountering all too human imaginings.

It is long and readers will get tired of scrolling.

Suggest rapidly scrolling from each of my prompts or queries onto the next - and just skimming thru AI logic streams.

I have not checked the validity of the AI logic stream here - but just skimmed - and pulled queries from the wonderful stream of knowledge let loose.

Any of the provided information may be delved into as each person sees fit.

The Quadrillion Mile Overview is where the information makes most sense to this human.

Use it as it enhances one’s own life - let it live and breath - we are human - after all - evolving along with our tools.

This is only a very short segment of my queries into AI knowledge bases.

KW Norton Query: “quantum”

Quantum physics, or quantum mechanics, is the branch of physics that describes the behavior of matter and energy at the scale of atoms and subatomic particles

. It is fundamentally different from classical mechanics, which describes the macroscopic world, and introduces bizarre and counterintuitive concepts like superposition and entanglement.

Core concepts of quantum mechanics

Quantization : Physical properties, such as energy, can only take on discrete values, like rungs on a ladder, rather than a continuous range. The term "quantum" (plural: "quanta") refers to the smallest possible unit of a physical entity involved in an interaction.

Wave-particle duality : At the quantum level, particles like electrons and photons exhibit properties of both waves and particles. The double-slit experiment famously demonstrates this by showing that even single particles can create an interference pattern, as if they passed through both slits as a wave.

Superposition : A quantum system, such as an electron, can exist in multiple possible states at once. For example, a qubit in a quantum computer can be in a superposition of both 0 and 1 simultaneously, rather than being confined to just one of those states.

Uncertainty principle : Formulated by Werner Heisenberg, this principle states that it is impossible to simultaneously know the precise position and momentum of a particle. The more accurately one property is known, the less certain the other becomes.

Entanglement : This occurs when two or more particles become linked in such a way that they share the same fate, no matter how far apart they are. Measuring the state of one entangled particle instantly influences the state of the other. Albert Einstein famously called this "spooky action at a distance".

The observer effect and measurement: In the quantum world, the act of observing or measuring a particle affects its state. When a measurement is made, the particle's superposition "collapses" into a single, definite state. This is illustrated by the famous thought experiment involving Schrödinger's cat.

The Schrödinger equation

At the heart of quantum mechanics is the Schrödinger equation, which describes how the state of a quantum system changes over time. It is a mathematical wave equation whose solution, the "wavefunction," provides the probability of finding a particle in a particular state or location.

Applications of quantum mechanics

Quantum mechanics is not just a theoretical curiosity; it is the foundation of modern technology and science.

Lasers and LEDs : The quantized energy levels of electrons are fundamental to how lasers and LEDs produce light.

Semiconductors and transistors : The microchips in smartphones, computers, and other electronic devices rely on quantum mechanical principles.

MRI machines : Medical imaging technology like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) uses the quantum properties of atomic nuclei.

Quantum computing: This emerging field uses qubits in superposition and entanglement to perform calculations that are beyond the reach of classical computers.

Quantum vs. classical physics

Feature

Classical (Newtonian) PhysicsQuantum MechanicsScaleMacroscopic objects and everyday phenomenaAtomic and subatomic particlesPropertiesContinuous values (e.g., speed, position)Quantized, or discrete, valuesNature of realityDeterministic and predictableProbabilistic and uncertainObservationDoes not affect the object being measuredIntrinsically affects the state of the system

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

15 sites

15 sites

Quantum 101: What is Quantum Physics? - QED-C Quantum 101: What is Quantum Physics? * An Introduction for Everyone. Quantum physics is a fascinating branch of science that explores the behavior of matter an...

Quantum Economic Development Consortium

What Is Quantum Physics? - Caltech Science Exchange Quantum physics is the study of matter and energy at the most fundamental level. It aims to uncover the properties and behaviors of the very building blocks of ...

Caltech Science Exchange

Quantum Physics | Definition, Explanation & Examples - Lesson * What is quantum theory in simple terms? Quantum theory is the branch of physics theory that seeks to explain phenomena occurring at an atomic, and even smalle...

Study.com

Quantum mechanics | Institute for Quantum Computing The Basics of Quantum Mechanics * The Two Golden Rules of Quantum Mechanics. * Wave-Particle Duality. * Quantum Superposition. * Interference. * Quantum Measure...

University of Waterloo

What Is Quantum Computing? | IBM What is quantum computing? Quantum computing is an emergent field of computer science and engineering that harnesses the unique qualities of quantum mechanics t...

IBM

Quantum - Wikipedia In physics, a quantum ( pl. : quanta) is the minimum amount of any physical entity (physical property) involved in an interaction. The fundamental notion that a...

Wikipedia

Introduction to quantum mechanics - Wikipedia The same behavior can be demonstrated in water waves: the double-slit experiment was seen as a demonstration of the wave nature of light. Variations of the doub...

Wikipedia

Science 101: Quantum Mechanics | Argonne National Laboratory What Is Quantum? * So, what is quantum? In a more general sense, the word ​“quantum” can refer to the smallest possible amount of something. The field of quantu...

Argonne National Laboratory (.gov)

DOE Explains...Quantum Mechanics - Department of Energy Quantum mechanics grew out of the tremendous progress that physicists made in the early 20th century toward understanding the microscopic world around us and ho...

Department of Energy (.gov)

What is quantum physics? Quantum physics involves understanding how the basic particles that make up the universe work at a fundamental level. It is a branch of science that describes t...

YouTube

DOE Explains...Quantum Mechanics The world of quantum mechanics is very different from how we usually see our macroscopic world, which is controlled by what physicists call classical mechanics.

Department of Energy (.gov)

The Quantum Handbook: What Is Quantum Computing? And What Does It Mean For You? Quantum Mechanics Foundations Explained Quantum mechanics, at its core, significantly diverges from classical physics. It posits that energy, like matter, is quantised. This means it exists in discrete, specific values rather than a continuous range.

Quantum Zeitgeist

quEDU - Science Education Kit Classical physics, which successfully describes the macroscopic world, cannot explain the behavior of particles at the quantum level. Quantum physics introduces...

qutools

Quantum mechanics | Definition, Development, & Equations quantum mechanics, science dealing with the behaviour of matter and light on the atomic and subatomic scale. It attempts to describe and account for the propert...

Britannica

What Are The Principles Of Quantum Mechanics And Its Applications? Fundamental Principles of Quantum Mechanics * Wave Function and Schrödinger Equation. The wave function is a central concept in quantum mechanics, representing ...

Consensus

Discrete energy levels - (Principles of Physics III) - Vocab, Definition, Explanations | Fiveable Discrete energy levels play a crucial role in technologies such as lasers and LEDs by determining how photons are emitted. In lasers, when electrons transition ...

Fiveable

Introduction to quantum mechanics - Wikipedia A special class of quantum mechanical applications is related to macroscopic quantum phenomena such as superfluid helium and superconductors. The study of semic...

