Forward:

Understanding the New Global Geopolitical Atmosphere.

Free speech and good old fashioned Democracy are once again on the table - and the world reels from the shock.

Particularly ironic - as this is coming from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“THEY ARE IN OUR HOUSE NOW” - Vladimir Putin

This post is inspired by the work of another - on this occasion by

I must say, many - if not most - of my readers understand precisely what Putin meant by this statement.

Putin and Trump - are both members of the World Economic Forum’s globalist’s mafia - but neither Putin or Trump is a totalitarian.

Neither Putin or Trump is anywhere close to a choir boy - but their allegiance to free speech now - and attempts to reinvent Democracy - have the entire world in shock.

A headline article in the Guardian today : “Trump’s illegitimate power grab brings US closer to dictatorship”.

Is this as opposed to when the US was an actual dictatorship - before Trump got elected?

Perhaps both men had some allegiance to totalitarianism in their younger days - as many will claim - but neither one is a totalitarian currently.

People change - the universe changes - the world changes.

America changes - Russia changes.

PERHAPS IRONICALLY, PERHAPS NOT, BOTH ARE FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Nearly all of Trump and Putin's fellows at the WEF are totalitarians, however.

But neither Trump or Putin are totalitarians who intend to sacrifice themselves - or their nations states - or their people -to the totalitarian agenda cooked up by the WEF

THE “HOUSE” IS THE AGENDA AGREED UPON BY BOTH PUTIN AND TRUMP

The Stakeholder Capitalists of the WEF - now reside in Putin’s and Trump’s House.

And the world reels from the awareness that it is indeed - Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump - and Trump’s entire administration - who are demonstrating American-style Democracy to the entire world.

And as fellow freedom fighters - RFK - and Tulsi Gabbard - are confirmed by the United States Senate - it appears the death knell to world totalitarianism has been rung.

TRUMP OWNED THEM

Ironically - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - have built the house where Democracy and Free Speech can live.

Time for the world to wake up and smell the free speech.

THIS IS IT BOYS AND GIRLS - DEMOCRACY IS A DISH BEST SERVED COLD

Share

Leave a comment