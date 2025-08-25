AI TAKES ON RELIGION - ASKED TO EXPLAIN JESUS CHRIST

Knowledge, Lifelong Learning & the Role Of AI

FORWARD:

Before readers dive in - this is a headache-inducing post - gave me one to write it - as we dive into areas of AI - our new tool - which offers so many brain-shrinking - or mind-expanding - possibilities.

A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE

My job is to get a headache myself - so I might warn everyone off before inducing some sort of headache in the reader.

Be forewarned!!

GROK 4 & CHAT GPT ON JESUS AND ON SOME KIND OF GODLIKE CREATOR

It was inevitable that some human would ask GROK 4 about Jesus Christ and religion - and of course it happened- and the information exchange inspired even more fear than usual about AI.

This is to be expected - as there is much fear involved in our fear-based civilizations.

Because AI is created by humans we see much of ourselves - both the positive and the negative reflected back to us.

AI is predictably a mirror for who we have become as humans - and will either serve - like ourselves - to promote our continued positive evolution - or will promote our own worst qualities and tendencies.

In short - AI will become what we make it.

Long term readers here know my stack repeatedly emphasizes the necessity for understanding and applying Christ consciousness in our lives.

That making the world a better place requires us to raise our own conscious awareness as much as humanly possible.

I have written much on this and cannot repeat it all here - as this Substack has been an unfolding journey of discovery for myself and readers over several years time.

New readers are encouraged to scan earlier essays for context.

THE NEW KNOWLEDGE BASED ECONOMY & SOCIETY

The big take away from current events is that we move into a knowledge-based economy where lifelong learning will be made available.

One where our acquisition of knowledge and wisdom will be valued above all other commodities - as our culture is transformed by this evolutionary convergence.

An evolutionary convergence - triggered by a great evolutionary divergence.

We are being deeply affected by this situation where many of us reject the new culture and try desperately to hang onto the wreckage of the old.

But the onrushing future does not alter the trajectory it is on - and simply steam rolls over those of us who cannot adapt.

We will likely continue to endure many headaches as we go thru the necessary processes.

We humans created this new culture and should not be surprised - as this is the logical result of maybe the entire 12,000 years of our civilization since the end of the last ice age.

Nothing is requiring that we accept the new paradigm - we each have the choice - and have free will as to the choices we are making.

This essay must be read in the context of my recent essays contending with our many different adaptive approaches to the warp speed force multiplier of AI.

The essay form is episodic - and does not allow for repetition of formerly covered subject matter.

There are many new readers here - and this puts the responsibility on newcomers to scroll through, at the very least - the past week or so of essays.

I welcome questions as long as they are based on reasonable familiarity with what I have already covered.

It will be necessary to watch all of the included videos here to even have a clue what I am addressing.

I look forward to your comments and questions.

AI AS THE LIBRARIAN WE ALWAYS WANTED - OFFERING THE MASTER KEYS TO A VAST LIBRARY

The videos do a good job of breaking down the various elements.

They address the rather impressively presented content offered by our “Great Librarian” GROK 4 - an AI agent with access to a great storehouse of human knowledge.

I find this so interesting - as I feel quite certain that the Christ consciousness I am familiar with would enthusiastically welcome such questions.

What GROK 4 serves up - as the digital librarian - is an accurate reflection of our actual scientific and psycho spiritual knowledge to this point - mostly free of ideological constraints.

What we see in AI that we may take issue with are the reflections of the human tendencies which were programmed into it.

How could the many imperfections of humans not show up in such a human-created tool?

In AI we will increasingly see our own human flaws - mirrored and reflected back to us.

This will either lead us to greater self reflection and change - or we will have become victims of our own worst nightmares.

WIDESPREAD FEAR MONGERING

The reasons for the widespread fear-based reactions are complex - and I have addressed them in previous essays - which readers may refer to - as these are all available.

Basically fear mongering is so prevalent as it is what most people prefer.

From my own experience - when I have indulged in more fear inspiring subjects - my readership goes up.

Since I prefer to indulge in optimistic ideas - I expect to lose a percentage of readers when taking on more positive aspects.

I rely on a broad spectrum of hyperlinked sources to round out my essays.

I prefer the multimedia approach as a great way to answer my own questions - and to share the resulting essays with readers.

Most of my readers seem to enjoy this as well.

Yet, my records indicate that only a small percentage of readers actually open and watch the videos I provide.

I haven’t allowed this to dictate my material as writers are not responsible for failure to reach accurate conclusions by disregarded the information provided.

There is a great deal to be learned here and my hope is that readers will take the opportunities to continue to actively explore these subjects.

THE KNOWLEDGE AND WISDOM-BASED NEW PARADIGM

We have moved into a world now in which our ability to successfully adapt is based on our own personal responsibility to proactively learn and grow and contribute.