Wikipedia

15 sites

Quantum 101: What is Quantum Physics? - QED-C Quantum 101: What is Quantum Physics? * An Introduction for Everyone. Quantum physics is a fascinating branch of science that explores the behavior of matter an...

Quantum Economic Development Consortium

What Is Quantum Physics? - Caltech Science Exchange Quantum physics is the study of matter and energy at the most fundamental level. It aims to uncover the properties and behaviors of the very building blocks of ...

Caltech Science Exchange

Quantum Physics | Definition, Explanation & Examples - Lesson * What is quantum theory in simple terms? Quantum theory is the branch of physics theory that seeks to explain phenomena occurring at an atomic, and even smalle...

Study.com

Show all

KW Norton Query: “Maybe the measurement problem - is the problem”

"The measurement problem is the problem" is

a concise and accurate way of stating the central interpretational crisis in quantum mechanics. While the mathematical formalism of quantum theory is incredibly successful at predicting experimental outcomes, it provides a bizarre and inconsistent picture of what happens during a measurement.

Here is a breakdown of why many consider the measurement problem to be the core issue of quantum theory:

The conflict between theory and observation

The Schrödinger equation vs. reality: The mathematical heart of quantum mechanics, the Schrödinger equation, describes a wavefunction that evolves smoothly and deterministically. The wavefunction can represent a system in a superposition of multiple possible states simultaneously (like Schrödinger's cat being both alive and dead). However, whenever a measurement is performed, we observe only one definite outcome. The instantaneous, probabilistic "collapse" of the wavefunction into a single state upon measurement is an ad hoc rule added to the theory, not a consequence of the Schrödinger equation itself.

The arbitrary "cut": The standard (Copenhagen) interpretation of quantum mechanics requires a division, or "cut," between the quantum system being measured and the classical measurement apparatus. The behavior of the system is described by the Schrödinger equation, but the apparatus is described by classical physics. The theory does not specify precisely where this cut should be placed, which creates a philosophical paradox since macroscopic instruments are ultimately made of quantum particles.

Proposed solutions to the measurement problem

The measurement problem has led to numerous alternative interpretations of quantum mechanics, none of which has gained universal acceptance. Each attempts to resolve the conflict between superposition and definite outcomes in a different way.

1. Many-Worlds Interpretation (MWI)

How it works: Proposed by Hugh Everett III in 1957, MWI removes the collapse postulate entirely. Instead, it asserts that every possible quantum outcome occurs, each in a different parallel universe or "branch." The wavefunction of the universe is objectively real and never collapses.

How it handles measurement: When a measurement is made, the universe simply splits into multiple, non-communicating branches. Our subjective experience is that we only inhabit one of these branches and therefore perceive only one outcome.

Critique: The existence of a vast, unobservable multiverse is seen by some as an extravagant metaphysical assumption.

2. Hidden Variable Theories (e.g., Bohmian Mechanics)

How it works: These theories propose that quantum mechanics is incomplete and that particles have definite positions and momenta at all times, guided by a non-local "pilot wave".

How it handles measurement: Because particles have definite properties, there is no collapse. The measurement simply reveals the pre-existing state of the particle.

Critique: Bohmian mechanics violates the principle of locality, as the pilot wave can instantaneously affect particles across great distances.

3. Quantum Decoherence

How it works: This is a physical process, not an interpretation, that describes how a quantum system loses its superposition by interacting with its environment. The superposition is not truly destroyed but is instead spread out into the enormous number of degrees of freedom of the environment.

How it handles measurement: Decoherence provides a powerful explanation for how the appearance of a single, definite outcome arises, but it does not fully solve the measurement problem. The universal wavefunction is still in a superposition, but the interference terms between the different possibilities are suppressed for all practical purposes.

Critique: Decoherence explains why a system appears classical, but it does not explain why we only observe one outcome instead of a superposition of all possible outcomes.

The consequences of the measurement problem

The measurement problem forces physicists to confront fundamental questions about the nature of reality itself.

Observer dependency: It raises unsettling questions about the role of the observer. Does a conscious mind play a special role in determining reality, or is a measurement simply any interaction between systems?

The nature of reality: Is the universe fundamentally deterministic or probabilistic? Is the wavefunction a representation of reality (ontic) or simply our knowledge of it (epistemic)?

Cosmology issues: Applying quantum mechanics to the universe as a whole, as in quantum cosmology, becomes problematic. If a measurement requires an external observer, who measured the first state of the universe?

Ultimately, the statement "the measurement problem is the problem" reflects the deep conceptual discomfort with how standard quantum mechanics describes the transition from the probabilistic, superposed quantum world to the single, definite reality we experience. It has proven to be the most fertile ground for debate and alternative interpretations for nearly a century.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

What other quantum mechanics problems are there besides the measurement problem?

Let's explore hidden variable theories a bit more

How does decoherence explain the appearance of a definite measurement outcome?

25 sites

25 sites

Addressing the quantum measurement problem | Physics Today Jul 1, 2022 — What precisely happens when a quantum measurement is performed? That's the quantum measurement problem, in broad strokes. There are optimistic folks, like David...

AIP.ORG

Measurement problem - Wikipedia In quantum mechanics, the measurement problem is the problem of definite outcomes: quantum systems have superpositions but quantum measurements only give one de...

Wikipedia

The Quantum Measurement Problem: A Review of Recent ... Feb 26, 2025 — Quantum mechanics, as we learn in college, poses that an isolated system evolves unitarily and deterministically following the Schrödinger Equation. When we mea...

arXiv

The Measurement Problem In Quantum Mechanics Explained! Aug 30, 2024 — hey there curious minds have you ever wondered why quantum measurements always give definite results even though quantum systems are in superp po...

YouTube·AH DOCUMENTARY

6:02

Interpretations of Quantum Mechanics * 1. The Development of Quantum Mechanics. Quantum mechanics was developed in the early twentieth century in response to several puzzles concerning the predicti...

Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Copenhagen interpretation - Wikipedia Features common across versions of the Copenhagen interpretation include the idea that quantum mechanics is intrinsically indeterministic, with probabilities ca...

Wikipedia

Many-worlds interpretation - Wikipedia Many-worlds interpretation * The many-worlds interpretation (MWI) is an interpretation of quantum mechanics that asserts that the universal wavefunction is obje...

Wikipedia

What is the Copenhagen Interpretation? : r/askscience - Reddit Dec 10, 2015 — I assume this is asked fairly frequently, so I did a search. After reading 4 or so posts, I felt I needed to make my own. So this is how I understand the situat...

Reddit

Many-Worlds Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics Mar 24, 2002 — Many-Worlds Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics. ... The Many-Worlds Interpretation (MWI) of quantum mechanics holds that there are many worlds which exist in p...

Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Why the Many-Worlds Interpretation Has Many Problems Oct 18, 2018 — Why the Many-Worlds Interpretation Has Many Problems. ... The idea that the universe splits into multiple realities with every measurement has become an increas...

