KW NORTON BORDERS REVIEWS Matt Walsh’s “AM I A RACIST”

Notes on “A COMEDY TO DIE DEI FOR”

“The Play's the Thing, wherein I'll catch the conscience of the King.”

―William Shakespeare,Hamlet

THE CONSCIENCE OF THE KING

Scientific theories are one thing - but direct observation is quite another.

For those of us who are still capable of using our eyes and ears - a few inconvenient truths appear to be breaking through these dystopian Orwellian fogs.

Our societies have been possessed by a mass formation psychosis so concerning that it can be exposed through simple dramatic exposition as practiced by Matt Walsh & Company - by simple interviewing techniques.

The delusional thinking becomes exposed to all who are still capable of hanging onto some thread of psychological health.

So good are the efforts of those like Walsh that they create a simple comedy in which he plays the role of a sympathetic listener and interviews the delusional - who simply illustrate the extent of their delusional thinking.

Walsh never stops to point out the delusional in the film - but simply reveals it through direct interview.

In point of fact what Walsh does is more like what a skilled psychotherapist would do - just clinically exposing the reality.

But the result is pure box office gold - because when a society has been damaged by lies - people become hungry for the truth.

TRAGICOMIC BOX OFFICE GOLD

And when the truth is simply and elegantly presented - the extent of the delusion revealed - it is purely and simply comic and dramatic box office gold.

And there is something even more dramatic - and that is that normally such Box Office Gold is celebrated - and repeatedly and professionally reviewed.

Only in societies so damaged by lies they no longer function normally - those we associate with third world dictatorships, banana republics and communist and fascist regimes - are films which express dissenting opinions effectively “ignored.”

It is with great sadness that I must observe - that in these United States - the nation state formed by the Sons of Liberty - such an open and free examination of Am I A Racist is MIA.

It is tempting to go further here into the whole phenomenon that our societies have become totally dysfunctional - but this is a movie review - so we will abstain.

MATT WALSH BACKSTORY

Matt Walsh became famous for exposing the importance of - and aspects of - the social phenomenon of gender dysphoria or transgender ideology.

Walsh - like many others - became fascinated by the concept that people could have become incapable of distinguishing a biological man from a biological woman.

Most importantly he noticed - and made clear - the discrepancies of transgender ideology - especially as it is applied to children.

Walsh noted the plentiful absurdities of transgender ideology as applied to children.

Walsh observed that the application of transgender medical care - the surgical lopping off and refashioning of the body parts of children to create a new sex that was neither male or female - was insane.

Walsh pointed out that this was being done for profit and that it hardly was consistent with the oath doctors take to “first do no harm”.

In fact Walsh helped point out that the transgender medical care surgically maimed children for life - turning them into life-long patients who would require specialized care - medically, psychologically - and surgically.

And - Walsh and others reasoned - these children would be in life long pain, would be largely incapable of sexual relationships, would be sterile and would - in all respects - be technically rendered eunuchs.

But above all Walsh and others saw this as the sexual grooming of children by adults - and more related to the generally frowned upon behavior of pedophilia - than to some sort of humanitarian motivation.

AM I A RACIST?

Walsh - like many others - could not help but notice the other - purportedly humanistic phenomenon - we know as “White Racism”.

Walsh sagely observed that those most concerned with this “white racism” seemed - in point of fact - to be perversely consumed with racism - to the point of having become racist themselves.

And Walsh and friends came up with the genius idea that making a film about such delusional logic would help to expose it and to allow a safe space for public discussion.

In scene after scene - Walsh exposes the delusional thinking by simply asking questions.

Walsh’s questions expertly reveal the delusions in such a way so as to be comic - and dramatic - tragicomic Box Office Gold.

Although I would normally be one of the last people to compare Matt Walsh to Shakespeare - as I am sure Walsh himself would agree.

However we cannot leave Shakespeare quite yet.

One of the things Shakespeare was best at was at exposing the dystopian thinking of the elite by repurposing the royal and the powerful as characters in his plays.

Shakespeare however had to do this carefully - as his most important benefactors - were the subjects of his dramatic and comedic efforts.

One would be more hard put to find a people more enslaved by tyranny than those of Shakespeare’s Elizabethan England.

If Shakespeare had just come out and revealed this tyranny - without first couching it in his liberal wit and irony - he would have come to lose his head - the painful way - at the Tower of England.

The characters needed to be so well disguised through Shakespearean wit - through his particular brand of both comedic and tragic dramatic irony - that these benefactors could never be allowed to comprehend that they were in fact targets of his plays.

As we might expect this made Shakespeare not only one of the greatest psychologists of all time but also one of the greatest poets and dramatists in human history.

Walsh - not being Shakespeare - borrowed a page from Shakespearean philosophy.

Was it Shakespeare who said “The play’s the thing”?

Being no Shakespearean scholar - but just a Nashville Tennessee grandmother and SubStacker - I had to look it up - and I’ll be damned - but Shakespeare did say that.

And - as serves the proverbial points I am making here - Walsh is indeed in Shakespearean company.

Walsh - in his wry and laconic and ironic modern sensibility - knew instinctively how to let the devil take the hindmost - and see to it that “THE PLAY’S THE THING”.

MATT WALSH - NASHVILLE’S SHAKESPEARE?

It does have a certain ring to it!

THE PLAY’S THE THING

Matt Walsh - whether he knows this consciously or not - understands that the way we “catch the conscience of a king - or perhaps even the conscience of an entire people is by making “The play the thing”.

Congratulations to Matt Walsh and company for this film and let us all hope it goes a long way toward making this play the thing.

As always may our creator bless all of the peacemakers.