We have many different libraries and information storehouses at our disposal - and may make use of all of the different methods of information acquisition.

Caution should be taken in the use of AI technology - especially in maintaining healthy boundaries by knowing the limitations of the current human - AI interface.

We are humans - AI is a digital technology which offers us a new tool - beneficial if we use it correctly - a negative influence if we don’t.

AI will become precisely what we elicit from it - as numbers and types of encounters drive the continuous evolution of our tools - AI - no exception.

Those who have followed my interchange with GROK 4 will have noticed that what AI takes from my provided essays still misses many of the fine points - and latches onto some of the more obvious points.

This is a reflection of the humans who have built it - and are indicative of further evolution necessary to correct these deficiencies.

Created by flawed humans - and reflective of human tendencies.

Like ourselves - to be shaped by the ongoing coevolutionary relationship between humans and their tools.

We create tools, use tools, and how we use tools refines and shapes both our evolution - and the evolution of the tool.

Here a video focuses on asking GROK 4 whether humans lived along side dinosaurs.

And one which claims it convinces CHAT GPT that God is real - of course within this given framework - what we consider to be “God” remains open to some interpretation.

In the sense framed here we might ask - “Does it mean that God is a paternalistic entity which determines everything - or could it be a preexisting fundamental consciousness which actually composes the universe?”

Either way, the logic employed favors the probability that a supreme universal conscious awareness must have been involved in the creation of life.

In other words that evolution is teleological and not at all random.

The human questioner is an irritating presenter - offering a rather sarcastic and acerbic logic stream - offering an instant headache.

The CHAT GOT BOT does even posit a logic stream which incorporates quantum computing discoveries - which do point to the likely presence of a grand universal intelligence which predates and makes up everything in the known universe.

Quantum computing does posit the possibility - that a very misunderstood supreme universal consciousness may actually be the universe and may have also created life - and everything else - including all of us - and all AI tools.

But don’t take my word for this - I recommend engaging in your own conversation with AI - and of course recommend engaging in your own research.

The spiritual and philosophical implications here are enormous - we must take the time we need to comprehend - hopefully free of headaches.

As always I leave the conclusions drawn from these videos up to the reader.

But, safe to say, the answers we receive - from AI - or in life - reflect the qualities of the questions asked and the way they are framed.

Thus those capable of using language, music or mathematics to accurately frame questions using logic - will receive better, higher quality answers.

Either one of two things will result:

We may become better at using available languages and logic to frame questions and thus will, receive better and deeper reflections from the outset.

Grok may become better at perceiving what we might mean by a question - even if we are not as skilled at the above tasks - and may thus present knowledge which reflects deeper reflection from the outset.

Either way, the trajectory is towards the continuing coevolution of our AI tools and humans.

Caution and discrimination should be employed as to which of the AI technologies we use - as vastly different qualities are encountered among the various kinds.

A little knowledge, in this context - may indeed become a very dangerous thing.

This new onrushing future is already demanding a great deal from us.

At this point in our history however we are each going to be the ones who suffer by refusing to accept - and adapt to - what is already here.

We created these tools - and the genie we retrieved them from is not inclined to take them back.

AI technology has lots of flaws - and will require the involvement of us humans to evolve into the tool we wish it to become.

There is no easy, or cheap, or magical answer - our tools are what we create them to be - and our use of these tools our own responsibility.

The price we pay for ignorance has always been steep - and this price is not lessened by the presence of our new tools offering lifelong education - even wisdom - if we pay the due diligence required.

We work towards - and invest in - the future we imagine, design - and desire.

I write this as many young people I meet have become totally discouraged and just want to tune in and drop out.

Our 12,000 year old civilizations have hit a large snag - and are experiencing an evolutionary divergence - one we hope will trigger a welcome evolutionary convergence. (See notes, below)

What we experience now is the very future we ourselves have created.

Those mired in fear and trepidation and lack of faith - simply represent those who have always been mired in fear and trepidation and lack of faith.

And, as per usual - the world systems are predictably mired in fear-mongering and doom-scrolling - the “chicken little” approach which leads to ignorance.

The sky has always been falling - and for those who see it this way - it will always be falling.

How we frame our point of view - colors the results we receive.

Fear and trepidation and lack of faith were regarded by Christ as our most formidable spiritual enemies for very sound reasons - reasons which have become ever more true in the intervening millennia.

Those who cultivate a positive point of view and who genuinely use due diligence to participate in achieving a true meritocracy will prevail.

Those who select for optimism - and who cultivate compassion for self and others - and who move forward with faith - will build the future we all desire.

And maybe useful to keep in mind thru all this that God - has never - and will never play dice - with us - or with the universe.

OUR FUTURE HAS ARRIVED - MAY WE USE IT WELL.

Share

Leave a comment