Quanta Magazine

Interpretations of quantum mechanics - Wikipedia Copenhagen interpretation * The Copenhagen interpretation is a collection of views about the meaning of quantum mechanics principally attributed to Niels Bohr a...

Wikipedia

Quantum decoherence - Wikipedia In the absence of outside forces or interactions, a quantum state evolves unitarily over time. Consequently, a pure quantum state remains pure. However, if the ...

Wikipedia

Understanding Quantum Mechanics #5: Decoherence Aug 15, 2020 — The state after measurement is not in a fifty-fifty probability-state, that just isn't a thing. So, decoherence does not actually tell you what happens with the...

Sabine Hossenfelder: Backreaction

Does decoherence solve the measurement problem ... - Quora Feb 14, 2014 — * Paul Mainwood. Degrees in Physics and Philosophy, Doctorate in Philosophy of Physics. Peter J Beierle. , PhD Quantum Mechanics & Surface Physics, University o...

Quora

The Measurement Problem - University of Pittsburgh Measurement arises when a matter wave interacts with a macroscopic measuring device. That means that a matter wave interacting with a photographic plate collaps...

University of Pittsburgh

In which sense does decoherence theory 'solve' the ... Apr 18, 2021 — In which sense does decoherence theory 'solve' the measurement problem ? The main result of decoherence theory is that the non-diagonal elements of a quantum ob...

ResearchGate

Ney The Argument from Locality for Many Worlds Quantum Mechanics Penultimate Journal of Philosophy But I do intend to show in what follows that one doesn't need to move to the Heisenberg representation to see the locality in the many worlds interpretation. Th...

PhilArchive

MWI: Many Worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics ... May 9, 2020 — however put forth by graduate student Hugh Everett that was considered preposterous in 1957. when he first proposed. it but it has now become main...

YouTube·Arvin Ash

13m

Many-worlds interpretation - Wikipedia The many-worlds interpretation ( MWI) is an interpretation of quantum mechanics that asserts that the universal wavefunction is objectively real, and that there...

Wikipedia

WHAT MEASUREMENT PROBLEM? - IN BOHM'S VERSION OF QUANTUM MECHANICS, there simply is There is no collapse of the wave function and, hence, no mea- surement problem. The basic idea is that a particle always has a defi- nite position between measu...

Springer

Quantum Mechanics Theories Aug 25, 2024 — In classical physics, particles are thought to have well-defined properties that can be measured precisely. In quantum mechanics, however, the uncertainty princ...

Open MedScience

The Reversibility Kernel: A New Ontology for Quantum Coherence and Collapse Jun 4, 2025 — Summary: Particles have definite positions guided by a real pilot wave; no collapse, just deterministic trajectories.

Medium

Something Deeply Hidden | Not Even Wrong Aug 20, 2019 — In particular, he ( Maximilan Schlosshauer ) writes: ”Since decoherence follows directly from an application of the quantum formalism to interacting quantum sys...

Columbia Math Department

2304.01677v1 [quant-ph] 4 Apr 2023 Apr 4, 2023 — In quantum mechanics, the act of observation is seen as affecting the wave function of a quantum system, col- lapsing it from a superposition of states into a d...

arXiv

The Quantum Enigma: Are We Finally Close To Understanding The True Nature Of Reality? Aug 18, 2024 — This observer effect has led to endless debates about whether consciousness plays a fundamental role in shaping reality. Is the universe inherently probabilisti...

The Journal of Young Physicists

Entropy-Induced Wavefunction Collapse: A Thermodynamic Resolution of the Quantum Measurement Problem May 20, 2025 — Wavefunction ontology: We regard the wavefunction, more precisely, the universal quantum state, which may be a state vector or density operator on a Hilbert spa...

Preprints.org

25 sites

The Quantum Measurement Problem: A Review of Recent ... Feb 26, 2025 — Quantum mechanics, as we learn in college, poses that an isolated system evolves unitarily and deterministically following the Schrödinger Equation. When we mea...

arXiv

The Measurement Problem In Quantum Mechanics Explained! Aug 30, 2024 — hey there curious minds have you ever wondered why quantum measurements always give definite results even though quantum systems are in superp po...

YouTube·AH DOCUMENTARY

6:02

Interpretations of Quantum Mechanics * 1. The Development of Quantum Mechanics. Quantum mechanics was developed in the early twentieth century in response to several puzzles concerning the predicti...

Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Show all

KW Norton Query: “Maybe decoherence triggers coherence”.

That's an insightful and subtle point. While in the conventional sense, decoherence is defined as the

loss of coherence, recent research has explored how interaction with a noisy environment can, under the right circumstances, actually induce or maintain coherence in a quantum system. This concept is particularly relevant in the field of quantum biology.

The statement "decoherence triggers coherence" isn't a replacement for the standard definition of decoherence, but rather a description of a more complex, nuanced relationship that can exist between a quantum system and its environment.

How decoherence can trigger coherence

The traditional view of decoherence, for example in a quantum computer, is that it is a destructive force that must be minimized through extreme isolation and low temperatures. However, in some systems, especially biological ones, the environment is not a simple, uniform "heat bath" of random noise. Instead, it can have complex internal dynamics.

Here are the key ways this counterintuitive effect can occur:

Non-Markovian dynamics : The standard model of decoherence assumes a Markovian environment, meaning the environment's influence on the system has no memory. However, in a non-Markovian environment, information can flow back from the environment to the system, causing the system's coherence to be temporarily revived. This can happen if the environment has a finite number of degrees of freedom or if its interactions have a specific structure.

Environmental fluctuations : In certain scenarios, random environmental fluctuations can constructively interfere with the system's quantum state, reinforcing its coherence instead of destroying it. This is particularly likely if the fluctuations happen at the right frequency, or if the system's dynamics are tuned to exploit the environmental noise.

Quantum Darwinism : As part of this theory, the environment effectively "measures" a system, and the quantum states that are most resilient to environmental noise are the most likely to persist. In this way, the decohering influence of the environment selects for a "coherent" subset of states, strengthening their appearance.

Engineered environments: In laboratory settings, researchers can deliberately engineer an environment to produce a desired effect on a quantum system. It's a form of quantum control where, instead of isolating the system, you use the environment to your advantage. This has been explored for generating entanglement and other quantum resources.

A proposed example: Photosynthesis

One of the most cited examples where this effect may play a role is in photosynthesis.

The process : A photon of light strikes a light-harvesting complex, creating an "exciton," a quantum of energy. The exciton must travel through a complex protein structure to a reaction center to be converted into chemical energy.

The puzzle : This transport is remarkably efficient, but classical physics cannot fully explain it. The path is complex and filled with noise from surrounding molecules, which should cause the exciton's quantum coherence to break down.

The explanation: Some physicists propose that instead of destroying the exciton's coherence, the environmental noise helps the system navigate the complex protein structure efficiently. The right kind of environmental noise may allow the exciton to effectively "explore" all possible paths simultaneously, ensuring it finds the most efficient one to the reaction center. In this case, the environment's fluctuating interaction is not a destructive force but a necessary component for the sustained quantum coherence required for efficient transport.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

What other roles might environment-induced coherence play in quantum tech?

Are there experiments showing environment-enhanced coherence?

Tell me more about non-Markovian dynamics

17 sites

17 sites

Quantum Decoherence in Dense Media: A Few Examples - lidsen Apr 13, 2020 — Therefore, when the environmental fluctuations happen to be of the same order of magnitude as the energy inhomogeneities, random motion becomes a source of acci...

lidsen

System-environment quantum information flow | Phys. Rev. A Oct 10, 2024 — Abstract. The return of the information from the environment to the system is a phenomenon that can be related to the existence of non-Markovian mechanisms in t...

American Physical Society

Quantum Decoherence - an overview | ScienceDirect Topics Quantum Decoherence. ... Quantum decoherence is defined as the process that occurs when the couplings of qubits to their internal and external environments lead...

ScienceDirect.com

Environment-Mediated Control of a Quantum System | Phys. Rev. Lett. Aug 23, 2006 — Introduction. — In the past decades, a large interest has grown around the quantum theory of information and computation [1] . Because of the peculiar features ...

American Physical Society

What is Quantum Decoherence - QuEra Computing Quantum Decoherence * What is Quantum Decoherence. It's the process by which a quantum system loses its coherence due to unintentional entanglement with its env...

QuEra Computing

[2402.15483] System-environment quantum information flow - arXiv Feb 23, 2024 — System-environment quantum information flow. ... The return of the information from the environment to the system is a phenomenon can be related to existence of...

arXiv

Quantum Decoherence: Everything You Need to Know [2025] Apr 23, 2025 — Quantum computers rely on superposition and entanglement to perform calculations beyond the reach of classical machines. But decoherence acts as a timer—once co...

SpinQ

What is Quantum Decoherence - QuEra Computing Quantum Decoherence * What is Quantum Decoherence. It's the process by which a quantum system loses its coherence due to unintentional entanglement with its env...

QuEra Computing

Revolutionizing Quantum Mechanics: The Birth and Evolution of the Many-Worlds Interpretation May 11, 2024 — Additionally, advancements in quantum sensing and metrology have enabled researchers to study the effects of gravitational and environmental noise on quantum sy...

arXiv

Remote state preparation through hyperentangled atomic states - IOPscience Mar 13, 2018 — Decoherence signifies the uncontrollable interactions of the quantum system with its environment leading to the effective loss of the coherence and, is a high c...

IOPscience

Using Machine Learning to Understand the Causes of Quantum Decoherence in Solution-Phase Bond-Breaking Reactions The usual approach to decreasing the rate of quantum decoherence is simply to lower the temperature, thus reducing the frequency and amplitude of bath fluctuati...

National Institutes of Health (NIH) | (.gov)

Opinion A quantum approach to visual consciousness Nov 1, 2001 — First, technological quantum computation requires isolation and extreme cold to prevent thermal interactions (i.e. decoherence) that are known to destroy delica...

ScienceDirect.com

Quantum Physics - Quantum Physics - Collège de France Why do these interferences disappear at macroscopic level? The answer to this question draws on the fundamental notion of decoherence. The situation we schemati...

OpenEdition Books

Polarization-entanglement dynamics in optical fibers: Mitigating decay in the non-Markovian regime with dynamical decoupling Feb 3, 2025 — In non-Markovian systems, the environment retains correlations over time, enabling a backflow of information from the environment to the system. This violates t...

American Physical Society

Where Does Our Consciousness Live? It’s Complicated Oct 18, 2023 — Know Your Terms: Quantum biology Photosynthesis, for example, allows a plant to store the energy from a photon, or a quantum particle of light. The light hittin...

Popular Mechanics

Nature template - PC Word 97 Additionally, in contrast to their ( Confined spins in self-assembled semiconductor QDs ) electrically defined counterpart, the self-assembled QD excitations (e...

arXiv

Entangled Biphoton Enhanced Double Quantum Coherence Signal as a Probe for Cavity Polariton Correlations in Presence of Phonon Induced Dephasing Nov 23, 2022 — 1 Introduction The quantum aggregates consisting of multiple centers of electronic excitations, e.g., the naturally occurring light-harvesting photosynthetic co...

Frontiers

Nanoscale Strategies for Light Harvesting | Chemical Reviews Aug 5, 2016 — (1-6) During photosynthesis, protein–pigment complexes initially absorb photons, which induce an excited electronic state (exciton) of the complexes. Then, mult...

ACS Publications

17 sites

Quantum Decoherence in Dense Media: A Few Examples - lidsen Apr 13, 2020 — Therefore, when the environmental fluctuations happen to be of the same order of magnitude as the energy inhomogeneities, random motion becomes a source of acci...

lidsen

System-environment quantum information flow | Phys. Rev. A Oct 10, 2024 — Abstract. The return of the information from the environment to the system is a phenomenon that can be related to the existence of non-Markovian mechanisms in t...

American Physical Society

Quantum Decoherence - an overview | ScienceDirect Topics Quantum Decoherence. ... Quantum decoherence is defined as the process that occurs when the couplings of qubits to their internal and external environments lead...

ScienceDirect.com

Show all

KW Norton Query: “Beautiful vibrating "strings" part of the whole but discreet - wave & particle”.

The description "beautiful vibrating 'strings' part of the whole but discreet - wave particle" captures the core aesthetic and conceptual ideas behind

string theory and its relationship to the foundational principles of quantum mechanics. This poetic phrasing highlights how string theory attempts to unify the universe at its most fundamental level.

A universe of strings

In string theory, all the particles we observe—electrons, quarks, photons, and others—are not point-like dots but rather tiny, one-dimensional strings of energy.

Vibrations and particles : Just as different vibrational patterns on a guitar string produce different musical notes, different modes of vibration of a fundamental string correspond to different elementary particles. For example, one resonant frequency might produce an electron, while another might produce a quark.

The whole vs. the discrete: The theory proposes a single type of fundamental string, which represents the "whole" of the universe's ingredients. Yet, its distinct vibrational patterns give rise to the immense diversity of discrete particles we observe.

Connecting to wave-particle duality

String theory offers a potential explanation for wave-particle duality, a concept that describes how subatomic particles exhibit properties of both waves and particles.

Particle aspect: When a string is observed on a scale much larger than its minuscule size (

10-3310 to the negative 33 power 10−33 cm), it appears as a particle with a specific mass and charge. This is analogous to how a long, coiled rope, viewed from a distance, looks like a point.

Wave aspect: The string itself, however, is a vibrating, wave-like object. Its internal oscillations are the source of a particle's wave-like properties, such as its quantum mechanical wavefunction.

The promise of a unified theory

String theory is more than just an elegant explanation for wave-particle duality. Its primary goal is to reconcile two pillars of modern physics:

General Relativity : Einstein's theory of gravity, which works on a large, cosmic scale.

Quantum Mechanics: The theory that describes the microscopic, subatomic world.

The mathematical framework of string theory naturally produces gravity from one of its vibrational modes, potentially unifying all four fundamental forces of nature—gravity, electromagnetism, and the strong and weak nuclear forces—into a single, consistent framework. This makes it a leading candidate for a "theory of everything."

The challenge of the theory

Despite its conceptual beauty, string theory remains a speculative and unproven idea.

Experimental evidence : The strings are predicted to be so small that our current technology cannot directly detect them. There is no definitive experimental evidence to prove or disprove the theory.

Extra dimensions: For the theory's mathematics to work, it requires the existence of extra spatial dimensions beyond the three we experience. These extra dimensions would be curled up ("compactified") to a size so small we cannot perceive them.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

What are some experimental approaches to test string theory?

What are the main challenges in formulating M-theory?

What are the different vibrational modes of strings?

23 sites

23 sites

Superstrings and Quantum Gravity - The Physics of the Universe But the real beauty of string theory is that it looks on everything in the universe, all matter and all forces as well, as being made up of one single ingredien...

The Physics of the Universe

Wave–particle duality - Wikipedia Wave–particle duality. ... Wave–particle duality is the concept in quantum mechanics that fundamental entities of the universe, like photons and electrons, exhi...

Wikipedia

Unifying Quantum Mechanics and General Relativity - IJNRD Mar 3, 2024 — * Anil Tiwari. Professor. Department of Physics, Swami Vivekanand University, Sagar, M. P. – 470228. Abstract. String theory is a theoretical framework that see...

International Journal of Novel Research and Development (IJNRD)

Stringing it all together: the unification theory of Quantum Gravity Jan 21, 2025 — String theory attempts to unify all forces and particles by reframing matter in a completely different configuration and set of dimensions. All particles are vi...

The Oxford Scientist

Teachers | Elegant Universe, The | The Science of Superstrings Superstring theory, also called string theory, is the current formulation of this ongoing quest. String theory attempts to unify all four forces, and in so doin...

PBS

String Theory Forces Tied Down | Science | AAAS String theory supposes that elementary particles are vibrations in minuscule one-dimensional loops or squiggles. For consistency, the theory requires at least s...

Science | AAAS

Quantum Field Theory, String Theory and Predictions (Part 8) Jan 23, 2014 — In its simplest context, a theory of strings is equivalent to a theory of a huge number of fields and their particles. Roughly, even though there's only one typ...

Of Particular Significance

String theory - Wikipedia String theory describes how these strings propagate through space and interact with each other. On distance scales larger than the string scale, a string acts l...

Wikipedia

Is string theory correct? When physicists assume all the ... Sep 14, 2020 — Is string theory correct? When physicists assume all the elementary particles are actually one-dimensional loops, or "strings," each of which vibrates at a diff...

Facebook

String Theory Explained – What is The True Nature of Reality? Mar 1, 2018 — what is the true nature of the universe. to answer this question humans come up with stories to describe the world. we test our stories and learn ...

YouTube·Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

7m

Are point particles vibrating fields OR strings? - Quora Feb 9, 2020 — * Some versions of modern day string theory postulate the same. This, in fact, is one of the virtues of this theory. By considering the different sub atomic par...

Quora

Pacific Institute of Theoretical Physics String theory is the ultimate unification of particles and forces -- the only fundamental object is a string -- different particles are strings with different m...

Pacific Institute of Theoretical Physics

String theory | Explanation & Definition According to the theory, the strings are so small that they appear to be points—as particles had long been thought to be—but in reality they have length (about ...

Britannica

ON FINITE DIFFERENCES ON A STRING PROBLEM Therefore, a guitar string is any such material when used in a guitar. A vibrating string is just a model of many objects that vibrates in nature. Most vibratio...

Science Publications

Is all matter made up of both particles and waves? - Live Science Dec 27, 2022 — Wave-particle duality is a cornerstone of quantum mechanics, which is our modern theory of how subatomic particles behave. The duality states that all particles...

Live Science

From Vibrating Strings to a Unified Theory of All Interactions Perhaps one of the most impressive features of string theory is the appearance of gravity as one of the fluctuation modes of a closed string. Although it was no...

MIT Physics

Why string theory has been unfairly maligned - and how to test it Feb 12, 2024 — String theory: A primer String theory is a leading candidate for a “theory of everything”, because it promises to unite quantum mechanics and general relativity...

New Scientist

Brian Greene: A Physicist Explains 'The Hidden Reality' Of Parallel Universes Jan 24, 2011 — Prof. GREENE: Well, there are two. I mean, one is, I wouldn't quite call it a theory per se, but it's the notion that space may go on for infinity. And that fit...

NPR

Quantum mechanics: Definitions, axioms, and key concepts of ... Apr 29, 2024 — At the smallest scales, the universe behaves very differently than the everyday world we observe around us. Quantum mechanics is the subfield of physics that de...

Live Science

Geometry Topology and Physics At the present time these geometrical ideas have been extended to incorporate the other fundamental forces of nature, the `weak' and `strong' forces that are en...

Harvard University

What is string theory? String theory is perhaps the most high-profile candidate for what physicists call a theory of everything – a single mathematical framework capable of describing...

New Scientist

NOVA | The Elegant Universe | A Conversation with Brian Greene Greene: Sure. One of the strangest features of string theory is that it requires more than the three spatial dimensions that we see directly in the world around...

PBS

Galaxies and the Universe - A Question and Answer Guide to Astronomy Mar 25, 2017 — It ( string theory ) is unverifiable, and the new phenomena that it ( string theory ) predicts are not observable. To work best, string theory requires the addi...

Cambridge University Press & Assessment

23 sites

Superstrings and Quantum Gravity - The Physics of the Universe But the real beauty of string theory is that it looks on everything in the universe, all matter and all forces as well, as being made up of one single ingredien...

The Physics of the Universe

Wave–particle duality - Wikipedia Wave–particle duality. ... Wave–particle duality is the concept in quantum mechanics that fundamental entities of the universe, like photons and electrons, exhi...

Wikipedia

Unifying Quantum Mechanics and General Relativity - IJNRD Mar 3, 2024 — * Anil Tiwari. Professor. Department of Physics, Swami Vivekanand University, Sagar, M. P. – 470228. Abstract. String theory is a theoretical framework that see...

International Journal of Novel Research and Development (IJNRD)

Show all

KW Norton Query: “We have a human need to impose coherence on decoherence - structure upon chaos - perhaps our comprehension of a paradox is faulty?”

Your reflection, "We have a human need to impose coherence on decoherence - structure upon chaos - perhaps our comprehension of a paradox is faulty?",

strikes at the heart of the deepest philosophical debates surrounding quantum mechanics. It suggests that the measurement problem might not be a failure of physics, but rather a limitation of the human mind.

This idea is supported by a few key lines of reasoning from physics, cognitive science, and philosophy.

A cognitive drive for order

From a cognitive science perspective, our brains are fundamentally wired to seek out and create patterns, even when presented with random information. This is an essential survival tool for making sense of a complex world.

Patternicity: This is the name for the human tendency to find meaningful patterns in meaningless noise. In quantum mechanics, our brain's discomfort with the inherent randomness and fuzziness of the wave function could be a form of this. We seek a coherent narrative (a particle moving from A to B) even when the underlying reality is probabilistic and indeterminate.

Narrative fallacy: The drive to construct a story out of a sequence of events helps us remember and make sense of things. However, when applied to quantum events, this leads to the "spooky action at a distance" paradox of entanglement. Our narrative-seeking mind demands a causal, localized explanation, so it struggles with the idea that two widely separated particles can influence each other instantaneously.

The illusion of an objective reality: Cognitive science also reveals that our perception of a stable, objective reality is a brain-based construction. When faced with ambiguous stimuli, the brain forces an interpretation, flipping between possibilities to maintain a sense of stability. In the case of quantum measurement, the brain's preference for a single, coherent outcome could be the origin of the "collapse," not a fundamental physical process.

The observer paradox

Your statement touches on the distinction between the "observer" in quantum mechanics and a conscious human. While some early interpretations suggested a special role for consciousness, most physicists now attribute the effect to the physical interaction of measurement, a process known as decoherence. However, the philosophical implications remain.

Where is the "cut"? The standard Copenhagen interpretation requires a separation between the quantum system and the classical measuring apparatus, but it doesn't specify where that "cut" should be. Your comment suggests that the cut might be a human psychological construct, not a physical one.

Decoherence and the loss of coherence: Decoherence theory shows how a quantum system's coherence is lost through interaction with its environment, leading to the emergence of classical-looking probabilities. However, it doesn't explain why we only see one of those possibilities. This remaining mystery suggests that our subjective experience of a single outcome is something our minds construct, effectively imposing coherence on the universe's inherent decoherence.

A faulty comprehension of the paradox?

The paradoxes of quantum mechanics—the measurement problem, superposition, entanglement—are so deeply unsettling precisely because they defy our intuitive, classically-biased mental models.

The map is not the territory: A paradox arises from a conflict between two seemingly logical statements or ideas. In this case, the paradox is not with quantum mechanics itself, but with our classical intuition, which functions as a "map" that is not equipped to describe the quantum "territory."

A historical parallel: The shift from a geocentric (Earth-centered) to a heliocentric (Sun-centered) model of the solar system provides a relevant parallel. Before the paradigm shift, the apparent "retrograde motion" of planets was a paradox within the geocentric model. The "faulty comprehension" was the assumption of a geocentric universe, not the motion of the planets themselves. Similarly, the paradoxes of quantum mechanics might point to a faulty classical intuition, not a flaw in the quantum math.

Embracing the paradox: Your reflection proposes that rather than striving to resolve the quantum paradoxes in a way that satisfies our classical intuition, we might need to recognize that the paradox itself is a product of our evolved cognitive framework. The universe, at its fundamental level, may simply not operate according to the rules of our human-centric need for imposed coherence.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

What other paradoxes show limitations in human comprehension of the universe?

Elaborate on how cognitive biases influence interpretations of quantum mechanics?

Give examples of cognitive biases that contribute to our classical world perception

21 sites

21 sites

Quantum Mechanics Paradoxes - Consensus Quantum mechanics paradoxes * Quantum mechanics is famous for its paradoxes, which challenge our understanding of reality, measurement, and logic. Some of the m...

Consensus

Visual Perception: how does our brain shape our ... - Medium Feb 26, 2024 — I. Definition and contributions * In cognitive psychology, perception is defined as the cognitive activity through which humans become aware of their environmen...

Medium

The Neuroscience of Reality | Scientific American Sep 1, 2019 — The deeper truth is that perception is never a direct window onto an objective reality. All our perceptions are active constructions, brain-based best guesses a...

Scientific American

Why the Human Brain Is So Good at Detecting Patterns May 19, 2021 — Key points * Humans can't help but look for patterns and find structure in the information coming their way. * The neocortex, the outermost layer of the brain, ...

Psychology Today

The Observer Effect — How Observing Changes Reality - Medium Nov 9, 2024 — What is the Quantum Observer Effect? In quantum mechanics, the observer effect refers to the fact that the act of measuring or observing a quantum system inevit...

Medium

Seeing Patterns: What It Means and More - Psych Central Sep 14, 2022 — Patternicity: What It Means When You See Patterns. ... Seeing patterns in the world can be natural. But a fixation on patterns or assigning meaning where there ...

Psych Central

How can the paradoxes in quantum mechanics be resolved? - Quora Jul 1, 2024 — How can the paradoxes in quantum mechanics be resolved? ... A paradox is a line of argument that leads to a conclusion which either is contradicted by another l...

Quora

Are You Seeing Patterns That Don't Exist? - Psychology Today Apr 11, 2023 — Key points * Humans have a natural tendency to perceive patterns even when none exist, which is known as patternicity. * Patternicity affects decision-making, a...

Psychology Today

The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Decoherence - PhilArchive May 30, 2021 — This paper aims to clarify some conceptual aspects of decoherence that seem largely overlooked in the recent literature. In particular, I want to stress that de...

PhilArchive

Decoherence, Chaos, Quantum-Classical Correspondence, and the ... On the timescale t the initial minimum uncertainty wavepackets corresponding to celestial bodies would be smeared over distances of the order of radii of their ...

Harvard University

Why Physics Can’t Find the Mind — and What Can Jul 26, 2025 — To truly bridge the gap between physics and the mind, we must go beyond traditional categories. The failure of physics to find the mind isn't a limitation of ph...

Medium

Do we know for sure that consciousness is an emergent property of the brain? And what does the answer to this question say about mind upload? : r/consciousness Dec 9, 2023 — - That it remains implausible. If mind is limited to the brain, we currently are incapable of reading all attributes of the brain simultaneously. And we are als...

Reddit

The many-answers to the quantum measurement problem | Mario Barbatti Jun 21, 2024 — It ( The measurement problem in quantum mechanics ) has been a focal point of debate in the philosophy of physics, engaging minds from Richard Feynman to Sir Ro...

IAI TV

Patternicity: Finding Meaningful Patterns in Meaningless Noise ... Dec 1, 2008 — There is. I call it “patternicity,” or the tendency to find meaningful patterns in meaningless noise. Traditionally, scientists have treated patternicity as an ...

Scientific American

The Quantum Measurement Problem: Foundations, Interpretations, and Recent Developments Apr 15, 2025 — Broadly speaking, one can identify several schools of thought: The Copenhagen interpretation (and variants of “standard” quantum theory) which retains the speci...

Preprints.org

Full article: Testing quantum theory with thought experiments Mar 10, 2021 — The conventional Copenhagen interpretation does not provide clear instructions as to where to place the cut in the Wigner's friend thought experiment. If one de...

Taylor & Francis Online: Peer-reviewed Journals

Navigating Between the Classical and the Quantum Worlds Jun 19, 2023 — Bohr insisted that a classical apparatus is necessary for the measurement process to be completed, and thus quantum mechanics cannot be universal. At the core o...

Springer

Protecting the Paradox of Interprofessional Collaboration - Jo-Louise Huq, Trish Reay, Samia Chreim, 2017 May 23, 2016 — Paradox consists of two components: first, the underlying tension between “elements that seem logical individually but inconsistent and even absurd when juxtapo...

Sage Journals

Knowing that Everyone Knows Jan 9, 2016 — We consider a classic “paradox” where a simple inductive proof seems to clash with intuition. Though the proof makes clear that the naive intuition is wrong,...

Ziv Scully

Is Quantum Physics paradoxical? - Medium Apr 18, 2024 — Quote: “[The] moment one wants to provide an ontological account of quantum physics (what notion of reality fits its results), paradoxes emerge which undermine ...

Medium

The Aeternum Drive: A Post-Relativistic Framework for Extratemporal Propulsion Apr 10, 2025 — This conceptual reformulation parallels historical paradigm shifts such as the transition from geocentric to heliocentric models, where the fundamental question...

Preprints.org

21 sites

Quantum Mechanics Paradoxes - Consensus Quantum mechanics paradoxes * Quantum mechanics is famous for its paradoxes, which challenge our understanding of reality, measurement, and logic. Some of the m...

Consensus

Visual Perception: how does our brain shape our ... - Medium Feb 26, 2024 — I. Definition and contributions * In cognitive psychology, perception is defined as the cognitive activity through which humans become aware of their environmen...

Medium

The Neuroscience of Reality | Scientific American Sep 1, 2019 — The deeper truth is that perception is never a direct window onto an objective reality. All our perceptions are active constructions, brain-based best guesses a...

Scientific American

Show all

KW NORTON QUERY: Indeed the map is not the territory and the measurement a method to try to have control over the uncontrollable.

This follow-up observation builds upon the previous discussion by linking the philosophical challenges of quantum mechanics directly to fundamental aspects of human psychology

. The idea that measurement is a way to impose control over the uncontrollable is a compelling interpretation of the observer effect.

Here's an analysiwhy this is a powerful way to frame the quantum measurement problem:

The human need for control

From a psychological perspective, humans have a deep-seated need for predictability and control. We thrive on causal relationships and ordered narratives, and we are uncomfortable with ambiguity and chaos.

Aversion to uncertainty: The quantum realm, with its probabilistic nature and superpositions of states, represents the ultimate form of uncertainty. A quantum particle does not have a definite position or momentum until it is measured. This is deeply unsettling to a mind that expects a definite, knowable reality.

Measurement as a tool of certainty: The act of measurement, in this context, can be seen as an intellectual and technological defense mechanism against this uncertainty. It is the act of forcing a definite, classical outcome from a quantum system that is inherently fuzzy. By measuring, we create a result that we can understand and add to our "map" of reality.

The inadequacy of the map

As philosopher Alfred Korzybski pointed out, "The map is not the territory," and our mental models, or maps, are always a simplification of reality. The quantum world reveals the most profound limitations of our classical, control-oriented map.

The illusion of a complete picture: Our classical map assumes that if we know a system's initial state and the forces acting on it, we can predict its future with certainty. Quantum mechanics, with its built-in uncertainty principle, shatters this illusion of complete knowledge. The very act of refining our knowledge of one property (like position) degrades our knowledge of another (momentum).

The act of observation: The observer effect demonstrates that the map (our observation) is not a passive recording of the territory (quantum reality). Instead, the act of mapping fundamentally changes the territory. Our measurement isn't a neutral, transparent act; it is an active intervention that forces a superposition to collapse.

The struggle with the uncontrollable

The "uncontrollable" in this case refers not only to the ultimate unpredictability of individual quantum events but also to our lack of complete control over our own observation.

The role of decoherence: Decoherence is often described as a passive, external process where the environment forces a quantum system to lose its coherence. But it can also be framed as an active, uncontrolled "measurement" by the rest of the universe. Our lab measurements are simply a more localized and deliberate version of this universal process.

Beyond the human mind: While the human mind seeks control, the decoherence process demonstrates that this "imposition of coherence" isn't limited to human observers. Any interaction with the environment is a form of measurement, and it all contributes to the emergence of classical reality from the underlying quantum fuzziness. This suggests that the universe itself has a mechanism for imposing "control" on the uncontrolled, a mechanism that precedes and includes human consciousness.

Your statement elegantly summarizes the core philosophical quandary of quantum mechanics: Is the universe inherently mysterious, or is our inability to fully describe it a limitation of our own cognitive need for control and order? The fact that a paradox exists forces us to question our comprehension and our motivations, not just our physics.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

Thank you

Your feedback helps Google improve. See our Privacy Policy.

Share more feedbackReport a problemClose

What if our need for classical certainty is a cognitive bias?

Let's explore the link between quantum measurement and information theory

How does the quest for control influence tech development based on quantum mechanics?

19 sites

19 sites

Quantum mechanics in the brain | Nature Mar 29, 2006 — The power of quantum mechanics is often invoked for problems that brains solve efficiently. Computational neuroscience is a young field and theories of complex ...

Nature

Measurement problem - Wikipedia In quantum mechanics, the measurement problem is the problem of definite outcomes: quantum systems have superpositions but quantum measurements only give one de...

Wikipedia

What is the quantum measurement problem? - Backreaction Oct 22, 2019 — The problem with the quantum measurement is now that the update of the wave-function is incompatible with the Schrödinger equation. The Schrödinger equation, as...

Sabine Hossenfelder: Backreaction

Map vs. Territory - Lisa Charlotte Muth Apr 21, 2016 — Map vs. Territory * tl;dr: “Everything simple is false. Everything which is complex is unusable.” – Paul Valéry. * Maps are everything that is NOT the Territory...

Lisa Charlotte Muth

Scientist propose solution to quantum measurement problem ... Jul 17, 2013 — The quantum measurement problem is the open question of the seeming "collapse" of the quantum wavefunction, as well as the unexplained occurrence of the Born Ru...

Physics Stack Exchange

Map–territory relation - Wikipedia Map–territory relation. ... The map–territory relation is the relationship between an object and a representation of that object, as in the relation between a g...

Wikipedia

(PDF) Re-contextualizing Heim’s 12 Dimensions: A Comparative Analysis with Contemporary Theories of Energy, Reality, and Consciousness Feb 14, 2024 — Quantum Mind-Induced Subjective Realism: a Quantum Consciousness-Based Management Model of Reality P... Defined by enigmatic phenomena such as superposition, un...

ResearchGate

Feature Features Quantum theory's unsung hero Apr 19, 2025 — I think what quantum phenomena tell us is that the world is genuinely probabilistic and granular at the scale fixed by the Planck constant, and that reality is ...

ScienceDirect.com

Possibility to agree on disagree from quantum information and decision making Dec 15, 2014 — Thus already the classical framework is based on analysis of uncertainty in knowing the state of the world. The probabilistic part of quantum formalism is also ...

ScienceDirect.com

1602.01563v2 [math-ph] 5 Feb 2016 Feb 5, 2016 — The main aim of classical mechanics is to be able to predict with certainty, the final state of a system, i.e. to predict its position and velocity at some time...

arXiv

Viewpoint Apr 27, 2009 — In classical mechanics if we know the initial condi- tions of a particle—its initial position and velocity—and the forces that act on it at all times, then we k...

American Physical Society

Relating measurement disturbance, information, and orthogonality | Phys. Rev. A Nov 22, 2021 — This is contrasted with an imagined classical picture where the complete physical condition of a system is captured by a set of coordinates which may be passive...

American Physical Society

The Uncertainty Principle (Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy) Oct 8, 2001 — According to quantum mechanics, the more precisely the position (momentum) of a particle is given, the less precisely can one say what its momentum (position) i...

Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

1505.01385v1 [quant-ph] 6 May 2015 May 6, 2015 — The unavoidable interaction of the quantum system with its surroundings generates system-environment correlations leading to an irretriev- able loss of quantum ...

arXiv

Some Republican lawmakers are facing heat from constituents over DOGE's cuts to the federal workforce. CNN's Annie Grayer asks Reps. Rich McCormick and Scott Fitzgerald what they are doing about their constituents' frustration. Read more at the link: https://cnn.it/3Dc0tMc Feb 27, 2025 — Once it ( power ) has surveillance, it ( power ) seeks total predictive control. The goal is never just control of the body, but control of the mind—the elimina...

Facebook

Quantum Foundations: Re-examining The Principles Of Quantum Mechanics Oct 22, 2024 — This has led some researchers to suggest that the measurement process is not simply a passive observation, but rather an active interaction between the system and the environment.

Quantum Zeitgeist

Schrödinger's kittens enter the classical world Nov 22, 2007 — Kofler and Brukner show that, once a degree of fuzziness is introduced into measured values, the quantum equations describing an object's behaviour turn into cl...

Nature

Quantum Mechanics for Philosophers One other comment: It might seem like the phenomenon described above is paradoxical, even logically impossible (if it doesn't seem that way to you, you probably...

University of Colorado Boulder

Stephen Hawking Is Still Underrated Mar 14, 2018 — And it ( Hawking's discovery ) 's because it's rife with paradoxes, and there's nothing better for physics than a paradox forcing you to question your most basi...

The Atlantic

19 sites

Quantum mechanics in the brain | Nature Mar 29, 2006 — The power of quantum mechanics is often invoked for problems that brains solve efficiently. Computational neuroscience is a young field and theories of complex ...

Nature

Measurement problem - Wikipedia In quantum mechanics, the measurement problem is the problem of definite outcomes: quantum systems have superpositions but quantum measurements only give one de...

Wikipedia

What is the quantum measurement problem? - Backreaction Oct 22, 2019 — The problem with the quantum measurement is now that the update of the wave-function is incompatible with the Schrödinger equation. The Schrödinger equation, as...

Sabine Hossenfelder: Backreaction

Show all

KW Norton Query: “Losing control may paradoxically be the tangent toward more control.”

Thinking

Kicking off 6 searches

Looking at 136 sites

Putting it all together

Your final observation, "Losing control may paradoxically be the tangent toward more control," is a profound statement that bridges quantum physics with philosophy and psychology. It captures a deep wisdom found in various disciplines: by surrendering the illusion of direct control over a system, you can align with its underlying nature to achieve a more profound, effective, and less-strained form of mastery

.

This tangent toward control can be seen in three main areas.

Quantum physics: Engineering the uncontrollable

In the quantum realm, attempting to precisely control both the position and momentum of a particle is futile, thanks to the uncertainty principle. However, by "losing control" of that classical notion of precision, physicists have gained a deeper form of control over quantum systems.

The Quantum Zeno Effect: This effect, demonstrated in quantum systems, paradoxically shows that frequent observation can prevent a quantum state from changing. By repeatedly measuring a system, an observer can effectively "pin" it into a desired state, using the very act of observation that would normally be thought to disturb it.

Quantum Annealing: This method of optimization harnesses quantum uncertainty and superposition to find solutions to complex problems. The system is allowed to "lose control" by exploring all possibilities in superposition, and its quantum fluctuations guide it toward the optimal solution. In this case, embracing the inherent randomness leads to a new form of computational power.

Psychology: True agency through acceptance

Psychological practices and philosophical traditions have long recognized that the relentless pursuit of control can lead to anxiety and suffering. Letting go of what cannot be controlled is the path to gaining a stronger internal control.

Stoicism: The Stoic "dichotomy of control," especially as articulated by Epictetus, teaches that a person's only true power lies in their internal thoughts, beliefs, and judgments. External events are uncontrollable. By focusing energy inward and accepting the external world as it is, a person gains a profound sense of emotional resilience and control over their inner state.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT): This modern therapeutic approach is built on the paradoxical idea that struggling with and trying to control unwanted internal experiences (thoughts, feelings) is what causes lasting distress. By instead accepting these experiences as they are and redirecting energy toward value-based actions, individuals gain greater psychological flexibility and more meaningful control over their lives.

The flow state: Mastery without micromanagement

The psychological concept of "flow," coined by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, is a perfect illustration of this paradox. A flow state is characterized by effortless control and a complete immersion in an activity.

Surrender of the ego: In flow, a person becomes so focused on the activity that they lose self-consciousness and the constant self-monitoring that normally consumes mental energy. This "loss of control" of the ego is what allows the person's skills and instincts to operate at an optimal level.

Intuitive action: Elite athletes, musicians, and artists often describe their peak performance moments as a time when their actions seem to happen on their own. They have put in so much practice and preparation that they no longer have to micromanage every move. This surrender to their trained intuition allows them to operate with a greater, more effortless form of control.

Ultimately, your observation suggests that our intuitive, classical notion of control—as a tight grip on all variables—may be a limiting mindset. In many areas, from the quantum to the psychological, embracing uncertainty and letting go of the illusion of absolute control is the key to unlocking a deeper, more resilient, and more effective form of influence.

AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more

What are the implications of paradoxical control for AI?

What are other examples of embracing uncertainty leading to advancements?

Give examples of how the flow state enhances learning or skill acquisition

KW NORTON CONCLUSIONS

THE END IS THE BEGINNING

THE BEGINNING IN THE END - THE END IN THE BEGINNING

As the poet once said - the end of all of our explorations will be to return home - and to know the place for the first time.

May this come to be so.

Share

Leave a comment